Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:36:53 PM
    Federhegi is killing it with his Animoji skit.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:36:57 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:37:07 PM
    Federhegi as talking poop! My how society has really progressed.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 6:37:39 PM
    If you were wondering what humanity would do when given acess to the most advanced Face ID technology, Federighi jokes its animated poop emojis.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:37:50 PM
    Federighi says the animoji shows up as a looping video in iMessage.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:37:55 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:37:57 PM
    Tim Cook responds as an alien.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:04 PM
    Because technology.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:17 PM
    Schiller is back on stage.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:38:23 PM
    How long until we have strange animated avatars dancing in front of us with glasses? Will my family be turned into talking poopmoji? The future is strange.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:33 PM
    The iPhone X has dual 12MP cameras
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:39 PM
    It has new color filters.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:38:43 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:47 PM
    f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture cameras.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:38:53 PM
    Dual optical image stabilization.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:01 PM
    The Galaxy Note 8 did it first.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:39:04 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:09 PM
    But it definitely helps with compensating for motion.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:39:15 PM
    Dual 12MP cameras on iPhone X. f 1.8 and 2.4 apertures. But adds OIS to both cameras this time. Better quad-LED flash.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:15 PM
    There's a Quad LED True Tone flash.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:39:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:39:31 PM
    Still 12MP cameras on iPhone X
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:44 PM
    We're seeing a bunch of photos, Schiller talks about the low noise.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:39:44 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:39:49 PM
    Schiller touts the low-light quality.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:40:03 PM
    Portrait mode, of course, will be in iPhone X.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:40:08 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:40:22 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:40:35 PM
    That notch on the one side is going to be a little annoying when watching full screen video or playing games...
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:41:05 PM
    The iPhone X TrueDepth camera allow for better selfies. You can take portrait mode and lighting on the front too.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:41:08 PM
    Selfie camera improvements in the iPhone X. Portrait mode for selfies! And Portrait Lighting.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:41:12 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:41:18 PM
    Think of the selfies you can take!
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:41:37 PM
    The iPhone X has many of the same internals as the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:41:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:41:51 PM
    Same A11 Bionic chip on all three iPhones, it seems.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:42:17 PM
    We've increased the battery life. It lasts 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:42:23 PM
    Improved battery life: 2 hours more than iPhone 7.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:42:28 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:42:29 PM
    It also has wireless charging.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:42:43 PM
    It'll work with Qi-certified wireless charging devices.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:42:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:43:04 PM
    Same wireless Qi charging on iPhone X.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:43:05 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:27 PM
    Apple introduces a new wireless charging mat.
