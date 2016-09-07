Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:38 PM"A wild Snorlax appeared!"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:54 PM"When I approach a PokeStop, a tap on my wrist lets me know."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:32:03 PMHow long till Pokemon Go meets SoulCycle
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:32:20 PM"With Pokemon Go on Apple Watch, I will never miss a Poke Stop."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:32:33 PM"I'm going to keep walking to see if I can hatch an egg."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:32:39 PMSeems like you get buzzes about Poke Stops. Lots of pinging in this app so far.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:32:46 PMPikachu hatched from an egg
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:04 PM"Now that I'm done walking, let's end my workout. Summary screen shows all of my activity and all of the items I collected along the way."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:16 PMHanke is back up now
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:33:22 PMYour workout gets recorded into Activity, and Pokemon Go. It's a fusion app. Crazy
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:26 PM"It will be shipping before the end of the year."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:33 PMJeff Williams is back up
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:55 PM"Whether it's Pokemon Go or the built in apps, there are so many rich features on Watch OS3 people are going to absolutely love it."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:33:56 PMPokemon Go app coming by end of year. Smart move: sell Apple Watches via Pokemon Go
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:10 PM"We are going to keep pushing watch forward and today I'm excited to introduce the next generation of the Apple Watch."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:12 PMVideo now
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:17 PMLooks exactly like the old one
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:34:26 PMApple Watch video: looks similar...
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:27 PMShowing athletes wearing it while jumping rope, swimming etc
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:34:30 PMSwimming!
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:35:04 PMCrazy rugged Nike-like band
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:35:12 PMCalled Apple Watch Series 2.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:15 PMApple Watch Series 2 is what the ad says
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:28 PM"We call it Apple Watch Series 2 and it has been completely re-engineered."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:35:37 PMInteresting. New feature: Swim-proof. Wow.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:39 PM"The first Apple Watch was splash proof. Apple Watch Series 2 is swim proof."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:52 PM"You can wear it whether you're swimming. .."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:05 PMWater resistant 50 meters, which is industry standard
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:36:09 PM50 meters water resistant.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:17 PM"It's specially challenging for a smartwatch because there are so many ingress points."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:36:25 PMI'd say this bodes well for water-resistant iPhone 7
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:25 PM"Been able to close all of those entry points, except one, the speaker"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:49 PM"For series 2 we redesigned the speaker system. At the end of the workout, we use the speaker itself to eject the water."