Wireless everything...but no wireless charging #appleevent

Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:43:16 PMWireless everything...but no wireless charging #appleevent
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:43:36 PM"iPhone 7 is the best phone we've ever made."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:43:41 PMNow time for a video.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:44:07 PMGreg Joswiak, VP of marketing is voicing the video
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:45:10 PMBig recaps on iPhone 7/Plus: IP67 water resistance, new cameras, force touch home button, no headphone jack, new AirPod compatibility, A10 w faster chip, low-power mode, improved battery
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:45:57 PMYou can jump into a pool with these new Apple products...which is concerning me for my review video
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:12 PMAlso showing us new accessories, like a bright blue case
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:29 PMiPhone 7 costs the same as 6S it replaces. Starts at $649
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:36 PMDoubled all of the storage.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:42 PMNow 32GB, 128GB and 256GB
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:51 PMJet black only comes in 128 and 256GB
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:46:51 PM$649 for iPhone 7: silver, gold, rose gold, black, jet black, 32/128/256GB.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:47:00 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:02 PM7 Plus also has same storage size
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:47:16 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:25 PMnew iPhone lineup is the SE, 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:35 PMNow only 32GB and 128 GB versions of the 6S/6S Plus
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:47:36 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:47:42 PM6S storage shifting to 32/128 storage options, No more 64GB.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:49 PMInstallment plan - 7 Plus costs $32 a month. iPhone 7 at $27 a month
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:48:02 PMpricing plans are always completely cryptic
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:48:07 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:48:11 PMAlso, no 7 Plus prices named yet
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:48:22 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:48:24 PMiPhone Upgrade Program. Expanding to UK and China
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:48:42 PMPre-orders start Friday, September 9. Start shipping September 16.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:48:51 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:01 PMHuge list of 28 countries it will launch on September 16. 30 more geographies the following week.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:06 PMiOS 10 available on September 13
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:49:07 PMSeptember 9 preorders, same as Apple Watch. September 16 availability. That's next week. 28 regions, 30 more a week later. Fast turnaround
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:15 PMAirPods ship in late October. Priced at $159
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:20 PMTim Cook is back up
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:49:27 PMAirPods...$159. October. That's the long-range product.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:49:32 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:39 PM"What a morning. I hope that you can a sense from all of the details we've shared, the level of care we've put into the products."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:50 PM"iPhone 7, the most advanced iPhone ever. It makes all the things you do so much better."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:49:50 PMNo battery life claims for Apple Watch Series 2, btw.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:49:56 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:57 PM"AirPods, helping usher in the future of wireless audio."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:50:07 PM"And the new Apple Watch Series 2."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:50:17 PM"It's the ultimate device for a healthy life."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:50:27 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:50:45 PM