Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:05:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:05:22 PM"Apple Music has content that no one else has. Apple Music has become the premiere destination for new artists and existing artists to launch their exclusive music."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:05:34 PMOver 70 great releases from stars like Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean, Drake, etc
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:05:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:05:55 PM"One of our most popular exclusives of all is the Apple Music Festival in London. Begins in just 11 days from now."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:05:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:06:12 PMCelebrating the 10th anniversary of the Apple Music Festival. Elton John, One Republic, Robbie Williams, Britney Spears etc
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:06:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:06:28 PM"If you can't make it to London, you can join the millions watching it for free from your Apple devices."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:06:39 PM"That's a brief update on Apple Music. It just keeps getting better."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:06:47 PM"Now I'd like to talk about the App Store."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:06:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:07:00 PM"The App Store has forever changed the world of software and forever has changed all of our lives."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:07:09 PM"Over 140 billion apps have now been downloaded through the app store."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:07:21 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:07:28 PM(last update was 130B downloads)
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:07:42 PM106% yoy growth in downloads
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:07:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:07:51 PMgenerated 2X the global revenue of our closest competitor.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:08:02 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:08:03 PM"It's why so many developers develop first on iOS and many only on iOS."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:08:20 PM"The combination of our incredible products and the success of the App Store have made the iPhone and the iPad the most popular gaming devices in the world."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:08:32 PM"Gaming is the most popular category on the store with over half a million games to choose from."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:08:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:08:38 PM"But there's been something, rather someone, missing."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:08:41 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:08:43 PMNINTENDO. WHAT
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:08:47 PM"I'm happy to announce today he's coming to the App Store."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:08:49 PMMario!
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:08:53 PMNINTENDO ON THE APP STORE
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:09:04 PM"Welcome Mario and please welcome from Nintendo, the father of Mario."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:09:11 PMShigeru Miyamoto
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:09:16 PM(Super Mario on the App Store, to be specific)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:09:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:09:26 PMI can relive all of my GameBoy memories
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:09:39 PMShigeru Miyamoto at the Apple event just blew my mind.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:09:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:10:02 PMMiyamoto is talking now (but he's kind of hard to understand). He's going to speak in Japanese and have a translator
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:10:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:10:24 PM"We want as many people as possible all around the world to continue playing with Mario. They'll do it first with iOS. Do it first with a brand new game. Super Mario Run."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:10:29 PMSuper Mario Run is a new iOS game.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:10:35 PM"The magic of Mario is anyone can pick up a game and instantly start playing."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:10:58 PM"Mario runs automatically to the right. As he does, he'll hurdle small gaps and certain enemies. It's very simple and the movement feels great."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:11:19 PM"The longer you tap, the higher he jumps. This is key to getting high scores. In later levels, you'll see blocks that will change Mario's direction and start and stop with specific timing."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:11:36 PM"What's new this time, what's different, is you can play the game one handed for the very first time."