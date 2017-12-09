Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:29:31 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:29:33 PM
    The dangers of Evil Twins was just invoked. Could be a danger. Twins, this could be a deal breaker.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:29:43 PM
    Face ID works with Apple Pay and other third party apps -- Mint, Etrade.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:29:46 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:30:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:30:35 PM
    I think we're all curious how comfortable Face ID really feels.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:30:36 PM
    TrueDepth Camera system enables Face ID -- and new ways to customize emojis. Animjoi -- animated emojis.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:30:45 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:30:57 PM
    Animojis are emojis you control with your face. Trap more than 50 facial movements.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:31:05 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:31:21 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:31:23 PM
    Animoji: emoji puppeted by your face. This is so weird. A dozen animated emoji, including poop
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:31:26 PM
    Create Animoji's from within Apple messages. A dozen different emojis.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:31:40 PM
    Software chief Craig Federighi now up.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:31:48 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:31:48 PM
    I will leave poop Animoji to my family every morning
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:32:06 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:32:06 PM
    "I'm absolutely thrilled to give you all of you your first live look at iPhone X." Federighi says the experience is something "epic."
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:32:26 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:32:32 PM
    App grid looks similar in iPhone X
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:32:48 PM
    Federighi says the iPhone X has an "expansive" edge-to-edge display. Demoing how to swipe up to bring up home screen.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:33:09 PM
    "And your photos of course are just gorgeous as well" on iPhone X, says Federighi.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:33:12 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:33:16 PM
    Swipe up to exit apps. But swipe and hold to get app-switching.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:33:26 PM
    "Video is unbelievable on the Super Retina Display," Federighi says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:33:36 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:33:47 PM
    The video playback plays over the cut-out bit over the camera array. Kinda weird. Wonder if that can be adjusted.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:33:54 PM
    Shortcuts for multi-tasking: swipe along the bottom.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:34:13 PM
    Control Center - just swipe down to get a Control Center from anywhere.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:34:16 PM
    It's swipe down for Control Center, now, not swipe up.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:34:28 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:34:39 PM
    Face ID is "incredibly fast....Just look at it. Swipe. I don't have to wait."
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:34:48 PM
    So Face ID still requires a swipe up: doesn't open automatically on a glance.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:35:04 PM
    Technically, if you have to raise the iPhone X to look at it, then swipe, isn't that a bit harder than TouchID?
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:35:06 PM
    Face ID is also great for Apple Pay, says Federighi. Shows how quick it is to get to Apple Pay.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:35:21 PM
    Snapchat iPhone X AR demo incoming...
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:35:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:35:50 PM
    Crazy face-mapped masks that hug your face in Snapchat. It's crossed over to the deep uncanny
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:35:51 PM
    Apple has extended the facial recognition to work with ARKit and augmented reality.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:35:56 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:36:08 PM
    Animojis can immediately track your face.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:36:26 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:36:27 PM
    OMG, Animojis are going to be the new status symbols of elite iPhone owners.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:36:39 PM
    I will say Federighi gives entertaining demos.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:36:40 PM
