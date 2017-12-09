Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:22 PM
    Each iPhone is custom tuned for AR. There's low light and shoots at 60 fps.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:33 PM
    There's new gyro and accelerometer for better motion tracking.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:07:44 PM
    GPU renders more realistic graphics.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:07:46 PM
    Improved gyro and accelerometer for AR motion tracking. ISP, GPU all work to enhance AR
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:07:47 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:08:17 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:08:32 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:08:46 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:08:51 PM
    Playing a game in the real world in one AR demo. More interesting: stats appearing over players in live game like magic binoculars. Seeing constellations superimposed over actual night sky in real time.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:08:51 PM
    Schiller showing off AR -- digital images over real scenery.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:09:07 PM
    Now for another demo with Directive Games CEO Atli Mar.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:09:07 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:09:13 PM
    Directive Games: Atli Mar, CEO. A demo of a new AR game.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:09:31 PM
    Multiplayer AR game: readying on a tabletop. The Machines demo.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:09:41 PM
    "The Machines" is a game designed to be played entirely AR.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:09:50 PM
    You can play online or with friends over a real table.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:09:59 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:10:14 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:10:14 PM
    The battleground is digital created and sits on top on of a table. The game has to be viewed at ever angle, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:10:26 PM
    A big war map w mountains is on a table, and they're moving around it. Looks great, but almost impossible to judge step-up in quality vs existing ARKit demos.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:10:26 PM
    You can move in close, or walk around to get every angle, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:10:50 PM
    AR allows us to use a position in the real world to get a tactical advantage.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:00 PM
    You're not just controlling the game, you're in the game, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:09 PM
    If you get closer to the action, the sound increases.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:11:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:24 PM
    If a solid object gets between you, the noise dampens.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:11:28 PM
    To play the game, you have to keep walking around the table, like you're seeing a tabletop living game. At some point, does that get tiring? Would I want glasses? Or play w/o AR mode?
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:11:37 PM
    This looks like an amazing game.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:02 PM
    What you just saw is an amazing evolution of how games are played, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:12:03 PM
    I'm more impressed w AR demos that blend more of the real world in, but that shows off the phone's tracking accuracy.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:10 PM
    The game will be in the App Store this month exclusive for iOS.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:12:12 PM
    (Coming later this month)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:14 PM
    Now Schiller is back on stage.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:27 PM
    Now for wireless.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:39 PM
    iPhone supports LTE Advanced, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:12:41 PM
    Wireless improvements: LTE Advanced. Bluetooth 5.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:12:43 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:55 PM
    The iPhone 8 and its glass back gets wireless charging.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:12:58 PM
    FINALLY.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:01 PM
    Glass back enables wireless charging. That's the reason for the design shift.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:06 PM
    This is a simple thing, Schiller says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:13:08 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:16 PM
    At last!
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:23 PM
    You can just place your phone down and pick it up for a quick charge.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:30 PM
    Many people enjoy wireless charging already
