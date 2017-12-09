Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:36:53 PMFederhegi is killing it with his Animoji skit.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:36:57 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:37:07 PMFederhegi as talking poop! My how society has really progressed.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:37:39 PMIf you were wondering what humanity would do when given acess to the most advanced Face ID technology, Federighi jokes its animated poop emojis.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:37:50 PMFederighi says the animoji shows up as a looping video in iMessage.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:37:55 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:37:57 PMTim Cook responds as an alien.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:04 PMBecause technology.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:17 PMSchiller is back on stage.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:38:23 PMHow long until we have strange animated avatars dancing in front of us with glasses? Will my family be turned into talking poopmoji? The future is strange.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:33 PMThe iPhone X has dual 12MP cameras
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:39 PMIt has new color filters.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:38:43 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:47 PMf/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture cameras.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:53 PMDual optical image stabilization.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:01 PMThe Galaxy Note 8 did it first.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:39:04 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:09 PMBut it definitely helps with compensating for motion.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:39:15 PMDual 12MP cameras on iPhone X. f 1.8 and 2.4 apertures. But adds OIS to both cameras this time. Better quad-LED flash.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:15 PMThere's a Quad LED True Tone flash.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:39:25 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:39:31 PMStill 12MP cameras on iPhone X
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:44 PMWe're seeing a bunch of photos, Schiller talks about the low noise.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:39:44 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:49 PMSchiller touts the low-light quality.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:40:03 PMPortrait mode, of course, will be in iPhone X.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:40:08 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:40:22 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:40:35 PMThat notch on the one side is going to be a little annoying when watching full screen video or playing games...
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:41:05 PMThe iPhone X TrueDepth camera allow for better selfies. You can take portrait mode and lighting on the front too.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:41:08 PMSelfie camera improvements in the iPhone X. Portrait mode for selfies! And Portrait Lighting.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:41:12 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:41:18 PMThink of the selfies you can take!
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:41:37 PMThe iPhone X has many of the same internals as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:41:42 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:41:51 PMSame A11 Bionic chip on all three iPhones, it seems.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:42:17 PMWe've increased the battery life. It lasts 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:42:23 PMImproved battery life: 2 hours more than iPhone 7.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:42:28 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:42:29 PMIt also has wireless charging.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:42:43 PMIt'll work with Qi-certified wireless charging devices.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:42:47 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:43:04 PMSame wireless Qi charging on iPhone X.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:43:05 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:27 PMApple introduces a new wireless charging mat.