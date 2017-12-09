Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:27:51 PMHow do I answer a call while surfing?
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:27:59 PMApple Watch 3 has cellular built in.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:06 PMCellular, as we expected.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:28:13 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:13 PMYou can just bring your Apple Watch without your iPhone.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:15 PM"our vision from the very beginning"
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:20 PMThis has been our vision since the beginning, Williams says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:28:32 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:28:44 PMYou can receive calls on your watch. It's the same number as your phone number.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:44 PMCan get calls, and same number as phone (number portability)
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:28:49 PM-Maps
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:01 PMSiri is available anytime. You can use Maps. Location for Find My Friend switches over to Watch.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:06 PMWeChat supported
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:16 PMApple Watch and Apple Music - you can stream 40 million songs on your wrist.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:16 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:24 PMAnd Apple Music streaming on watch over LTE, too
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:34 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:36 PMWhat is the battery drain, though
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:42 PMYou can access Beats One Live or your catalog of music on Apple Music straight from your Apple Watch.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:29:50 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:29:51 PMIt doesn't seem like a different design.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:29:59 PMThere have been other LTE watches. And others streaming music (Google Play, Spotify)
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:30:04 PMWe have packed Series 3 with the most technology in a watch, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:30:11 PMNew upgraded processor. 70% boost. dual-core
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:30:16 PMIt's 70% faster, Siri is quicker than ever, and can talk, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:30:28 PMSiri talks on watch. That could be...useful...for some.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:30:33 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:30:50 PMApple Watch uses a custom W2 chip with 85% faster Wi-Fi while 50% more power efficient.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:30:51 PMUpgraded W2 wireless. faster wireless (Wi-Fi), more efficient, and barometric altimeter added
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:01 PMReleasing skiing and snowboarding apps for Apple Watch.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:31:02 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:31:03 PMBarometer was an overdue feature.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:07 PMThe biggest challenge was adding cellular.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:28 PMWilliams talks about the complications in building an LTE radio while keeping a smaller body.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:31:31 PMWatch looks similar-sized, despite cellular.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:31:43 PMThe display acts as the antenna. (!)
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:31:52 PMApple integrated an electronic SIM into the new Watch.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:31:53 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:32:04 PMIt uses an eSIM, not a normal SIM card, like iPads
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:32:10 PMEven with the new features, the case is the same size as Series 2, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:32:14 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:32:15 PMThat's a neat trick.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:32:27 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:32:35 PMThe only difference is the crystal at the bottom is .25 mm bigger, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:32:44 PMSo, the watch will be the same size as Series 2. Samsung Gear S3 had to get significantly larger, and so did Android Wear LTE watches.