Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:19 PMWatchOS 4 recap now. There will be more coaching, a new workout app...
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:23 PMWilliams touts smart coaching, a redesigned workout app, new features for swimmers for WatchOS 4.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:34 PM...GymKit is a tap-to-connect way to link to gym equipment using NFC.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:37 PMThis isn't new, but the bottom line is Apple is pushing fitness as the core benefit.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:23:41 PM(Discussed at WWDC)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:23:49 PMApple Watch is the most used heart rate monitor in the world, Williams says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:11 PMHeart rate will be instant, now, and give resting heart rate.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:24:18 PMApple will make enhancements to the heart rate app, so you can see it with the raise of a wrist. You'll see new measurements like resting heart rate and recovery heart rate, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:24:38 PMYou'll have a better picture of your heath and heart rate throughout the day, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:40 PMHeart rate graph, showing recovery. Curious how coaching helps with that.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:24:56 PMElevated heart rate now pings when you have over 120bpm and aren't active
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:05 PMBig applause for that.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:25:06 PM(like prepping for Apple Event)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:11 PMFocusing on heart rate rhythm.
Connie Guglielmo 9/12/2017 5:25:27 PMLots of questions re: Apple Watch shipments. Apple doesn't disclose sales numbers for the smartwatch -- so saying it's the best-selling phone in the world without data just opens it up to more questions.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:45 PMHe's talking about irregular heart rate, which causes Atrial fibrillation, a big problem for people. He believes Apple Watch can help.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:25:58 PMWilliams announced the Apple Heart Study.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:26:06 PMAtrial fibrillation is something Fitbit has also been exploring with health initiatives.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:15 PMIt will use data from Apple Watch and analyze irregular heart rates and alert users, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:30 PMThe first phase of the Apple Heart study will be available in the US later this year in the App Store, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:42 PMWilliams touts a new music experience, smarter Siri, etc.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:26:54 PMApple WatchOS 4 available on Sept. 19
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:02 PMNow for the new Apple Watch
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:04 PMCue the video.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:04 PMSo, here is the Apple Watch hardware now...
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:17 PMSwimming video. Surfing, sorry.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:37 PMApple Watch Series 3
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:39 PMGetting a call while surfing! It happens.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:47 PMWe don't know much about it yet.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:51 PMNew color though