Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:26 PMUp to 5 hours of listening on a single charge. Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:36 PM"Intelligent connection to all of your Apple devices."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:29:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:44 PM"The new wireless AirPods deliver incredible sound."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:29:59 PMSensors trigger play w proximity. Motion triggers, accelerometers. Beam-forming microphones reduce noise. 5hrs battery. Charge case offers 24 hours life. Intelligent switcher to things to Apple Watch. (AirPods)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:04 PM"We're just at the beginning of a truly wireless future we've been working on for many years where technolgoy allows the seamelss connection between you and your devices."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:07 PMVideo is over
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:09 PMSchiller is back up
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:30:19 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:30:22 PMThe microphone capabilities sound promising.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:27 PM"It is a breakthrough design. The AirPods deliver truly an Apple magical experieince."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:30:39 PM
magical!
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:43 PM"How do you set them up. Put pair of headphones near iPhones, box pops up and you hit connect."
Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 6:30:45 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:30:49 PMThey connect automatically w iPhone or Apple Watch
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:30:51 PM"That one step also connects you with your Apple Watch."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:31:03 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:11 PM"We also use iCloud to propogate that setup across Macs and iPads as well. One setup across mutliple devices."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:31:26 PMAirPods do auto-switching to devices. This is what I wanted for wireless headphones. But how do you control the auto switching?
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:31 PM"Can listen in stereo or if want to use one for Siri or phone call, automatically routes audio. No pairing or unapriing. Those things are of the past."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:38 PMW1 chip. Apple's first wireless chip.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:31:52 PM"So much technology packed into each AirPod. It is a technical tour de force."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:31:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:04 PM5 hours battery. Can recharge in case for up to 24 hours listening.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:32:06 PMA NEW chip: W1. For wireless processing. I wonder if this W1 shows up across a lot of connected things
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:14 PM"They're so small you want to carry them around you everywhere."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:36 PM"That is the breakthrough AirPods. Based on our W1 chip. And at the same time, Beats is coming out with a new line of headphones taking advantage of this W1 chip."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:32:38 PMAirPods look a bit like a tiny pipe of some sort
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:32:41 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:46 PMNew Beats Solo 3 Wireless. 40 hours of listening time.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:32:53 PMPowerbeats 3 Wireless headphones
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:06 PMAn entirely new line, Beats X. affordable, light, comfortable headphone for all throughout your day.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:15 PMThat's wireless.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:23 PM"No. 9 Apple Pay."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:33:24 PMNew Beats headphones get W1 chip, too.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:33:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:41 PM"Customers love using Apple Pay. In the US, merchants tell us that over 90% of wireless transactions are now made with Apple Pay."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:33:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:33:58 PM"We're trying to bring it around the world as quickly as we can. The team is launching new countries this fall. Japan."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:34:05 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:19 PM"You may know that in Japan they use a differnet version of NFC. called Felica. Will be in new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 2."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:34:26 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:27 PM"We're going to do that in late October"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:38 PMTransit in Japan on Apple Maps at the same time (late October)
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:34:50 PM