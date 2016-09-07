Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:26 PM
    Up to 5 hours of listening on a single charge. Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:36 PM
    "Intelligent connection to all of your Apple devices."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:29:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:44 PM
    "The new wireless AirPods deliver incredible sound."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:29:59 PM
    Sensors trigger play w proximity. Motion triggers, accelerometers. Beam-forming microphones reduce noise. 5hrs battery. Charge case offers 24 hours life. Intelligent switcher to things to Apple Watch. (AirPods)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:04 PM
    "We're just at the beginning of a truly wireless future we've been working on for many years where technolgoy allows the seamelss connection between you and your devices."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:07 PM
    Video is over
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:09 PM
    Schiller is back up
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:30:19 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:30:22 PM
    The microphone capabilities sound promising.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:27 PM
    "It is a breakthrough design. The AirPods deliver truly an Apple magical experieince."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:30:39 PM

    magical!

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:43 PM
    "How do you set them up. Put pair of headphones near iPhones, box pops up and you hit connect."
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 6:30:45 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:30:49 PM
    They connect automatically w iPhone or Apple Watch
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:51 PM
    "That one step also connects you with your Apple Watch."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:31:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:11 PM
    "We also use iCloud to propogate that setup across Macs and iPads as well. One setup across mutliple devices."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:31:26 PM
    AirPods do auto-switching to devices. This is what I wanted for wireless headphones. But how do you control the auto switching?
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:31 PM
    "Can listen in stereo or if want to use one for Siri or phone call, automatically routes audio. No pairing or unapriing. Those things are of the past."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:38 PM
    W1 chip. Apple's first wireless chip.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:52 PM
    "So much technology packed into each AirPod. It is a technical tour de force."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:31:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:04 PM
    5 hours battery. Can recharge in case for up to 24 hours listening.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:32:06 PM
    A NEW chip: W1. For wireless processing. I wonder if this W1 shows up across a lot of connected things
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:14 PM
    "They're so small you want to carry them around you everywhere."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:36 PM
    "That is the breakthrough AirPods. Based on our W1 chip. And at the same time, Beats is coming out with a new line of headphones taking advantage of this W1 chip."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:32:38 PM
    AirPods look a bit like a tiny pipe of some sort
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:32:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:46 PM
    New Beats Solo 3 Wireless. 40 hours of listening time.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:53 PM
    Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:06 PM
    An entirely new line, Beats X. affordable, light, comfortable headphone for all throughout your day.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:15 PM
    That's wireless.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:23 PM
    "No. 9 Apple Pay."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:33:24 PM
    New Beats headphones get W1 chip, too.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:33:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:41 PM
    "Customers love using Apple Pay. In the US, merchants tell us that over 90% of wireless transactions are now made with Apple Pay."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:33:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:58 PM
    "We're trying to bring it around the world as quickly as we can. The team is launching new countries this fall. Japan."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:34:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:19 PM
    "You may know that in Japan they use a differnet version of NFC. called Felica. Will be in new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 2."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:34:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:27 PM
    "We're going to do that in late October"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:38 PM
    Transit in Japan on Apple Maps at the same time (late October)
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:34:50 PM
