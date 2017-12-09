Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:16:20 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:16:40 PM
    The newest flagship store is in Chicago on Oct. 20.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:16:44 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:16:52 PM
    New Apple Store designs look very much like the Visitor Center we just walked through.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:16:58 PM
    It connects the plaza to the promenade in Chicago, she says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:17:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:15 PM
    There are 65,000 Apple Store employees around the world.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:23 PM
    And with that, she wraps it up, and Cook is back on.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:17:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:50 PM
    Let's get going on the new products, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:17:55 PM
    We're starting with Apple Watch.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:17:56 PM
    Apple Watch starts things off.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:18:02 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:18:12 PM
    This has been a fitness product, more and more, over the last year or so.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:18:15 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:25 PM
    The Apple Watch Series 2 has experienced phenomal growth, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:33 PM
    Says it grew 50% over a year ago in the last quarter.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:18:33 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:18:38 PM
    Apple Watch growth is happening, says Cook.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:45 PM
    Today, the Apple Watch is the No. 1 watch in the world, Cook says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:18:53 PM
    Apple Watch is #1 watch in world: Rolex, Fossil, Omega, Cartier next.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:18:56 PM
    It tops Rolex and Fossil.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:19:01 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:19:08 PM
    Cook touts the 97% customer satisfaction rate.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:19:10 PM
    (measured against traditional watches? Curious to know number/measurement)
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:19:21 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:19:40 PM
    Apple's about to play a video showing how the Watch has changed their lives for the better.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:19:41 PM
    Their numbers suggest people really like their Apple Watches.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:19:57 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:20:23 PM
    The video highlights how different people from different places use the Apple Watch.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:20:38 PM
    The video shows people reading from their letters to Tim Cook.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:20:44 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:20:47 PM
    Testimonials of various owners, various ages, various athletic levels.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:20:50 PM
    It's the usual slickly produced marketing video.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:21:11 PM
    Bottom line of the Apple Watch ad: it makes you a better you.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:21:17 PM
    I'd still like to see more social fitness, community fitness. Fitbit has an edge there.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:21:20 PM
    I've been pretty skeptical on smartwatches myself, but I've been wearing a Samsung Gear S3 and it's pretty useful.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:21:32 PM
    Would it kill Apple to make a round smartwatch?
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:21:46 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:22:11 PM
    Video ends, and Cook is back on.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:22:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:22:28 PM
    The line between Apple Watch and medicine is very delicate. Stories of people who see heart rate spikes, then seek medical attention because of that, is becoming common story told by fitness companies (Apple, Fitbit).
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:22:42 PM
    Now for the future of Apple Watch.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:22:55 PM
    Jeff Williams, chief operating officer, is on stage.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:03 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

iPhone X widens the gap between tech haves and have-nots

 Phones

The costly iPhone X tries to reinvent the phone -- again

 Phones

Russia reportedly used Facebook to organize rallies in US

 Security

How NASA's Cassini spacecraft will dive-bomb Saturn and die

 Sci-Tech

J.J. Abrams news hit Star Wars fans right in the lens flare

 TV and Movies