Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:36:54 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:54 PMLots of cheers for that
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:36:58 PMkinda crazy. speaker ejects water on Apple Watch Series 2.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:37:09 PM"We also wanted to make sure Apple Watch was robust enough not just for an occasional swim but for people who want to swim every day."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:37:30 PMUsed simulator to test effect of watch swimming for years.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:37:35 PMWater resistance is what made me love Pebble.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:37:45 PM"We also extended the work of our fitness lab to swimming. Calculating calorie burn for swimming is really tricky."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:37:57 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:06 PM"We've created an algorithm that will give you the most accurate calorie burn information while you're swimming."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:38:17 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:18 PMWatch will learn from you over time.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:38:20 PMPool swim and underwater swim workouts added. Stroke efficiency studied over time.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:25 PM"We think swimmers are going to absoultely love this."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:45 PM"Next I'd like to talk about the brains of Apple Watch Series 2. Starts with second generation system in a package."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:38:51 PMOnly other swim wearables I can think of: Pebble watches, Misfit trackers, Withings Activite
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:39:03 PM"We've added a dual core processor that's up to 50 percent faster. We've added an entirely new GPU that delivers 2X the grahpics performance."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:39:13 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:39:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:39:32 PM"Nigh Sky, which is an app that lets you identify the planets ... they've been able to add 5X the level of detail and more than double the frame rate."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:39:32 PMDual core processor, new GPU w 2x graphics. S2 chip. Night Sky app now has extra detail and framerate, 60fps on watch app
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:39:56 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:40:06 PMNew display: brighter by 2x. "brightest Apple has ever shipped." 1000 nits is SUPER-bright.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:08 PM"Series 2 also features a new second generation display more than 2X brighter than before. It's the brightest display Apple has shipped on any product. at 1,000 nits."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:40:20 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:25 PM"Two of the most popular activities in the world are walking and running. We know people want to do this without their phone. Added built-in GPS."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:40:26 PMGPS is onboard, as expected
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:33 PM"This is really great. You can start right away."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:40:44 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:50 PM"With Apple Watch you can literally get started and begin your workout and get GPS accurate pace and distance."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:54 PMColor-coded route map
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:41:01 PM"Developers can take advantage of the built-in GPS."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:41:12 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:41:14 PMHannah Catmur, lead designer for Viewranger, is on the stage for a demo
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:41:25 PMIt's a hiking app
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:41:33 PM
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:42:01 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:42:26 PMWill show you your route and things you'll see coming up
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:42:29 PMViewranger hiking app demo. Showing GPS functions on hiking trail, and via notifications.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:42:30 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:42:31 PM(like El Capitan in Yosemite)
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:43:08 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:43:29 PMApp looks gamified: cute animations, etc.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:43:29 PMJeff Williams is back up
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:43:39 PM"So many opportunities with the features of Series 2"
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:43:55 PMSeries 2 styles: aluminum, steel, and now ceramic.