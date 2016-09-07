Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:57 PM
    No. 10. Honestly I'm almost embarassed we held this one til the last. It is performance.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:07 PM
    "If you're paying attention, you know Apple's chip team is killing it in performance."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:35:10 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:35:11 PM
    Performance time. How fast is the new chip?
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:18 PM
    "Every year the iPhone is the fastest smartphone on the market."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:25 PM
    "New generation chip, called the A10 Fusion."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:42 PM
    "64 bit, 4 core processor with over 3.3B transistors)
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:35:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:50 PM
    2 cores that are high performance. 40% faster than A9 chip
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:01 PM
    "If coming from iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, twice as fast as A8"
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:36:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:10 PM
    A10 Fusion 120X faster than original iPhone
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:36:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:24 PM
    "The other two cores are high efficiency cores. Run at 1/5 the power of the high efficiency core."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:36:31 PM
    A10 Fusion. (why Fusion?) 64-bit 4-core. dual-core processors 40% faster than A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" - 1/5 power use. (battery...!)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:32 PM
    "When doing something like checking email. .. can get longer battery life."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:48 PM
    "Apple designed performance controller" decides what's running on which core
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:01 PM
    Graphics chip is 50% faster than A9 and 3X faster than A8
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:37:04 PM
    iPhone 7 switches between high performance and longer battery life modes in-chip.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:05 PM
    2/3 the power of A9
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:14 PM
    Graphics are 240X faster than in the original iPhone
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:34 PM
    "There's absoultely no question, the A10 Fusion is the most powerful chip every in a smartphone."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:37:40 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:37:44 PM
    Big graphics and processing boosts, but most excited about that low-power mode
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:37:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:56 PM
    "A10 Fusion is going to enable apps and titles that were simply not possible in mobile devices before. F1 2016. Console level gaming on an iPhone."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:38:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:38:33 PM
    "Pro apps benefit as well. Adobe Lightroom. 90% of the features for raw editing as in the desktop version."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:38:39 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:38:41 PM
    "One example of a game running live on the A10 Fusion."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:38:48 PM
    Heather Price, co-founder of ThisGameStudio
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:38:53 PM
    Adobe Lightroom RAW editing on phone. I'd prefer iPad for that, but wow
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:39:24 PM
    Oz: Broken Kingdom. Game demo time. This looks like World of Ozcraft
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:39:58 PM
    "Let's finish this monkey captain off."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:40:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:40:37 PM
    This looks, like most iOS game demos, like an iOS game.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:41:12 PM
    Ok. Those demos never do it for me.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:12 PM
    Phil Schiller is back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:21 PM
    "Nothing proves performance like 400 flying monkeys."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:44 PM
    Battery life: iPhone 7 gets 14 hours of Wi-Fi browsing, 7 Plus has 15 hours
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:56 PM
    "iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the longest battery life ever in an iPhone."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:42:11 PM
    "iPhone 7 lasts 2 hours more than iPhone 6S on average."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:42:25 PM
    "iPhone 7 Plus delivers on average 1 more hour of battery life than 6S Plus."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:42:30 PM
    Battery life: longest on iPhone. 2 hrs more than 6s. 12 and 13 hours via LTE browsing. 7 Plus not a huge battery boost.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:42:33 PM
