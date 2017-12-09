Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:18 PMSchiller is back on stage.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:18:27 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:34 PMThis phone is all screen, Schiller says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:39 PMThe display fits edge to edge, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:48 PMIt has glass on front and back.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:18:52 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:18:59 PMThe band is made from surgical grade stainless steel, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:19:05 PMMade of stainless steel and glass
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:06 PMThey form a continuous surface from front to back.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:19:06 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:15 PMIt's water and dust resistant at a microscopic level.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:19 PMComes in Space Gray and Silver.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:19:22 PMSpace gray and silver. No gold for you iPhone X lovers.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:19:24 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:31 PMIt has a new Super Retina Display.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:19:35 PMSuper Retina Display is the name for the new display on iPhone X.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:19:53 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:19:54 PMThe Super Retina Display is 5.8 inches, 2436 by 1125 resolution. 2.7 million pixels.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:20:05 PM458 ppi -- highest pixel density in an iPhone.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:20:10 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:20:18 PMIt's larger than the other iPhones. 2436x1125 pixels, 458 ppi, catching up to other phone resolutions. 5.8-inch OLED.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:20:21 PMIt uses OLED display. It's the first OLED display great enough for an iPhone.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:20:27 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:20:31 PMCalls this "first OLED great enough to be in iPhone" - interesting spin
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:20:47 PMTraditional OLED has great contrast, high resolution, thinness, but is also brighter, supports wider color and accuracy, Schilller says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:20:48 PM
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:21:04 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:21:05 PMDolby Vision, HDR10 supported. True Tone, 3D Touch.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:06 PMIt supports HDR, Dolby Vision and HDR10. 1 million to 1 contrast ratio.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:16 PMThis enables a new experience.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:21:22 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:22 PMIt's more fluid and more intuitive.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:32 PMYou can tap on the screen and it wakes up.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:21:32 PMNo home button. Tap to wake up.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:36 PMOr you can raise to wake it.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:40 PMThere's no more home button.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:21:50 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:50 PMThis is a big step forward in the iPhone experience, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:21:57 PMHe calls it an opportunity to remake how it works.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:22:04 PMYou swipe up from the bottom, and you go home.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:22:05 PMFlashlight and Camera app shortcuts on bottom.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:22:12 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:22:18 PMSwipe up to go home...our new gesture language
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:22:25 PMNo more pressing. Just swiping.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:22:28 PM