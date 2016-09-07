Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:25:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:25:57 PM"There's a new dock so you can quickly access your apps."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:10 PM"We've added some great new faces like these activity ones. Messaging is more expressive than ever."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:26:14 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:26:15 PMWatchOS 3 does a lot to make the Apple Watch better. I've used it a little, it speeds a lot up.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:20 PM"There are fun,animated stickers. You've just gotta love Donald Duck."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:26:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:30 PM"You can enjoy full screen effects like confetti to celebrate special moments."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:26:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:26:55 PM"We've added activity sharing to the watch."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:27:02 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:27:09 PM"Now you can share with your friends and family and encourage them to be more active. Brand new app called Breathe."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:27:15 PM(this is all rehashing what we learned in June)
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:27:32 PMRunning down WatchOS 3 features again (was covered at WWDC): Scribble-to-write, stickers, activity sharing, an activity watch face. Breathe, for relaxing and "mindfulness." And SOS shortcut mode. All coming to all Apple Watches
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:27:55 PMSamsung also pitched SOS on its new Samsung Gear S3
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:05 PM"In addition to all of these great built-in apps, developers have been hard at work."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:21 PMWashington Post, Field Day, fitness apps like Sweat with Kayla and P90X
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:28:31 PMWashington Post, MLS, Field Day game are some new stand-alone apps. New fitness apps can access heart rate and gyro.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:34 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:28:40 PMA new app...Pokemon Go.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:40 PM"So many great apps, but there's one special one that I'm excited to tell you about today."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:28:47 PM"Pokemon Go is coming to the Apple Watch."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:28:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:01 PMJohn Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs, is on stage
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:29:01 PMPokemon Go comes to Apple Watch! (!)
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:13 PM"It's certainly been a busy summer for us at Niantic."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:25 PM"Since we launched in early July, Pokemon Go has been downloaded more than 500 million times"
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:29:35 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:29:43 PMJohn Hanke of Niantic on stage. PS, I suck at Pokemon Go.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:43 PM"More importantly, Pokemon trainers collectively have walked more than 4.6 billion kilometers while playing the game."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:29:54 PM"Pokemon Go is about exploration. It's also about having fun outside with fmily and friends."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:30:01 PMYou didn't think Pokemon Go would just disappear, did you?
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:11 PMInterested in finding ways to play where you aren't focusing as much on your screen but more on what's around you.
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:30:22 PMShowing Pokemon Go Plus wearable band, which still isn't here yet. Coming later this month.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:30 PM"This morning we're excited to show you something new we're working on"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:37 PM"Pokemon Go on Apple Watch."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:30:43 PMBut Apple Watch app is different from the Go Plus band.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:30:53 PMProduct manager for Pokemon Go on Apple Watch now doing a demo
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:31:00 PM***Pokemon Go Apple Watch complications***
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:31:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:11 PM"From a complication on the watch face, I can see how far I need to walk to hatch an egg"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:28 PM"during my walk, I can see how far I walked and the calories burned."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:31:37 PMYou can see level stats and how far you're walking. Apple Watch app like a fitness app meets Pokemon Go.