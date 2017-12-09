Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:04:08 PMCNET live show (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.Top stories:All of today's Apple news
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:03:59 PMWelcome to CNET's live coverage of Apple's iPhone event in Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:07:46 PMCNET's Connie Guglielmo (@techledes), Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng), Scott Stein (@jetscott) and David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) are at Apple Park. They'll be here shortly to bring you all the action as it unfolds.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:09:56 PMiPhone event bingo: Tinyurl.com/iPhoneXBingo
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:14:33 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:15:52 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:26:23 PM
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:31:19 PM
Seated and ready.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:34:55 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 4:35:00 PM
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:36:56 PM
At least one of the $14,000 seats is still unoccupied.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:41:33 PMHello! Roger Cheng, executive editor at CNET News, is here at Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:42:16 PMNext to me is Connie Guglielmo, editor in chief of CNET News, and Scott Stein, senior reviewer.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:43:05 PMYou're already seeing the photos from our own David Katzmaier, who chose a seat closer to the middle of the auditorium for an optimal angle (all for you!).
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:44:24 PMHey, Scott Stein here. Seated and getting ready! We're in very comfy seats.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:48:29 PMSo this is a special event for several reasons. This is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone launch, so you know Apple is under pressure to put on a good event.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:49:01 PMBut this is also the first time outsiders have gotten to walk onto the new Apple Park campus. Unfortunately, we're south of the main "spaceship" circular office.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:49:20 PM
Meta-Apple
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:49:57 PMBut the Steve Jobs Theater is not a consolation prize at all. The entrance is a massive circular glass building that serves as the grand entrance. We had to file down the curved staircases to get to the actual theater.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:50:25 PMThe theater is smaller than past events like this spring's WWDC. There are only 1,000 seats, so it's a bit more cozy.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:50:58 PMThese are the comfiest event seats I've ever sat in.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:51:19 PMThere are some pretty comfy boxy leather seats in the stadium. The biggest perk: outlets under every seat.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:51:32 PMWhole area around the theater emitting serene vibes. So much so that even entering the theater seemed to lose that "rush in go crazy" intensity
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:52:29 PMColdplay is playing, and it's a generally chill vibe.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:52:30 PMToday: I'm most curious about how Apple makes what we think will be announced - iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, new Apple TV, more details on HomePod - functional. Something useful. Move beyond clever design and into "oh, I could use that"
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 4:52:43 PMAnd yes, they're playing U2.
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 4:52:54 PMOh no -- it's ColdPlay. U2 was earlier
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:53:11 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:53:11 PMMy stomach is queasy. Other than that, all is fine
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:53:55 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:54:00 PMI see Craig Federhegi, Kevin Lynch and Jony Ive standing by the front row. How do I get those seats?
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:54:13 PM"Our presentation will begin shortly." Here we go!
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:54:27 PMThe theater is smaller, definitely, than massive Bill Graham or Moscone events. Feels almost like a supremely designed university auditorium, the way it goes down and in.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:55:11 PM
A sea of screens, ready go
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:55:18 PMVibes of LA's Getty Center, Apple Stores, museums, universities as I walk around the new Apple Park areas we can see.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:55:58 PMAR: We know about ARKit. It looks amazing. Does Apple announce new AR surprises, and how does the iPhone X advance AR even further through front-facing camera or extra sensors?
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 4:56:13 PMSo the surreal part of this is that the Steve Jobs Theater and new Apple spaceship campus stand on the site of HP's old offices. Apple fans may remember Wozniak was working for HP and designing engineering calculators when Steve Jobs convinced him to work on their own personal computer kit instead.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:56:14 PMWill there be a watch face store? Am I the only one who cares about that?
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:56:25 PMNo one's at the actual campus, although people are supposed to start moving here shortly.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:57:12 PMI ate a quail egg and pork on a polenta square. And had carrot juice with turmeric.
-
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 4:57:36 PMWelcome to California, Scott.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:57:42 PMI agree with Scott. As excited as I am about the new iPhones, I want to see where ARKit takes the broader world of augmented reality.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:58:36 PMThe Beatles' "All You Need Is Love" is playing. Remember when it was a big deal that Apple got the rights to this catalog for iTunes?
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 4:59:31 PMHere. We. GO.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:59:38 PMThe lights are dimming, and the crowd is applauding.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 4:59:58 PM
lights going down