Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:11:37 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:11:49 PM"You can play while holding onto a handle on the subway, while eating a hamburger or while eating an Apple."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:11:51 PMLots of cheers for that
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:11:56 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:12:11 PM"In addition to the traditional Mario game play, have a new mode called Toad Rally"
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:12:15 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:12:18 PMChoose an opponent from the list and try to beat their high score
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:12:34 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:12:50 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:12:54 PMContinues Nintendo's other mobile games like Pokemon Go, Miitomo, and upcoming Animal Crossing/Fire Emblem games
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:12:55 PMSuper Mario Run is a time-limit game, looks like a micro version of New Super Mario Bros. But has one-handed controls. One-button Mario!
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:13:04 PM"Battle Mode will have you not only competing against your friends but for the first time players from all over the world. Score based on coins you collect "and toads that appear. They appear when you do something impressive
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:13:08 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:13:31 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:13:32 PMI've said for YEARS that Nintendo needs to go to mobile. This is another major step. But this is also clearly a very separate type of game. One thing: graphics/etc look great.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:13:32 PM"In the matches that you win, the toads you gather will become residents of your very own mushroom kingdom."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:13:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:14:08 PMWell, I think Nintendo will now have two of the most popular games in the App Store (other is Pokemon Go, made by Niantic)
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:14:11 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:14:16 PMSo: Nintendo uses Apple event to go up against Sony later today. Yeah, it's been a weird year
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:14:16 PMGame will be released at a set price. Don't have to worry about continuing to pay.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:14:26 PM"Super Mario Run will release in time for holidays in 2016"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:14:29 PMWill reveal pricing later
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:14:51 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:14:51 PMSuper Mario Run will come out for the holidays. Nintendo also has Super Mario Maker coming for 3DS then
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:14:54 PM"We have one more piece of news. We've prepared a set of Super Mario stickers for iOS 10. Will launch when iOS 10 is available"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:15:02 PMTim Cook is back up
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:15:12 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:15:28 PM"Now as we start a new school year, let's turn our attention to education."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:15:29 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:15:45 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:15:46 PMOkay, moving on from that
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:15:51 PM"Apple celebrated its 40th birthday earlier this year. It's no coincidence we've been committed to education for that entire time."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:16:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:16:37 PMConnectED is a national initiative combining government and leading tech companys to bring tech to underserved schools.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:16:48 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:16:52 PM"We proud this morning to have some ConnectED teachers and students join us."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:17:17 PM"I'm thrilled to tell you that this fall, all 114 schools that Apple is supporting will be up and running."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:17:20 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:17:31 PM"We're giving a Mac and iPad to 4500 teachers ... donating iPads to more than 50,000 students"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:17:38 PM"The response has been so inspiring."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:17:39 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:18:06 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:18:21 PM"We believe every student should have the opportunity to code. We've created a program called Everyone Can Code"
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:18:26 PM