Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:22:43 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:22:45 PM
    Swipe up for other apps, similar to iOS 11 on iPad in a small sense
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:22:48 PM
    Swipe up and pause, and you're in multi-task mode.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:00 PM
    You can say Hey Siri or press the larger side button to call Siri.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:23:06 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:23:09 PM
    Side button launches Siri, like Bixby button on S8/Note 8
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:24 PM
    How do you unlock the iPhone?
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:23:30 PM
    Is TouchID really gone?
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:34 PM
    Schiler goes through slide to unlock and TouchID.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:23:42 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:43 PM
    We can do something that's better, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:52 PM
    Facial recognition is that new progress.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:53 PM
    FaceID.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:00 PM
    Sorry, it's Face ID.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:24:07 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:13 PM
    Face ID is the future of how we will unlock our phones, Schiller says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:24:18 PM
    Face ID is real. Unlock with your face. "the future of how we unlock our smartphones and protect our personal information"
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:24:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:41 PM
    It uses a TrueDepth camera system, made up of an infared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector, and front camera.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:24:49 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:56 PM
    Every time you glance at your phone, even in the dark, it works.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:07 PM
    The dot projector puts out thousands of invisible IR dot.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:25:07 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:19 PM
    The infrared sensor checks those dots to see if it's a match.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:24 PM
    It works in real time and invisibly.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:51 PM
    To create Face ID, they developed multiple neural networks to process this. Apple build a neural engine for this.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:25:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:25:59 PM
    That's a ton of sensors. Neural networks leaned on for Face ID. A neural engine is in the A11 Bionic chip
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:26:02 PM
    A11 Bionic neural engine to process face recognition.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:26:14 PM
    This seems like a camera array that will end up in lots of things.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:26:21 PM
    Samsung, by the way, has this with the GS8 and Galaxy Note 8, but the execution seems different.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:26:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:26:54 PM
    This is basically Apple's high-octane computer vision camera array.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:26:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:27:13 PM
    Will recognize you with any outfit or hat! (THIS WILL BE TESTED)
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:27:52 PM
    They just showed a row of faces, very Game of Thrones
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:27:56 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:28:11 PM
    Face data protected by secure enclave, on-device
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:28:12 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:28:17 PM
    Your face data is protected by secure enclave. On-device processing -- not sent to a server, Schiller says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:28:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:28:55 PM
    Touch ID - odds of someone else unlocking 1 in 50,000. For Face ID, one in a million.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:29:12 PM
    Touch ID -- the chance that a random person could use your fingerprint is 1 in 50,000. With Face ID, Apple says chances are 1 in a million that random person can unlock iPhone X with their face.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:29:17 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:29:25 PM
    Only exception for Face ID may be an evil twin, jokes Schiller.
