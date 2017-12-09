Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:51 PM
    How do I answer a call while surfing?
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:59 PM
    Apple Watch 3 has cellular built in.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:06 PM
    Cellular, as we expected.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:28:13 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:13 PM
    You can just bring your Apple Watch without your iPhone.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:15 PM
    "our vision from the very beginning"
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:20 PM
    This has been our vision since the beginning, Williams says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:28:32 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:44 PM
    You can receive calls on your watch. It's the same number as your phone number.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:44 PM
    Can get calls, and same number as phone (number portability)
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:49 PM
    -Maps
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:01 PM
    Siri is available anytime. You can use Maps. Location for Find My Friend switches over to Watch.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:06 PM
    WeChat supported
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:16 PM
    Apple Watch and Apple Music - you can stream 40 million songs on your wrist.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:24 PM
    And Apple Music streaming on watch over LTE, too
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:34 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:36 PM
    What is the battery drain, though
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:42 PM
    You can access Beats One Live or your catalog of music on Apple Music straight from your Apple Watch.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:51 PM
    It doesn't seem like a different design.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:59 PM
    There have been other LTE watches. And others streaming music (Google Play, Spotify)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:30:04 PM
    We have packed Series 3 with the most technology in a watch, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:30:11 PM
    New upgraded processor. 70% boost. dual-core
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:30:16 PM
    It's 70% faster, Siri is quicker than ever, and can talk, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:30:28 PM
    Siri talks on watch. That could be...useful...for some.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:30:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:30:50 PM
    Apple Watch uses a custom W2 chip with 85% faster Wi-Fi while 50% more power efficient.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:30:51 PM
    Upgraded W2 wireless. faster wireless (Wi-Fi), more efficient, and barometric altimeter added
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:01 PM
    Releasing skiing and snowboarding apps for Apple Watch.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:31:02 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:31:03 PM
    Barometer was an overdue feature.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:07 PM
    The biggest challenge was adding cellular.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:28 PM
    Williams talks about the complications in building an LTE radio while keeping a smaller body.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:31:31 PM
    Watch looks similar-sized, despite cellular.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:31:43 PM
    The display acts as the antenna. (!)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:52 PM
    Apple integrated an electronic SIM into the new Watch.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:31:53 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:32:04 PM
    It uses an eSIM, not a normal SIM card, like iPads
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:32:10 PM
    Even with the new features, the case is the same size as Series 2, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:32:14 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:32:15 PM
    That's a neat trick.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:32:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:32:35 PM
    The only difference is the crystal at the bottom is .25 mm bigger, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:32:44 PM
    So, the watch will be the same size as Series 2. Samsung Gear S3 had to get significantly larger, and so did Android Wear LTE watches.
