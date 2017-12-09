Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more Live
Three new Apple iPhones are (probably!) mere minutes away. Join us at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET today, Tuesday, September 12 to follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary, already underway.
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:04:08 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:24 PMAnd Apple Music streaming on watch over LTE, too
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:16 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:16 PMApple Watch and Apple Music - you can stream 40 million songs on your wrist.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:06 PMWeChat supported
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:01 PMSiri is available anytime. You can use Maps. Location for Find My Friend switches over to Watch.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:49 PM-Maps
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:44 PMCan get calls, and same number as phone (number portability)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:44 PMYou can receive calls on your watch. It's the same number as your phone number.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:28:32 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:20 PMThis has been our vision since the beginning, Williams says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:15 PM"our vision from the very beginning"
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:13 PMYou can just bring your Apple Watch without your iPhone.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:28:13 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:06 PMCellular, as we expected.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:59 PMApple Watch 3 has cellular built in.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:51 PMHow do I answer a call while surfing?
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:51 PMNew color though
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:27:49 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:47 PMWe don't know much about it yet.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:39 PMGetting a call while surfing! It happens.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:37 PMApple Watch Series 3
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:17 PMSwimming video. Surfing, sorry.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:27:05 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:04 PMSo, here is the Apple Watch hardware now...
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:04 PMCue the video.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:02 PMNow for the new Apple Watch
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:54 PMApple WatchOS 4 available on Sept. 19
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:26:51 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:26:46 PMMusic revamp, Siri watch face. Other WatchOS 4 updates. Sept 19 release.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:42 PMWilliams touts a new music experience, smarter Siri, etc.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:30 PMThe first phase of the Apple Heart study will be available in the US later this year in the App Store, he says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:26:25 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:15 PMIt will use data from Apple Watch and analyze irregular heart rates and alert users, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:26:06 PMAtrial fibrillation is something Fitbit has also been exploring with health initiatives.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:26:02 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:58 PMWilliams announced the Apple Heart Study.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:45 PMHe's talking about irregular heart rate, which causes Atrial fibrillation, a big problem for people. He believes Apple Watch can help.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:25:29 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:25:27 PMLots of questions re: Apple Watch shipments. Apple doesn't disclose sales numbers for the smartwatch -- so saying it's the best-selling phone in the world without data just opens it up to more questions.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:11 PMFocusing on heart rate rhythm.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:25:06 PM(like prepping for Apple Event)
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:25:05 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:05 PMBig applause for that.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:02 PMApple is adding a feature so that Watch will notify you of an elevated heart rate when you don't appear to be active, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:56 PMElevated heart rate now pings when you have over 120bpm and aren't active
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:40 PMHeart rate graph, showing recovery. Curious how coaching helps with that.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:24:38 PMYou'll have a better picture of your heath and heart rate throughout the day, he says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:24:26 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:22 PMHeart rate recovery is new, too, in WatchOS 4
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:24:18 PMApple will make enhancements to the heart rate app, so you can see it with the raise of a wrist. You'll see new measurements like resting heart rate and recovery heart rate, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:11 PMHeart rate will be instant, now, and give resting heart rate.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:57 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:53 PMMost-used heart rate monitor in the world: Apple Watch, says Apple
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:49 PMApple Watch is the most used heart rate monitor in the world, Williams says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:43 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:41 PM(Discussed at WWDC)