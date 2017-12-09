Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:59:58 PM
    Silence...
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:00:12 PM
    For the next two minutes, cover your laptop and close your screens...
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:00:14 PM
    Uh, yeah right.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:04 PM
    The event starts with a nice tribute to Steve Jobs.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:07 PM
    And CEO Tim Cook walks out.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:02:18 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:02:24 PM
    We began with two minutes of silence as we listened to Steve Jobs talk. That was new.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:27 PM
    "I love hearing his voice," Cook says. "And his inspiring message."
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:39 PM
    It's only fitting that Steve should open his theater, Cook says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:02:42 PM
    A quiet tone to start.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:55 PM
    It's the honor of a lifetime to be the first to welcome you to the Steve Jobs Theater, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:03:04 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:16 PM
    We're kicking off with a big retrospective on Steve Jobs. Many photos are flashing behind Cook.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:03:23 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:28 PM
    "We can now reflect on him with joy, instead of sadness," Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:40 PM
    "His philosophy will always be in the DNA of Apple," Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:03:46 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:55 PM
    His expression of appreciation for humanity would not from a single product, but Apple itself, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:04:08 PM
    We dedicated this theater to Steve because we loved him and because he loved days like this, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:04:19 PM
    We do this to inspire the next generation of creators and innovators, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:04:38 PM
    Steve Jobs showed an uncanny ability to unlock the talent of everybody he worked with, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:01 PM
    He believed the surrounding environment should inspire people to do their best work, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:16 PM
    Steve Jobs started working on this campus a decade ago, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:30 PM
    Steve's vision and passion live on here at Apple Park and everywhere at Apple, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:05:35 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:37 PM
    Today, and always, we honor him, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:55 PM
    The photos freeze on a shot of Steve Jobs, fingers together.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:06:04 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:29 PM
    Cook is going to start with the storms that ravaged Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:33 PM
    You are in our prayers, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:46 PM
    Apple is working with Hand in Hand and the Red Cross, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:56 PM
    You can donate via iTunes and the App Store.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:06:58 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:08 PM
    Cook encourages everyone to watch the special relief effort on TV tonight.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:23 PM
    Now on to the new campus.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:32 PM
    Apple will start moving to the new campus later this year, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:07:37 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:07:39 PM
    Apple Park details, now. People aren't in it yet. Later this year.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:50 PM
    A big first step is the opening of this theater. He calls it the most advanced theater for this type of event. (Of course it is.)
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:08:03 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:08:35 PM
    Apple Park itself was converted from a sea of asphalt into a 175-acre green space with more than 9,000 trees, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:08:42 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:08:43 PM
    It's powered by 100% renewable energy, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:08:55 PM
    We have one of the world's largest on-site solar installations, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:09:03 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

iPhone X widens the gap between tech haves and have-nots

 Phones

The costly iPhone X tries to reinvent the phone -- again

 Phones

Russia reportedly used Facebook to organize rallies in US

 Security

How NASA's Cassini spacecraft will dive-bomb Saturn and die

 Sci-Tech

J.J. Abrams news hit Star Wars fans right in the lens flare

 TV and Movies