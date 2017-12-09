Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:22:43 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:22:45 PMSwipe up for other apps, similar to iOS 11 on iPad in a small sense
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:22:48 PMSwipe up and pause, and you're in multi-task mode.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:00 PMYou can say Hey Siri or press the larger side button to call Siri.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:23:06 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:23:09 PMSide button launches Siri, like Bixby button on S8/Note 8
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:24 PMHow do you unlock the iPhone?
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:23:30 PMIs TouchID really gone?
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:34 PMSchiler goes through slide to unlock and TouchID.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:23:42 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:43 PMWe can do something that's better, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:52 PMFacial recognition is that new progress.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:23:53 PMFaceID.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:00 PMSorry, it's Face ID.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:24:07 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:13 PMFace ID is the future of how we will unlock our phones, Schiller says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:24:18 PMFace ID is real. Unlock with your face. "the future of how we unlock our smartphones and protect our personal information"
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:24:25 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:41 PMIt uses a TrueDepth camera system, made up of an infared camera, flood illuminator, dot projector, and front camera.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:24:49 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:24:56 PMEvery time you glance at your phone, even in the dark, it works.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:07 PMThe dot projector puts out thousands of invisible IR dot.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:25:07 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:19 PMThe infrared sensor checks those dots to see if it's a match.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:24 PMIt works in real time and invisibly.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:25:51 PMTo create Face ID, they developed multiple neural networks to process this. Apple build a neural engine for this.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:25:58 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:25:59 PMThat's a ton of sensors. Neural networks leaned on for Face ID. A neural engine is in the A11 Bionic chip
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:26:02 PMA11 Bionic neural engine to process face recognition.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:26:14 PMThis seems like a camera array that will end up in lots of things.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:26:21 PMSamsung, by the way, has this with the GS8 and Galaxy Note 8, but the execution seems different.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:26:33 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:26:54 PMThis is basically Apple's high-octane computer vision camera array.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:26:57 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:27:13 PMWill recognize you with any outfit or hat! (THIS WILL BE TESTED)
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:27:52 PMThey just showed a row of faces, very Game of Thrones
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:27:56 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:28:11 PMFace data protected by secure enclave, on-device
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:28:12 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:28:17 PMYour face data is protected by secure enclave. On-device processing -- not sent to a server, Schiller says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:28:49 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:28:55 PMTouch ID - odds of someone else unlocking 1 in 50,000. For Face ID, one in a million.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:29:17 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:29:25 PMOnly exception for Face ID may be an evil twin, jokes Schiller.