Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:56:29 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:57:09 PMNow that I've posted what you all were waiting for -- pictures of the food -- we're about to start. lol
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:57:41 PMBest comment I just read: "I put the iPhone on the roof of my car and drove away. Never saw it again." That's the Cormac McCarthy of Apple comments
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:57:48 PMWe've been listening to Beats 1 while we're waiting. Mix of popular hits. Right now it's "Ride" by Twenty One Pilots.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:58:13 PMWe don't have anywhere to plug in our devices so pray my MacBook Air lasts! Or you'll be hearing a lot from Ian Sherr back at the office.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:58:26 PMIf Apple is all-in on wireless, what about wireless charging?
Craig Federighi talks with Eddy Cue before the Apple Event
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:58:56 PMThe iPhone is the most popular device Apple has ever made and remains its biggest moneymaker. The company gets more than two-thirds of its sales from the iPhone, and in July, it confirmed it sold its billionth iPhone since Steve Jobs introduced it to the world in 2007.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:07 PMBut there are signs the iPhone phenomenon is slowing down. In April, Apple reported its first ever drop in phone sales and continued that trend the following quarter. People just aren’t as excited by phones anymore, and it’s unlikely the iPhone 7 will change that.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:23 PMBut we'll have to see what features they've added to it.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:46 PMSome things we're expecting are more storage (so starts at 32GB instead of 16GB), waterproofing, and no headphone jack (we know, we know, that's not great news).
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:54 PMOk. The lights are dimming.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:00:02 PMI've been told we're visible from Apple's live stream. Look for us!
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:00:11 PMFollow me on @jetscott for extra tweets later
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:17 PMWe're watching an ad now.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:18 PMYES!
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:22 PMCarpool Karaoke!
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:36 PMWith James Corden.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:47 PMHe's "driving" Tim Cook to the event.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:00:54 PMOh...we start with carpool karaoke. PS: James Corden is also CBS. (I didn't know this was happening)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:01:01 PMNow they're singing to One Republic.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:01:11 PMApple had them perform at a recent event because it's Tim Cook's favorite band.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:01:46 PMThis is a pretty funny way to start the keynote
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:03 PMJames Corden recommends Tim Cook wears a suit made entirely of Apples.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:02:05 PMApple bought Carpool Karaoke, remember.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:15 PMIf he walks out with a suit of apples, I'm going to die.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:29 PMNow Pharrell is in the car too. Please, please, please don't play the song "Happy."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:02:38 PMI wonder if, in a few years, Apple Events will just be carpool karaoke
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:49 PMWhew. Song now is "Sweet Home Alabama"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:03:26 PMAnd here's Tim Cook, carrying the funny glasses James Corden gave him.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:03:43 PMSo, now Tim Cook is onstage.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:03:48 PM"Welcome to San Francisco. I'm so glad James got me here on time."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:07 PM"As you may know, we're working with Carpool Karaoke on some new episodes that will be premiering on Apple Music early next year."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:20 PM"We've got some great things to share with you this morning. I'd like to get started with a few updates, beginning with Apple Music."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:32 PM"As you know we've always had a deep love for music. ... It's such a key part of our product experience."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:38 PMNow over 17M subscribers on Apple Music.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:47 PM(last data point was 15M in June)
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:04:50 PMApple Music...remember, the revamped design has been in iOS 10 beta already.
