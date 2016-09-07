Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Pratt 9/7/2016 4:34:04 PMI'm just buying the 7 because I'm running IOS10 Beta on my 5C and it's not-working-out... But Apple better get its act together or the Note is my next acquisition.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:36:17 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:37:59 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:38:20 PM
-
BJ 9/7/2016 4:38:22 PMWas definitely hoping to play with the Note before I got my hands on the new iPhone. Will the lack of wireless charging continue to keep it backseat to the Note though?
-
Sen 9/7/2016 4:38:25 PMLooks like the 'magic' will soon start
-
Alex 9/7/2016 4:38:39 PMTotally agree that this is not the big tech leap for apple ... I am looking for a design improvement on the Apple Watch
-
Jas 9/7/2016 4:39:02 PMSkeptical about the Bluetooth headphone system but excited for the 7!!
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:39:03 PM
-
Jesse 9/7/2016 4:39:48 PMCan't wait to see the rumored darker colors. Not a big fan of Space Grey.
-
Ashley M. 9/7/2016 4:40:01 PMI'm super excited to hear the iPhone announcement. I've had almost every iPhone that has come out. Don't let us down iPhone 7, we have to show the Note that we are not playing!
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:41:10 PM
-
Aaron Pearson 9/7/2016 4:41:56 PMso how much is a Lightning to Headphone jack adapter going to set me back =[
-
joehenrybob 9/7/2016 4:42:36 PMApple should make any new watch a brand new model that's compatible outside their ecosystem. They're missing a huge audience.
-
jeremyt 9/7/2016 4:42:47 PMi really hope they have some kind of "space blue" type of color. like a medium-to-dark gray with a blueish tinge.
-
GilSD 9/7/2016 4:43:21 PMFirst Apple Event I'm watching live in two years... Nice to be back to swing of things. Wish it was more exciting stuff.
-
Robert Taylor 9/7/2016 4:44:07 PMMacbook Pro??? When Should do i buy???
-
LisaNSeekonk 9/7/2016 4:44:12 PMI have the iPhone for life option so of course I am getting the new one. I'm hoping to be a little surprised!
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:45:17 PMReminder, we'll be shutting down comments a few minutes before the event starts.
-
Tiff 9/7/2016 4:46:00 PM@joehenrybob I agree. it wasn't until the ipod was available for windows that I even considered it. then it opened i door to the apple systems that i can get out of.
-
joeg 9/7/2016 4:46:13 PMI wish they would make the phone 1.5 mm thicker so they can add wireless charging and a bigger battery. Do you really care who sells the slimmest phone or one that the battery lasts all day.
-
Logan 9/7/2016 4:46:19 PMWill be moving to note 7 if apple doesnt do something big.
-
Ephraim Becker 9/7/2016 4:46:47 PMI hope Apple will release a Apple Cardboard VR headset with the Apple Logo on it and in space black
-
mpnine 9/7/2016 4:47:00 PMI doubt that will ever happen. It's an eco system and they can control the quality of the interaction between the iPhone and the Watch by making all of the hardware and all of the software. Some Google watches and some Samsung ones offer cross compatibility with iOS and the experience is at best OK.
-
RockCityGhost 9/7/2016 4:47:16 PMI've used the Motorola MOTOROKR bluetooth headset for over 5 years now... I can't believe BT hasn't become mainstream yet. While I don't need a thinner phone, I am good with no headset plug.
-
Leo Chapa 9/7/2016 4:47:30 PMMade the mistake of leaving apple for the note7... Obviously waiting for the iphone7 plus details after the I returned my note!!!!
-
Alex Collier 9/7/2016 4:47:53 PMPretty excited fro the camera upgrade on the plus. That plus the waterproofing will be enough for me to upgrade from my 6 plus. However, I will still be getting the 10th year phone everyone is more excited about. ALSO, it's about time we get this analog headphone jack out of here, it's the 21st century
-
W 9/7/2016 4:49:04 PMThe best thing Apple can do is make a less breakable screen. I hate covers and love the feel of my phone. Kudos to the apple designers to make me love the feel of my phone. Now make it so I don't have to repair it three times a year.
-
ragdub 9/7/2016 4:49:11 PM@joeg I agree ..we all put monster otterbox to protect those thinner iphone anyways ...
-
DaneMadd 9/7/2016 4:49:34 PMHow likely will we be seeing water resistant? That is where Samsung is outscoring the Apple.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:50:23 PMHey everyone! We're just getting settled in the venue.
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:50:36 PMHey there! Scott Stein here. We're seated. At last. See lots of execs everywhere.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:51:05 PMFor today's event, Apple again chose the Bill Graham Auditorium in downtown San Francisco. It has hosted several launches in the venue over the past couple years, including its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Bill Graham seats a whopping 7,000 people and is typically used for concerts and other events like high school graduations.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:51:34 PM
Eddy Cue and Ron Conway chat before the Apple Event
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:52:44 PMSaw Jay Balhnik, director of Fitness and Health Tech for Apple. Also Craig Federighi, Greg Jozwiak, Eddy Cue. And Stephen Fry walked by, is sitting a few rows back.
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:53:47 PMToday I did not bring a selfie stick, which has cost my arm dearly.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:54:36 PM
Stephen Fry
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:55:01 PM
Shara, Scott and Connie
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:55:11 PMSo, what to expect: for iPhone, can Apple shore up the biggest needs? As in: better battery life, improved cameras, water resistance/durability? And if there is new wireless tech that drives new EarPod earphones, can it be the building block for wireless products and accessories like the Watch and other things?
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:55:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:55:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:55:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:56:02 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:56:08 PMFor Watch: Fitness needs to be improved to catch up with top-end fitness trackers. Battery life, too. GPS option. And better water resistance. But also, maybe, improve its function as a music player. Better connection with headphones, and easier syncing. I NEVER use Apple Watch for music.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:56:14 PM