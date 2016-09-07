Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:38 PM
    "A wild Snorlax appeared!"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:31:54 PM
    "When I approach a PokeStop, a tap on my wrist lets me know."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:32:03 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:32:03 PM
    How long till Pokemon Go meets SoulCycle
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:32:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:32:20 PM
    "With Pokemon Go on Apple Watch, I will never miss a Poke Stop."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:32:26 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:32:33 PM
    "I'm going to keep walking to see if I can hatch an egg."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:32:39 PM
    Seems like you get buzzes about Poke Stops. Lots of pinging in this app so far.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:32:46 PM
    Pikachu hatched from an egg
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:32:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:04 PM
    "Now that I'm done walking, let's end my workout. Summary screen shows all of my activity and all of the items I collected along the way."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:33:16 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:16 PM
    Hanke is back up now
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:33:22 PM
    Your workout gets recorded into Activity, and Pokemon Go. It's a fusion app. Crazy
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:26 PM
    "It will be shipping before the end of the year."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:33 PM
    Jeff Williams is back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:33:55 PM
    "Whether it's Pokemon Go or the built in apps, there are so many rich features on Watch OS3 people are going to absolutely love it."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:33:56 PM
    Pokemon Go app coming by end of year. Smart move: sell Apple Watches via Pokemon Go
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:10 PM
    "We are going to keep pushing watch forward and today I'm excited to introduce the next generation of the Apple Watch."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:12 PM
    Video now
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:17 PM
    Looks exactly like the old one
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:34:20 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:34:26 PM
    Apple Watch video: looks similar...
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:34:27 PM
    Showing athletes wearing it while jumping rope, swimming etc
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:34:30 PM
    Swimming!
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:34:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:35:04 PM
    Crazy rugged Nike-like band
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:35:12 PM
    Called Apple Watch Series 2.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:15 PM
    Apple Watch Series 2 is what the ad says
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:35:22 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 5:35:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:28 PM
    "We call it Apple Watch Series 2 and it has been completely re-engineered."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:35:32 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:35:37 PM
    Interesting. New feature: Swim-proof. Wow.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:39 PM
    "The first Apple Watch was splash proof. Apple Watch Series 2 is swim proof."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:35:52 PM
    "You can wear it whether you're swimming. .."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:35:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:05 PM
    Water resistant 50 meters, which is industry standard
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:36:09 PM
    50 meters water resistant.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:17 PM
    "It's specially challenging for a smartwatch because there are so many ingress points."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:36:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:36:25 PM
    I'd say this bodes well for water-resistant iPhone 7
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:25 PM
    "Been able to close all of those entry points, except one, the speaker"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:49 PM
    "For series 2 we redesigned the speaker system. At the end of the workout, we use the speaker itself to eject the water."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile