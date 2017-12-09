Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:27 PM
    Apple introduces a new wireless charging mat.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:43:46 PM
    Finally discussing multiple-device wireless charging. A mat that charges Watch, phone, or AirPods.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:49 PM
    You can also place your Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods with wireless charging case.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:43:51 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:56 PM
    They can all charge together.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:44:12 PM
    It's called AirPower.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:44:16 PM
    Requires a new standard. "AirPower"
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:44:22 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:44:31 PM
    So, there we go: Apple supports Qi but is also pushing a new standard.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:44:33 PM
    Apple will be working with Qi to incorporate this into the future of standards.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:44:37 PM
    The AirPower charger will come next year.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:44:44 PM
    AirPower is 2018. Oh well. Would be nice now.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:44:57 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:45:07 PM
    Cue the Jony Ive narrated video.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:45:14 PM
    Jony Ive's voice returns! Discussing iPhone X
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:45:37 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 6:45:50 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:45:51 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:10 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:46:28 PM
    Biggest X changes: larger display, less bezel. That array of front-facing cameras/sensors, w Face ID. No home button. Unless I'm missing something?
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:41 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:57 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:47:23 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:47:28 PM
    iPhone 8 and 8 Plus get the wireless charging, similar chip
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:47:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:48:03 PM
    I'm curious how face-mapping could enable facial controls for accessibility and other functions. How far can that tech extend? How power hungry is it?
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:48:26 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:48:34 PM
    So far, exactly as we expected. Few surprises vs the leaks.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:48:46 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:07 PM
    The iPhone X will start at $999 (64GB and 256 GB)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:13 PM
    You can order on Oct. 27, and ship on Nov. 3.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:49:16 PM
    64GB and 256GB versions. Starts at $999. October 27, ships November 3. Whoa.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:26 PM
    This is the future of the smartphone, shipping this year, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:49:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:39 PM
    That's a pretty long wait for the iPhone X.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:49:52 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:50:15 PM
    And with that Tim Cook is back on stage.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:50:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:50:26 PM
    iPhone X really is the future, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:50:30 PM
    No HomePod talk at all.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:50:30 PM
    Now for a new ad for this phone.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:51:27 PM
    So: 64GB is not great for a $999 phone. Should have been 128GB
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:51:43 PM
    Now for a summary of what's been announced.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:51:43 PM
    Surprised there wasn't a 512GB iPhone X.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:51:51 PM
    Which iPhone will you be buying?
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:51:58 PM
    No Watch Face store for Apple Watch? Will that ever, ever happen?
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:52:12 PM
    I want the iPhone X. But at that price?
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:52:15 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:52:31 PM
    We began this morning with some inspiring words from Steve, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:52:43 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:52:51 PM
    We work really hard at Apple to create wonderful things. We hope you love what we've introduced today, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:53:00 PM
    I think Steve would be really proud of them, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:53:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:53:34 PM
    Cook asks for Apple employees to stand up, and nearly half the room gets up.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:53:45 PM
    That front-facing camera array is the most interesting part of the event, to me.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:54:05 PM
    "Most beautiful hands-on area" - here we go! bye!
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:54:07 PM
    And that's a wrap.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:54:34 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:54:43 PM
    I hope you enjoyed the live blog! Check back with CNET with our full Apple coverage.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 6:56:30 PM
