Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:09:25 PMHe touts the visitors center, which is open later this year and is open to everyone. You'll find an AR experience and learn more about Apple Park, Cook says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:09:25 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:09:33 PMVisitors Center has an AR experience. (!)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:09:36 PMThere's, of course, a new Apple retail store there, Cook says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:09:47 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:09:58 PMI wonder if AR experiences will sprout through Apple Stores (I'm sure the answer is yes)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:01 PMNow for an update on retail.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:09 PMAngela Ahrendts, senior vice president of retail and online stores, is on stage now.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:34 PMThe same team that designed Apple Park also designs our largest retail stores around the world, Ahrendts says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:10:36 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:46 PM500 million people visit Apple Stores every year, she says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:10:56 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:11:15 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:11:17 PMThe Apple Stores are now called Town Squares. (Is that official?)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:11:19 PMAhrendts touts the personalized nature of tech and how her employees humanize it.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:11:28 PMWe think of Apple Retail as Apple's largest product, she says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:11:33 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:11:48 PMAhrendts talks about the effort to build a plaza space in stores in the largest cities.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:12:12 PMThe Genius Grove, a redesigned Genius bar.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:12:24 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:12:45 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:12:53 PMAhrendts touts a new in-store experience called "Today at Apple."
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:12:57 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:13:12 PM"Today at Apple" is the in-store experience. I went on a photo walk at a NY Apple store recently.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:13:13 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:13:17 PMWanna be a better iPhone photographer? Visit an Apple Store.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:13:29 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:13:32 PMApple pushes coding lessons to kids at its stores.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:13:46 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:14:07 PMThere's a new position called a Creative Pro at Apple Stores to help bring "Today at Apple" to life, she says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:14:33 PMMakes sense to work with consumers to build up their skills at using the iPhone -- keeps them loyal.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:14:40 PM"Creative Pro" works at the stores as the "Genius" role. More hands-on classes and sessions. Music, coding, photography. An extension of what's been there over the years.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:14:45 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:14:49 PMIf I'm a great iPhone photographer, I'm sticking with an iPhone.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:15:00 PM
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:15:07 PMThink it's interesting that Ahrendts called Apple Stores, aka Town Squares, one of the company's biggest products. Makes sense given all investment in retail expeience.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:26 PMApple will continue to open new "Town Squares" around the world, and reinvest in current locations like the 5th Ave store in Manhattan, Ahrendts says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:32 PMThe glass cube will return, she says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:40 PMBut there will be more plaza space.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:15:43 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:15:44 PMApple 5th Ave: glass cube staying, more light coming in through the ground.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:58 PMEarly next year, Apple is transforming a theater in Milan into an Apple Store.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:16:01 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:16:07 PMThe Milan town square looks like modern-day Cinema Paradiso
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:16:18 PMWill restore Carnegie Library in DC into an Apple Store, Ahrendts says.