Starts with iPad app Swift Playgrounds, which Apple announced in June

Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:18:31 PMStarts with iPad app Swift Playgrounds, which Apple announced in June
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:18:49 PM"Already since June, more than 100 schools and school districts around the world already plan to teach Swift Playgrounds this fall."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:19:02 PM"Everyone Can Code" is an extension of the Swift Playground app, teaching coding
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:19:07 PM"We are so excited they moved to put this in their curriculum so so quickly."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:19:10 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:19:13 PM"One other important tool in education. iWork."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:19:25 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:19:29 PM"Teachers and students love creating stunning documents and presentations and even spreadsheets."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:19:47 PMSusan Prescott, VP of worldwide apps marketing, is up to talk about iWork
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:20:15 PM(20 minutes in, no news on new products yet)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:20:21 PM"iWork is all about making beautiful and engaging documents. For people who want the power of iWork, there is just not a great way to work with colleagues or classmates to work together."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:20:27 PMReal-time collaboration coming to iWork
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:20:52 PM"The exact same apps you use on your Mac, iPad and iPhone. Of course we use them too. Even our big presentations like this one are built using Keynote. We could edit slides right here right now."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:21:04 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:21:10 PMReal-time collaboration is nice, but I mean, it's expected now. Apple is bringing it across iOS/Mac, though
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:21:11 PM"We have never edited a deck live on stage before. .. but we're so excited to show you our real-time collaboration, we're going to do it."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:21:22 PMHit escape to go from play mode into edit mode
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:21:44 PMEvery person has a colored bubble associated with them so you know what each person is adding.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:21:46 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:22:03 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:22:04 PMOk. Apple is going through this demo showing how people work together.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:22:19 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:22:42 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:23:10 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:23:20 PMTim Cook is back up
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:23:39 PM"I'd like to begin with new products, starting with Apple Watch."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:23:43 PMApple Watch time.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:23:47 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:23:55 PM"We started shipping Apple Watch just 18 months ago. Already people all over the world are using it in many aspects of their lives."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:24:04 PM"You can quickly and conveniently pay for things with Apple Pay."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:24:15 PMTalking points: Apple Pay, fitness.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:24:15 PM"Apple Watch has really changed what people expect from the watch."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:24:23 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:24:26 PM"Before Apple Watch, the top brands included Rolex, Fossil, etc"
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:24:39 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:24:41 PMAfter Apple launched Apple Watch, it became the No. 2 watch brand in the world after Rolex
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:24:56 PM"We're also the top-selling smartwatch. But as everyone knows in here, what's really important to us is we delight our customers."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:24:58 PMComparing to top watch sales worldwide: traditional watches. Apple says they're #2 watch brand between Rolex and Fossil. No stats though
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:24:59 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:01 PM"Customers love the Apple Watch."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:20 PM"Apple Watch has set a very high bar about what a modern watch can be"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:25 PM"I'd like to invite Jeff Williams up"
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:25:33 PM"we are just getting started" - Jeff Williams steps on stage first.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:39 PMJeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of operations since mid-2010, has been referred to as Apple CEO Tim Cook’s “go-to guy” and “Tim Cook’s Tim Cook.” He oversees Apple’s massive supply chain and device production, including the company’s relationship with Chinese manufacturer Foxconn.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:50 PM"In June we previewed Watch OS 3, and it is packed with features."