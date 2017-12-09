Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:16:20 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:16:40 PMThe newest flagship store is in Chicago on Oct. 20.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:16:44 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:16:52 PMNew Apple Store designs look very much like the Visitor Center we just walked through.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:16:58 PMIt connects the plaza to the promenade in Chicago, she says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:17:09 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:15 PMThere are 65,000 Apple Store employees around the world.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:23 PMAnd with that, she wraps it up, and Cook is back on.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:17:27 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:50 PMLet's get going on the new products, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:55 PMWe're starting with Apple Watch.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:17:56 PMApple Watch starts things off.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:18:02 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:18:12 PMThis has been a fitness product, more and more, over the last year or so.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:18:15 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:25 PMThe Apple Watch Series 2 has experienced phenomal growth, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:33 PMSays it grew 50% over a year ago in the last quarter.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:18:33 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:18:38 PMApple Watch growth is happening, says Cook.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:45 PMToday, the Apple Watch is the No. 1 watch in the world, Cook says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:18:53 PMApple Watch is #1 watch in world: Rolex, Fossil, Omega, Cartier next.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:56 PMIt tops Rolex and Fossil.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:19:01 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:19:08 PMCook touts the 97% customer satisfaction rate.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:19:10 PM(measured against traditional watches? Curious to know number/measurement)
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:19:21 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:19:40 PMApple's about to play a video showing how the Watch has changed their lives for the better.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:19:41 PMTheir numbers suggest people really like their Apple Watches.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:19:57 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:20:23 PMThe video highlights how different people from different places use the Apple Watch.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:20:38 PMThe video shows people reading from their letters to Tim Cook.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:20:44 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:20:47 PMTestimonials of various owners, various ages, various athletic levels.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:20:50 PMIt's the usual slickly produced marketing video.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:21:11 PMBottom line of the Apple Watch ad: it makes you a better you.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:21:17 PMI'd still like to see more social fitness, community fitness. Fitbit has an edge there.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:21:20 PMI've been pretty skeptical on smartwatches myself, but I've been wearing a Samsung Gear S3 and it's pretty useful.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:21:32 PMWould it kill Apple to make a round smartwatch?
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:21:46 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:22:11 PMVideo ends, and Cook is back on.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:22:24 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:22:28 PMThe line between Apple Watch and medicine is very delicate. Stories of people who see heart rate spikes, then seek medical attention because of that, is becoming common story told by fitness companies (Apple, Fitbit).
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:22:42 PMNow for the future of Apple Watch.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:22:55 PMJeff Williams, chief operating officer, is on stage.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:03 PM