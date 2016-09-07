Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:56:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:57:09 PM
    Now that I've posted what you all were waiting for -- pictures of the food -- we're about to start. lol
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:57:41 PM
    Best comment I just read: "I put the iPhone on the roof of my car and drove away. Never saw it again." That's the Cormac McCarthy of Apple comments
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:57:48 PM
    We've been listening to Beats 1 while we're waiting. Mix of popular hits. Right now it's "Ride" by Twenty One Pilots.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:58:13 PM
    We don't have anywhere to plug in our devices so pray my MacBook Air lasts! Or you'll be hearing a lot from Ian Sherr back at the office.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 4:58:26 PM
    If Apple is all-in on wireless, what about wireless charging?
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 4:58:26 PM

    Craig Federighi talks with Eddy Cue before the Apple Event

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:58:56 PM
    The iPhone is the most popular device Apple has ever made and remains its biggest moneymaker. The company gets more than two-thirds of its sales from the iPhone, and in July, it confirmed it sold its billionth iPhone since Steve Jobs introduced it to the world in 2007.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:07 PM
    But there are signs the iPhone phenomenon is slowing down. In April, Apple reported its first ever drop in phone sales and continued that trend the following quarter. People just aren’t as excited by phones anymore, and it’s unlikely the iPhone 7 will change that.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:23 PM
    But we'll have to see what features they've added to it.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:46 PM
    Some things we're expecting are more storage (so starts at 32GB instead of 16GB), waterproofing, and no headphone jack (we know, we know, that's not great news).
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 4:59:54 PM
    Ok. The lights are dimming.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:00:02 PM
    I've been told we're visible from Apple's live stream. Look for us!
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:00:11 PM
    Follow me on @jetscott for extra tweets later
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:17 PM
    We're watching an ad now.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:18 PM
    YES!
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:22 PM
    Carpool Karaoke!
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:36 PM
    With James Corden.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:00:47 PM
    He's "driving" Tim Cook to the event.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:00:54 PM
    Oh...we start with carpool karaoke. PS: James Corden is also CBS. (I didn't know this was happening)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:01:01 PM
    Now they're singing to One Republic.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:01:11 PM
    Apple had them perform at a recent event because it's Tim Cook's favorite band.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:01:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:01:46 PM
    This is a pretty funny way to start the keynote
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:01:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:03 PM
    James Corden recommends Tim Cook wears a suit made entirely of Apples.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:02:05 PM
    Apple bought Carpool Karaoke, remember.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:15 PM
    If he walks out with a suit of apples, I'm going to die.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:29 PM
    Now Pharrell is in the car too. Please, please, please don't play the song "Happy."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:02:38 PM
    I wonder if, in a few years, Apple Events will just be carpool karaoke
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:02:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:02:49 PM
    Whew. Song now is "Sweet Home Alabama"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:03:26 PM
    And here's Tim Cook, carrying the funny glasses James Corden gave him.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:03:43 PM
    So, now Tim Cook is onstage.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:03:48 PM
    "Welcome to San Francisco. I'm so glad James got me here on time."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:03:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:07 PM
    "As you may know, we're working with Carpool Karaoke on some new episodes that will be premiering on Apple Music early next year."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:04:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:20 PM
    "We've got some great things to share with you this morning. I'd like to get started with a few updates, beginning with Apple Music."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:32 PM
    "As you know we've always had a deep love for music. ... It's such a key part of our product experience."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:04:34 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:38 PM
    Now over 17M subscribers on Apple Music.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:04:47 PM
    (last data point was 15M in June)
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:04:50 PM
    Apple Music...remember, the revamped design has been in iOS 10 beta already.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:04:53 PM
