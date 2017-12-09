Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 4:59:58 PMSilence...
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:00:12 PMFor the next two minutes, cover your laptop and close your screens...
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:00:14 PMUh, yeah right.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:04 PMThe event starts with a nice tribute to Steve Jobs.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:07 PMAnd CEO Tim Cook walks out.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:02:24 PMWe began with two minutes of silence as we listened to Steve Jobs talk. That was new.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:27 PM"I love hearing his voice," Cook says. "And his inspiring message."
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:39 PMIt's only fitting that Steve should open his theater, Cook says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:02:42 PMA quiet tone to start.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:02:55 PMIt's the honor of a lifetime to be the first to welcome you to the Steve Jobs Theater, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:16 PMWe're kicking off with a big retrospective on Steve Jobs. Many photos are flashing behind Cook.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:28 PM"We can now reflect on him with joy, instead of sadness," Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:40 PM"His philosophy will always be in the DNA of Apple," Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:03:55 PMHis expression of appreciation for humanity would not from a single product, but Apple itself, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:04:08 PMWe dedicated this theater to Steve because we loved him and because he loved days like this, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:04:19 PMWe do this to inspire the next generation of creators and innovators, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:04:38 PMSteve Jobs showed an uncanny ability to unlock the talent of everybody he worked with, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:01 PMHe believed the surrounding environment should inspire people to do their best work, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:16 PMSteve Jobs started working on this campus a decade ago, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:30 PMSteve's vision and passion live on here at Apple Park and everywhere at Apple, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:37 PMToday, and always, we honor him, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:05:55 PMThe photos freeze on a shot of Steve Jobs, fingers together.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:29 PMCook is going to start with the storms that ravaged Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:33 PMYou are in our prayers, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:46 PMApple is working with Hand in Hand and the Red Cross, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:06:56 PMYou can donate via iTunes and the App Store.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:08 PMCook encourages everyone to watch the special relief effort on TV tonight.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:23 PMNow on to the new campus.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:32 PMApple will start moving to the new campus later this year, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:07:39 PMApple Park details, now. People aren't in it yet. Later this year.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:07:50 PMA big first step is the opening of this theater. He calls it the most advanced theater for this type of event. (Of course it is.)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:08:35 PMApple Park itself was converted from a sea of asphalt into a 175-acre green space with more than 9,000 trees, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:08:43 PMIt's powered by 100% renewable energy, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:08:55 PMWe have one of the world's largest on-site solar installations, Cook says.
