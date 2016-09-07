Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:25:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:57 PM
    "There's a new dock so you can quickly access your apps."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:10 PM
    "We've added some great new faces like these activity ones. Messaging is more expressive than ever."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:26:14 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:26:15 PM
    WatchOS 3 does a lot to make the Apple Watch better. I've used it a little, it speeds a lot up.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:20 PM
    "There are fun,animated stickers. You've just gotta love Donald Duck."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:26:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:30 PM
    "You can enjoy full screen effects like confetti to celebrate special moments."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:26:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:55 PM
    "We've added activity sharing to the watch."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:27:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:27:09 PM
    "Now you can share with your friends and family and encourage them to be more active. Brand new app called Breathe."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:27:15 PM
    (this is all rehashing what we learned in June)
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:27:32 PM
    Running down WatchOS 3 features again (was covered at WWDC): Scribble-to-write, stickers, activity sharing, an activity watch face. Breathe, for relaxing and "mindfulness." And SOS shortcut mode. All coming to all Apple Watches
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:27:55 PM
    Samsung also pitched SOS on its new Samsung Gear S3
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:05 PM
    "In addition to all of these great built-in apps, developers have been hard at work."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:21 PM
    Washington Post, Field Day, fitness apps like Sweat with Kayla and P90X
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:28:31 PM
    Washington Post, MLS, Field Day game are some new stand-alone apps. New fitness apps can access heart rate and gyro.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:34 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:28:40 PM
    A new app...Pokemon Go.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:40 PM
    "So many great apps, but there's one special one that I'm excited to tell you about today."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:47 PM
    "Pokemon Go is coming to the Apple Watch."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:01 PM
    John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs, is on stage
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:29:01 PM
    Pokemon Go comes to Apple Watch! (!)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:13 PM
    "It's certainly been a busy summer for us at Niantic."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:25 PM
    "Since we launched in early July, Pokemon Go has been downloaded more than 500 million times"
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:29:35 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:29:43 PM
    John Hanke of Niantic on stage. PS, I suck at Pokemon Go.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:43 PM
    "More importantly, Pokemon trainers collectively have walked more than 4.6 billion kilometers while playing the game."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:54 PM
    "Pokemon Go is about exploration. It's also about having fun outside with fmily and friends."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:30:01 PM
    You didn't think Pokemon Go would just disappear, did you?
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:11 PM
    Interested in finding ways to play where you aren't focusing as much on your screen but more on what's around you.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:30:22 PM
    Showing Pokemon Go Plus wearable band, which still isn't here yet. Coming later this month.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:30 PM
    "This morning we're excited to show you something new we're working on"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:37 PM
    "Pokemon Go on Apple Watch."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:30:43 PM
    But Apple Watch app is different from the Go Plus band.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:53 PM
    Product manager for Pokemon Go on Apple Watch now doing a demo
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:31:00 PM
    ***Pokemon Go Apple Watch complications***
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:31:08 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:11 PM
    "From a complication on the watch face, I can see how far I need to walk to hatch an egg"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:28 PM
    "during my walk, I can see how far I walked and the calories burned."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:31:37 PM
    You can see level stats and how far you're walking. Apple Watch app like a fitness app meets Pokemon Go.
