Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:36:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:36:54 PM
    Lots of cheers for that
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:36:58 PM
    kinda crazy. speaker ejects water on Apple Watch Series 2.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:37:09 PM
    "We also wanted to make sure Apple Watch was robust enough not just for an occasional swim but for people who want to swim every day."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:37:30 PM
    Used simulator to test effect of watch swimming for years.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:37:35 PM
    Water resistance is what made me love Pebble.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:37:45 PM
    "We also extended the work of our fitness lab to swimming. Calculating calorie burn for swimming is really tricky."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:37:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:06 PM
    "We've created an algorithm that will give you the most accurate calorie burn information while you're swimming."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:38:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:18 PM
    Watch will learn from you over time.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:38:20 PM
    Pool swim and underwater swim workouts added. Stroke efficiency studied over time.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:25 PM
    "We think swimmers are going to absoultely love this."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:38:45 PM
    "Next I'd like to talk about the brains of Apple Watch Series 2. Starts with second generation system in a package."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:38:51 PM
    Only other swim wearables I can think of: Pebble watches, Misfit trackers, Withings Activite
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:39:03 PM
    "We've added a dual core processor that's up to 50 percent faster. We've added an entirely new GPU that delivers 2X the grahpics performance."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:39:13 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:39:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:39:32 PM
    "Nigh Sky, which is an app that lets you identify the planets ... they've been able to add 5X the level of detail and more than double the frame rate."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:39:32 PM
    Dual core processor, new GPU w 2x graphics. S2 chip. Night Sky app now has extra detail and framerate, 60fps on watch app
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:39:56 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:40:06 PM
    New display: brighter by 2x. "brightest Apple has ever shipped." 1000 nits is SUPER-bright.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:08 PM
    "Series 2 also features a new second generation display more than 2X brighter than before. It's the brightest display Apple has shipped on any product. at 1,000 nits."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:40:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:25 PM
    "Two of the most popular activities in the world are walking and running. We know people want to do this without their phone. Added built-in GPS."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:40:26 PM
    GPS is onboard, as expected
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:33 PM
    "This is really great. You can start right away."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:40:44 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:50 PM
    "With Apple Watch you can literally get started and begin your workout and get GPS accurate pace and distance."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:40:54 PM
    Color-coded route map
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:41:01 PM
    "Developers can take advantage of the built-in GPS."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:41:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:41:14 PM
    Hannah Catmur, lead designer for Viewranger, is on the stage for a demo
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:41:25 PM
    It's a hiking app
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:41:33 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:42:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:42:26 PM
    Will show you your route and things you'll see coming up
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:42:29 PM
    Viewranger hiking app demo. Showing GPS functions on hiking trail, and via notifications.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:42:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:42:31 PM
    (like El Capitan in Yosemite)
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:43:08 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:43:29 PM
    App looks gamified: cute animations, etc.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:43:29 PM
    Jeff Williams is back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:43:39 PM
    "So many opportunities with the features of Series 2"
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:43:55 PM
    Series 2 styles: aluminum, steel, and now ceramic.
