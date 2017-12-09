Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:33 PMYou can do it at the bedside, or airport or cafe (they're coming).
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:41 PMOr in your car.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:49 PMShowing car with wireless charge pad
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:56 PMUsing Qi open wireless standard for wireless charging.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:58 PMQi standard supported on iPhone 8
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:14:06 PMHope to increase adoption for it and create new use cases for it.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:14:22 PMCars, shops, retailers, airports are starting to build Qi chargers, and they will support iPhone 8.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:14:39 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:14:43 PMApple will start selling wireless chargers in its store, including Belkin and Mophie.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:07 PMIt supports LTE Advanced, but I'm pretty sure there's no support for Gigabit LTE.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:22 PMiPhone 8 will start at 64 GB and 256GB
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:15:26 PMiPhone 8 has 64/256 GB storage. $699 starting price
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:32 PMiPhone 8 starts at 699.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:15:41 PM8 Plus, starts $799
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:46 PMiPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:52 PMYou can upgrade to iOS 11 on Sept 19
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:15:54 PMSept. 19 is iOS 11. Sept. 22 availability.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:03 PMWow, that's a bit of a price leap for the iPhones.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:11 PMCook is out
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:16:14 PMSo...a more improved phone, but not mega changes.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:19 PMWe do have "One More Thing..."
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:16:23 PMHere's THE phone.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:31 PMWe have great respect for these words, Cook says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:16:46 PM"future of the smartphone"
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:02 PMThe first iPhone changed the world, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:17:15 PMAiming for the next decade with this phone.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:20 PMApple is revealing a product that will set the path for the next decade, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:22 PMCue video.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:46 PMThe rumors are true.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:52 PMiPhone X
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:55 PMIt's official.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:01 PMIt looks like an Essential Phone.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:18:02 PMIt's just like the leaks said. iPhone X. That Essential Phone-like display.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:18:10 PMIt's called "TEN"
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:13 PMIt's pronounced the iPhone 10.