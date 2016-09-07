Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:42:53 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:43:16 PM
    Wireless everything...but no wireless charging #appleevent
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:43:36 PM
    "iPhone 7 is the best phone we've ever made."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:43:41 PM
    Now time for a video.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:43:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:44:07 PM
    Greg Joswiak, VP of marketing is voicing the video
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:45:10 PM
    Big recaps on iPhone 7/Plus: IP67 water resistance, new cameras, force touch home button, no headphone jack, new AirPod compatibility, A10 w faster chip, low-power mode, improved battery
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:45:57 PM
    You can jump into a pool with these new Apple products...which is concerning me for my review video
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:12 PM
    Also showing us new accessories, like a bright blue case
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:29 PM
    iPhone 7 costs the same as 6S it replaces. Starts at $649
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:36 PM
    Doubled all of the storage.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:42 PM
    Now 32GB, 128GB and 256GB
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:46:51 PM
    Jet black only comes in 128 and 256GB
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:46:51 PM
    $649 for iPhone 7: silver, gold, rose gold, black, jet black, 32/128/256GB.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:47:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:02 PM
    7 Plus also has same storage size
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:47:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:25 PM
    new iPhone lineup is the SE, 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:35 PM
    Now only 32GB and 128 GB versions of the 6S/6S Plus
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:47:36 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:47:42 PM
    6S storage shifting to 32/128 storage options, No more 64GB.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:47:49 PM
    Installment plan - 7 Plus costs $32 a month. iPhone 7 at $27 a month
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:48:02 PM
    pricing plans are always completely cryptic
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:48:07 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:48:11 PM
    Also, no 7 Plus prices named yet
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:48:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:48:24 PM
    iPhone Upgrade Program. Expanding to UK and China
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:48:42 PM
    Pre-orders start Friday, September 9. Start shipping September 16.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:48:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:01 PM
    Huge list of 28 countries it will launch on September 16. 30 more geographies the following week.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:06 PM
    iOS 10 available on September 13
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:49:07 PM
    September 9 preorders, same as Apple Watch. September 16 availability. That's next week. 28 regions, 30 more a week later. Fast turnaround
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:15 PM
    AirPods ship in late October. Priced at $159
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:20 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:49:27 PM
    AirPods...$159. October. That's the long-range product.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:49:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:39 PM
    "What a morning. I hope that you can a sense from all of the details we've shared, the level of care we've put into the products."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:50 PM
    "iPhone 7, the most advanced iPhone ever. It makes all the things you do so much better."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:49:50 PM
    No battery life claims for Apple Watch Series 2, btw.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:49:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:49:57 PM
    "AirPods, helping usher in the future of wireless audio."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:50:07 PM
    "And the new Apple Watch Series 2."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:50:17 PM
    "It's the ultimate device for a healthy life."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:50:27 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:50:45 PM
