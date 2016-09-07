Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:34:57 PMNo. 10. Honestly I'm almost embarassed we held this one til the last. It is performance.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:07 PM"If you're paying attention, you know Apple's chip team is killing it in performance."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:35:10 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:35:11 PMPerformance time. How fast is the new chip?
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:18 PM"Every year the iPhone is the fastest smartphone on the market."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:25 PM"New generation chip, called the A10 Fusion."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:42 PM"64 bit, 4 core processor with over 3.3B transistors)
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:35:42 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:35:50 PM2 cores that are high performance. 40% faster than A9 chip
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:01 PM"If coming from iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, twice as fast as A8"
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:36:02 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:10 PMA10 Fusion 120X faster than original iPhone
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:36:18 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:24 PM"The other two cores are high efficiency cores. Run at 1/5 the power of the high efficiency core."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:36:31 PMA10 Fusion. (why Fusion?) 64-bit 4-core. dual-core processors 40% faster than A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" - 1/5 power use. (battery...!)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:32 PM"When doing something like checking email. .. can get longer battery life."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:36:48 PM"Apple designed performance controller" decides what's running on which core
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:01 PMGraphics chip is 50% faster than A9 and 3X faster than A8
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:37:04 PMiPhone 7 switches between high performance and longer battery life modes in-chip.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:05 PM2/3 the power of A9
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:14 PMGraphics are 240X faster than in the original iPhone
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:34 PM"There's absoultely no question, the A10 Fusion is the most powerful chip every in a smartphone."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:37:40 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:37:44 PMBig graphics and processing boosts, but most excited about that low-power mode
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:37:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:37:56 PM"A10 Fusion is going to enable apps and titles that were simply not possible in mobile devices before. F1 2016. Console level gaming on an iPhone."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:38:22 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:38:33 PM"Pro apps benefit as well. Adobe Lightroom. 90% of the features for raw editing as in the desktop version."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:38:39 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:38:41 PM"One example of a game running live on the A10 Fusion."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:38:48 PMHeather Price, co-founder of ThisGameStudio
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:38:53 PMAdobe Lightroom RAW editing on phone. I'd prefer iPad for that, but wow
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:39:24 PMOz: Broken Kingdom. Game demo time. This looks like World of Ozcraft
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:39:58 PM"Let's finish this monkey captain off."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:40:00 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:40:37 PMThis looks, like most iOS game demos, like an iOS game.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:41:12 PMOk. Those demos never do it for me.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:12 PMPhil Schiller is back up
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:21 PM"Nothing proves performance like 400 flying monkeys."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:44 PMBattery life: iPhone 7 gets 14 hours of Wi-Fi browsing, 7 Plus has 15 hours
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:41:56 PM"iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are the longest battery life ever in an iPhone."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:42:11 PM"iPhone 7 lasts 2 hours more than iPhone 6S on average."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:42:25 PM"iPhone 7 Plus delivers on average 1 more hour of battery life than 6S Plus."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:42:30 PMBattery life: longest on iPhone. 2 hrs more than 6s. 12 and 13 hours via LTE browsing. 7 Plus not a huge battery boost.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:42:33 PM