Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:29:31 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:29:33 PMThe dangers of Evil Twins was just invoked. Could be a danger. Twins, this could be a deal breaker.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:29:43 PMFace ID works with Apple Pay and other third party apps -- Mint, Etrade.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:29:46 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:30:00 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:30:35 PMI think we're all curious how comfortable Face ID really feels.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:30:36 PMTrueDepth Camera system enables Face ID -- and new ways to customize emojis. Animjoi -- animated emojis.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:30:45 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:30:57 PMAnimojis are emojis you control with your face. Trap more than 50 facial movements.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:31:05 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:31:21 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:31:23 PMAnimoji: emoji puppeted by your face. This is so weird. A dozen animated emoji, including poop
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:31:26 PMCreate Animoji's from within Apple messages. A dozen different emojis.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:31:40 PMSoftware chief Craig Federighi now up.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:31:48 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:31:48 PMI will leave poop Animoji to my family every morning
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:32:06 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:32:06 PM"I'm absolutely thrilled to give you all of you your first live look at iPhone X." Federighi says the experience is something "epic."
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:32:26 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:32:32 PMApp grid looks similar in iPhone X
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:32:48 PMFederighi says the iPhone X has an "expansive" edge-to-edge display. Demoing how to swipe up to bring up home screen.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:33:09 PM"And your photos of course are just gorgeous as well" on iPhone X, says Federighi.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:33:12 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:33:16 PMSwipe up to exit apps. But swipe and hold to get app-switching.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:33:26 PM"Video is unbelievable on the Super Retina Display," Federighi says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:33:36 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:33:47 PMThe video playback plays over the cut-out bit over the camera array. Kinda weird. Wonder if that can be adjusted.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:33:54 PMShortcuts for multi-tasking: swipe along the bottom.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:34:13 PMControl Center - just swipe down to get a Control Center from anywhere.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:34:16 PMIt's swipe down for Control Center, now, not swipe up.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:34:28 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:34:39 PMFace ID is "incredibly fast....Just look at it. Swipe. I don't have to wait."
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:34:48 PMSo Face ID still requires a swipe up: doesn't open automatically on a glance.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:35:04 PMTechnically, if you have to raise the iPhone X to look at it, then swipe, isn't that a bit harder than TouchID?
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:35:06 PMFace ID is also great for Apple Pay, says Federighi. Shows how quick it is to get to Apple Pay.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:35:21 PMSnapchat iPhone X AR demo incoming...
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:35:33 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:35:50 PMCrazy face-mapped masks that hug your face in Snapchat. It's crossed over to the deep uncanny
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:35:51 PMApple has extended the facial recognition to work with ARKit and augmented reality.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:35:56 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:36:08 PMAnimojis can immediately track your face.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:36:26 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:36:27 PMOMG, Animojis are going to be the new status symbols of elite iPhone owners.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:36:39 PMI will say Federighi gives entertaining demos.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:36:40 PM