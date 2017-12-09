Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:01:37 PM12MP camera, but new sensor, lets in more light, "deeper pixels," new color filter.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:01:47 PMiPhone 8 Plus has two 12MP cameras, new sensors.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:01:53 PMF 1.8 and f 2.8 apertures.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:01:57 PMOptical image stabilization.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:01:58 PM8 Plus has f 1.8 and f 2.8 apertures, new sensors for dual cameras. Also 12MP for both
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:02:14 PMOIS (optical image stabilization) on both
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:02:29 PMSchiller touts the color range and details in each picture.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:02:49 PMSchiller talks about low-light photography.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:02:56 PMNow on to Portrait mode.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:03:11 PMLow light photo looked good: Apple needs that after Note 8 launch
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:03:11 PMThe iPhone 8 gets better low light photos, more boca effects in portrait, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:03:29 PMThe new portrait mode will add lighting effects.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:03:38 PMBokeh improvements (also iOS 11 adds more Portrait Mode modes)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:03:53 PMThe new dual cameras and A11 chip, you'll be able to do Portrait Lighting.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:04:00 PMIt's in beta, but will ship with iPhone 8 Plus.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:04:23 PMPortrait Lighting is Portrait Mode's new 2017 beta feature. Can adjust facial contour lighting on the fly.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:04:38 PMPortrait Lighting changes the lighting effect on the photo. You can select the lighting effect by swiping through different options.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:04:52 PMThey're not filter. They're real-time analysis of lighting. You can also edit it post-shot.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:05:15 PM3D-like lighting, a preview of what will be discussed in step-up iPhone...perhaps
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:05:18 PMThere are different settings like stage light or natural light, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:05:31 PMiPhone 8 has the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone, Schiller touts.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:05:48 PMThere's an Apple designed video encoder for more frame rates, and real time image and motion analysis, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:06:00 PMBoasting best-quality video capture in a phone. New video encoder, faster frame rates
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:13 PMThe iPhone analyzes 2 million tiles per second to predict the image and movement for better quality video, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:23 PMIt's great for quality and compression levels, Schiller says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:40 PMSlow mo video can be shot at 1080p HD at 240 fps, double the frame rate as before, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:06:45 PMSlow-mo improvements. Now 1080p 240fps
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:52 PMNow on to augmented reality.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:07:05 PMAR, here we go. Iintegrated into iPhone 8
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:07 PMApple has worked on hardware and software deeply integrated into AR.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:07:12 PMCameras "calibrated for AR"
