Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:19 PM
    WatchOS 4 recap now. There will be more coaching, a new workout app...
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:23 PM
    Williams touts smart coaching, a redesigned workout app, new features for swimmers for WatchOS 4.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:28 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:34 PM
    ...GymKit is a tap-to-connect way to link to gym equipment using NFC.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:37 PM
    This isn't new, but the bottom line is Apple is pushing fitness as the core benefit.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:41 PM
    (Discussed at WWDC)
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:43 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:49 PM
    Apple Watch is the most used heart rate monitor in the world, Williams says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:53 PM
    Most-used heart rate monitor in the world: Apple Watch, says Apple
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:23:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:11 PM
    Heart rate will be instant, now, and give resting heart rate.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:24:18 PM
    Apple will make enhancements to the heart rate app, so you can see it with the raise of a wrist. You'll see new measurements like resting heart rate and recovery heart rate, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:22 PM
    Heart rate recovery is new, too, in WatchOS 4
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:24:26 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:24:38 PM
    You'll have a better picture of your heath and heart rate throughout the day, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:40 PM
    Heart rate graph, showing recovery. Curious how coaching helps with that.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:56 PM
    Elevated heart rate now pings when you have over 120bpm and aren't active
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:02 PM
    Apple is adding a feature so that Watch will notify you of an elevated heart rate when you don't appear to be active, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:05 PM
    Big applause for that.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:25:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:25:06 PM
    (like prepping for Apple Event)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:11 PM
    Focusing on heart rate rhythm.
  • Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:25:27 PM
    Lots of questions re: Apple Watch shipments. Apple doesn't disclose sales numbers for the smartwatch -- so saying it's the best-selling phone in the world without data just opens it up to more questions.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:25:29 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:45 PM
    He's talking about irregular heart rate, which causes Atrial fibrillation, a big problem for people. He believes Apple Watch can help.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:58 PM
    Williams announced the Apple Heart Study.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:26:02 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:26:06 PM
    Atrial fibrillation is something Fitbit has also been exploring with health initiatives.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:15 PM
    It will use data from Apple Watch and analyze irregular heart rates and alert users, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:26:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:30 PM
    The first phase of the Apple Heart study will be available in the US later this year in the App Store, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:42 PM
    Williams touts a new music experience, smarter Siri, etc.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:26:46 PM
    Music revamp, Siri watch face. Other WatchOS 4 updates. Sept 19 release.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:26:51 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:54 PM
    Apple WatchOS 4 available on Sept. 19
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:02 PM
    Now for the new Apple Watch
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:04 PM
    Cue the video.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:04 PM
    So, here is the Apple Watch hardware now...
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:27:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:17 PM
    Swimming video. Surfing, sorry.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:37 PM
    Apple Watch Series 3
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:39 PM
    Getting a call while surfing! It happens.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:47 PM
    We don't know much about it yet.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:27:49 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:51 PM
    New color though
