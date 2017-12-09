Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:22 PMEach iPhone is custom tuned for AR. There's low light and shoots at 60 fps.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:33 PMThere's new gyro and accelerometer for better motion tracking.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:44 PMGPU renders more realistic graphics.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:07:46 PMImproved gyro and accelerometer for AR motion tracking. ISP, GPU all work to enhance AR
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:07:47 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:08:17 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:08:32 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:08:46 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:08:51 PMPlaying a game in the real world in one AR demo. More interesting: stats appearing over players in live game like magic binoculars. Seeing constellations superimposed over actual night sky in real time.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:08:51 PMSchiller showing off AR -- digital images over real scenery.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:09:07 PMNow for another demo with Directive Games CEO Atli Mar.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:09:07 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:09:13 PMDirective Games: Atli Mar, CEO. A demo of a new AR game.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:09:31 PMMultiplayer AR game: readying on a tabletop. The Machines demo.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:09:41 PM"The Machines" is a game designed to be played entirely AR.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:09:50 PMYou can play online or with friends over a real table.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:09:59 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:10:14 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:10:14 PMThe battleground is digital created and sits on top on of a table. The game has to be viewed at ever angle, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:10:26 PMA big war map w mountains is on a table, and they're moving around it. Looks great, but almost impossible to judge step-up in quality vs existing ARKit demos.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:10:26 PMYou can move in close, or walk around to get every angle, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:10:50 PMAR allows us to use a position in the real world to get a tactical advantage.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:00 PMYou're not just controlling the game, you're in the game, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:09 PMIf you get closer to the action, the sound increases.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:11:09 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:24 PMIf a solid object gets between you, the noise dampens.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:11:28 PMTo play the game, you have to keep walking around the table, like you're seeing a tabletop living game. At some point, does that get tiring? Would I want glasses? Or play w/o AR mode?
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:37 PMThis looks like an amazing game.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:02 PMWhat you just saw is an amazing evolution of how games are played, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:12:03 PMI'm more impressed w AR demos that blend more of the real world in, but that shows off the phone's tracking accuracy.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:10 PMThe game will be in the App Store this month exclusive for iOS.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:12:12 PM(Coming later this month)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:14 PMNow Schiller is back on stage.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:27 PMNow for wireless.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:39 PMiPhone supports LTE Advanced, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:12:41 PMWireless improvements: LTE Advanced. Bluetooth 5.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:12:43 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:55 PMThe iPhone 8 and its glass back gets wireless charging.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:58 PMFINALLY.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:01 PMGlass back enables wireless charging. That's the reason for the design shift.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:06 PMThis is a simple thing, Schiller says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:13:08 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:16 PMAt last!
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:23 PMYou can just place your phone down and pick it up for a quick charge.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:30 PMMany people enjoy wireless charging already