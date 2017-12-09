Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

    The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
    He says the design is new
    So, remember: iPhone 8 refers to the similar-design step-up phone. Same look, but "all new design" - glass on front and back.
    Silver, space grey, and gold
    Very shiny
    Silver, space gray and new gold finish.
    There's glass on the back.
    Aerospace-grade aluminum, 7-layer color process on the glass, he says.
    Glass reinforced by steel. "laser welded steel and copper structure"
    There's a steel and copper structure.
    "most durable glass in smartphone" - how shatter resistant?
    Schiller touts this as the most durable glass ever put into the phone, he says.
    Still 4.7 and 5.5 displays
    Aside from the glass back, it looks very similar to the previous models.
    Apple brings True Tone display capability to the iPhone.
    True Tone is now added in the iPhones. That was in the iPad Pros, adapts color warmth.
    The new iPhones have new speakers that are 25% louder.
    Deeper bass on the speakers.
    The iPhones have a brand new chip called the A11 bionic.
    A11 Bionic chip. (!) what does that mean?
    It's the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone, Schiller says.
    It uses six cores in its CPU.
    six-core this time, 2 high-performance, 4 power-efficient ones. 70% faster than A10
    Two cores for performance, two for high efficiencies.
    Apple designed GPU.
    The GPU is designed to accelerate 3D apps and games using Metal 2 framework.
    It's good for machine learning tasks too.
    The iPhones have an Apple designed image-signal processor, he says.
    Apple designed its own GPU for this. Handles machine learning and Core ML. And new ISP for photography, low light autofocus, better pixel processor, noise reduction
    The iPhones have a new 12MP sensor that's larger and faster.
    Has 83% more light and is more power efficient at the same time.
    Deeper pixels, new color filter, OIS, wider dynamic range of colors, he says.
