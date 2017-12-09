Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:33 PM
    You can do it at the bedside, or airport or cafe (they're coming).
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:41 PM
    Or in your car.
    Showing car with wireless charge pad
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:13:56 PM
    Using Qi open wireless standard for wireless charging.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:13:58 PM
    Qi standard supported on iPhone 8
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:14:06 PM
    Hope to increase adoption for it and create new use cases for it.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:14:22 PM
    Cars, shops, retailers, airports are starting to build Qi chargers, and they will support iPhone 8.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:14:43 PM
    Apple will start selling wireless chargers in its store, including Belkin and Mophie.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:07 PM
    It supports LTE Advanced, but I'm pretty sure there's no support for Gigabit LTE.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:22 PM
    iPhone 8 will start at 64 GB and 256GB
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:15:26 PM
    iPhone 8 has 64/256 GB storage. $699 starting price
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:32 PM
    iPhone 8 starts at 699.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:15:41 PM
    8 Plus, starts $799
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:46 PM
    iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:15:52 PM
    You can upgrade to iOS 11 on Sept 19
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:15:54 PM
    Sept. 19 is iOS 11. Sept. 22 availability.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:03 PM
    Wow, that's a bit of a price leap for the iPhones.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:11 PM
    Cook is out
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:16:14 PM
    So...a more improved phone, but not mega changes.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:19 PM
    We do have "One More Thing..."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:16:23 PM
    Here's THE phone.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:16:31 PM
    We have great respect for these words, Cook says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:16:46 PM
    "future of the smartphone"
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:02 PM
    The first iPhone changed the world, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:17:15 PM
    Aiming for the next decade with this phone.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:20 PM
    Apple is revealing a product that will set the path for the next decade, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:22 PM
    Cue video.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:46 PM
    The rumors are true.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:52 PM
    iPhone X
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:17:55 PM
    It's official.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:01 PM
    It looks like an Essential Phone.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:18:02 PM
    It's just like the leaks said. iPhone X. That Essential Phone-like display.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:18:10 PM
    It's called "TEN"
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:13 PM
    It's pronounced the iPhone 10.
