Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:09:25 PM
    He touts the visitors center, which is open later this year and is open to everyone. You'll find an AR experience and learn more about Apple Park, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:09:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:09:33 PM
    Visitors Center has an AR experience. (!)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:09:36 PM
    There's, of course, a new Apple retail store there, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:09:47 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:09:58 PM
    I wonder if AR experiences will sprout through Apple Stores (I'm sure the answer is yes)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:01 PM
    Now for an update on retail.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:09 PM
    Angela Ahrendts, senior vice president of retail and online stores, is on stage now.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:34 PM
    The same team that designed Apple Park also designs our largest retail stores around the world, Ahrendts says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:10:36 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:10:46 PM
    500 million people visit Apple Stores every year, she says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:10:56 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:11:15 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:11:17 PM
    The Apple Stores are now called Town Squares. (Is that official?)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:11:19 PM
    Ahrendts touts the personalized nature of tech and how her employees humanize it.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:11:28 PM
    We think of Apple Retail as Apple's largest product, she says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:11:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:11:48 PM
    Ahrendts talks about the effort to build a plaza space in stores in the largest cities.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:12:12 PM
    The Genius Grove, a redesigned Genius bar.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:12:24 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:12:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:12:53 PM
    Ahrendts touts a new in-store experience called "Today at Apple."
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:12:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:13:12 PM
    "Today at Apple" is the in-store experience. I went on a photo walk at a NY Apple store recently.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:13:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:13:17 PM
    Wanna be a better iPhone photographer? Visit an Apple Store.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:13:29 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:13:32 PM
    Apple pushes coding lessons to kids at its stores.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:13:46 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:14:07 PM
    There's a new position called a Creative Pro at Apple Stores to help bring "Today at Apple" to life, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:14:33 PM
    Makes sense to work with consumers to build up their skills at using the iPhone -- keeps them loyal.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:14:40 PM
    "Creative Pro" works at the stores as the "Genius" role. More hands-on classes and sessions. Music, coding, photography. An extension of what's been there over the years.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:14:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:14:49 PM
    If I'm a great iPhone photographer, I'm sticking with an iPhone.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:15:00 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:15:07 PM
    Think it's interesting that Ahrendts called Apple Stores, aka Town Squares, one of the company's biggest products. Makes sense given all investment in retail expeience.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:26 PM
    Apple will continue to open new "Town Squares" around the world, and reinvest in current locations like the 5th Ave store in Manhattan, Ahrendts says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:32 PM
    The glass cube will return, she says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:40 PM
    But there will be more plaza space.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:15:43 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:15:44 PM
    Apple 5th Ave: glass cube staying, more light coming in through the ground.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:15:58 PM
    Early next year, Apple is transforming a theater in Milan into an Apple Store.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:16:01 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:16:07 PM
    The Milan town square looks like modern-day Cinema Paradiso
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:16:18 PM
    Will restore Carnegie Library in DC into an Apple Store, Ahrendts says.
