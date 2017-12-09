Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:18 PM
    Schiller is back on stage.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:18:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:34 PM
    This phone is all screen, Schiller says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:39 PM
    The display fits edge to edge, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:48 PM
    It has glass on front and back.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:18:52 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:59 PM
    The band is made from surgical grade stainless steel, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:19:05 PM
    Made of stainless steel and glass
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:06 PM
    They form a continuous surface from front to back.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:19:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:15 PM
    It's water and dust resistant at a microscopic level.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:19 PM
    Comes in Space Gray and Silver.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:19:22 PM
    Space gray and silver. No gold for you iPhone X lovers.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:19:24 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:31 PM
    It has a new Super Retina Display.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:19:35 PM
    Super Retina Display is the name for the new display on iPhone X.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:19:53 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:54 PM
    The Super Retina Display is 5.8 inches, 2436 by 1125 resolution. 2.7 million pixels.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:20:05 PM
    458 ppi -- highest pixel density in an iPhone.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:20:10 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:20:18 PM
    It's larger than the other iPhones. 2436x1125 pixels, 458 ppi, catching up to other phone resolutions. 5.8-inch OLED.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:20:21 PM
    It uses OLED display. It's the first OLED display great enough for an iPhone.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:20:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:20:31 PM
    Calls this "first OLED great enough to be in iPhone" - interesting spin
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:20:47 PM
    Traditional OLED has great contrast, high resolution, thinness, but is also brighter, supports wider color and accuracy, Schilller says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:20:48 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:21:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:21:05 PM
    Dolby Vision, HDR10 supported. True Tone, 3D Touch.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:06 PM
    It supports HDR, Dolby Vision and HDR10. 1 million to 1 contrast ratio.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:16 PM
    This enables a new experience.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:21:22 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:22 PM
    It's more fluid and more intuitive.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:32 PM
    You can tap on the screen and it wakes up.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:21:32 PM
    No home button. Tap to wake up.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:36 PM
    Or you can raise to wake it.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:40 PM
    There's no more home button.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:21:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:50 PM
    This is a big step forward in the iPhone experience, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:57 PM
    He calls it an opportunity to remake how it works.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:22:04 PM
    You swipe up from the bottom, and you go home.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:22:05 PM
    Flashlight and Camera app shortcuts on bottom.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:22:12 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:22:18 PM
    Swipe up to go home...our new gesture language
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:22:25 PM
    No more pressing. Just swiping.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:22:28 PM
