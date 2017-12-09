Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:01:37 PM
    12MP camera, but new sensor, lets in more light, "deeper pixels," new color filter.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:01:47 PM
    iPhone 8 Plus has two 12MP cameras, new sensors.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:01:53 PM
    F 1.8 and f 2.8 apertures.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:01:53 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:01:57 PM
    Optical image stabilization.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:01:58 PM
    8 Plus has f 1.8 and f 2.8 apertures, new sensors for dual cameras. Also 12MP for both
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:02:14 PM
    OIS (optical image stabilization) on both
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:02:19 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:02:29 PM
    Schiller touts the color range and details in each picture.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:02:49 PM
    Schiller talks about low-light photography.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:02:56 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:02:56 PM
    Now on to Portrait mode.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:03:11 PM
    Low light photo looked good: Apple needs that after Note 8 launch
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:03:11 PM
    The iPhone 8 gets better low light photos, more boca effects in portrait, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:03:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:03:29 PM
    The new portrait mode will add lighting effects.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:03:38 PM
    Bokeh improvements (also iOS 11 adds more Portrait Mode modes)
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:03:46 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:03:53 PM
    The new dual cameras and A11 chip, you'll be able to do Portrait Lighting.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:04:00 PM
    It's in beta, but will ship with iPhone 8 Plus.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:04:23 PM
    Portrait Lighting is Portrait Mode's new 2017 beta feature. Can adjust facial contour lighting on the fly.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:04:28 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:04:38 PM
    Portrait Lighting changes the lighting effect on the photo. You can select the lighting effect by swiping through different options.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:04:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:04:52 PM
    They're not filter. They're real-time analysis of lighting. You can also edit it post-shot.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:05:11 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:05:15 PM
    3D-like lighting, a preview of what will be discussed in step-up iPhone...perhaps
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:05:18 PM
    There are different settings like stage light or natural light, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:05:31 PM
    iPhone 8 has the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone, Schiller touts.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:05:36 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:05:48 PM
    There's an Apple designed video encoder for more frame rates, and real time image and motion analysis, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:05:52 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:06:00 PM
    Boasting best-quality video capture in a phone. New video encoder, faster frame rates
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:06:12 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:13 PM
    The iPhone analyzes 2 million tiles per second to predict the image and movement for better quality video, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:23 PM
    It's great for quality and compression levels, Schiller says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:06:29 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:40 PM
    Slow mo video can be shot at 1080p HD at 240 fps, double the frame rate as before, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:06:45 PM
    Slow-mo improvements. Now 1080p 240fps
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:06:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:06:52 PM
    Now on to augmented reality.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:07:05 PM
    AR, here we go. Iintegrated into iPhone 8
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:07 PM
    Apple has worked on hardware and software deeply integrated into AR.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:07:12 PM
    Cameras "calibrated for AR"
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:07:19 PM
