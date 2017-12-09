Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:27 PMApple introduces a new wireless charging mat.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:43:46 PMFinally discussing multiple-device wireless charging. A mat that charges Watch, phone, or AirPods.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:49 PMYou can also place your Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods with wireless charging case.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:43:51 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:43:56 PMThey can all charge together.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:44:12 PMIt's called AirPower.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:44:16 PMRequires a new standard. "AirPower"
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:44:22 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:44:31 PMSo, there we go: Apple supports Qi but is also pushing a new standard.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:44:33 PMApple will be working with Qi to incorporate this into the future of standards.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:44:37 PMThe AirPower charger will come next year.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:44:44 PMAirPower is 2018. Oh well. Would be nice now.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:44:57 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:45:07 PMCue the Jony Ive narrated video.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:45:14 PMJony Ive's voice returns! Discussing iPhone X
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:45:37 PM
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 6:45:50 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:45:51 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:10 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:25 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:46:28 PMBiggest X changes: larger display, less bezel. That array of front-facing cameras/sensors, w Face ID. No home button. Unless I'm missing something?
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:41 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:46:57 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:47:23 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:47:28 PMiPhone 8 and 8 Plus get the wireless charging, similar chip
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:47:49 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:48:03 PMI'm curious how face-mapping could enable facial controls for accessibility and other functions. How far can that tech extend? How power hungry is it?
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:48:26 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:48:34 PMSo far, exactly as we expected. Few surprises vs the leaks.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:48:46 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:07 PMThe iPhone X will start at $999 (64GB and 256 GB)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:13 PMYou can order on Oct. 27, and ship on Nov. 3.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:49:16 PM64GB and 256GB versions. Starts at $999. October 27, ships November 3. Whoa.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:26 PMThis is the future of the smartphone, shipping this year, he says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:49:33 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:49:39 PMThat's a pretty long wait for the iPhone X.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:49:52 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:50:15 PMAnd with that Tim Cook is back on stage.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:50:25 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:50:26 PMiPhone X really is the future, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:50:30 PMNo HomePod talk at all.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:50:30 PMNow for a new ad for this phone.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:51:27 PMSo: 64GB is not great for a $999 phone. Should have been 128GB
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:51:43 PMNow for a summary of what's been announced.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:51:43 PMSurprised there wasn't a 512GB iPhone X.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:51:51 PMWhich iPhone will you be buying?
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:51:58 PMNo Watch Face store for Apple Watch? Will that ever, ever happen?
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:52:12 PMI want the iPhone X. But at that price?
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:52:15 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:52:31 PMWe began this morning with some inspiring words from Steve, Cook says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:52:43 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:52:51 PMWe work really hard at Apple to create wonderful things. We hope you love what we've introduced today, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:53:00 PMI think Steve would be really proud of them, Cook says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:53:13 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:53:34 PMCook asks for Apple employees to stand up, and nearly half the room gets up.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:53:45 PMThat front-facing camera array is the most interesting part of the event, to me.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 6:54:05 PM"Most beautiful hands-on area" - here we go! bye!
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 6:54:07 PMAnd that's a wrap.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 6:54:34 PM
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 6:56:30 PM