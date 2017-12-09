Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:32:54 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:32:59 PMAlso no antenna in band, something some other watches did.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:02 PMApple isn't the first to offer a smartwatch with a standalone cellular connection -- Samsung did it years ago.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:33:11 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:20 PMWilliams is testing out the Series 3's cellular capability.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:37 PMHis daughter is out in the water rowing and talking on her Apple Watch Series 3.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:33:40 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:54 PMShe really is a team player.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:33:55 PMOne kinda fun thing: this is a swim-friendly phone, essentially. No other LTE watch has been swimproof. (to my knowledge)
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:34:08 PMApple doesn’t reveal sales figures for the device, but Strategy Analytics estimated that the company shipped 2.8 million wearables in the first quarter, up 56 percent from a year earlier
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:34:19 PMIf you're on a raft, alone, you'll be able to make wrist calls!
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:34:23 PMWilliams: I'm going to go rogue for a minute.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:34:51 PMHe says his daughter is out in the water, and notes the only mic is on her Apple Watch. That's just darn close to magic, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:05 PMOh so many obnoxious wrist calls on the subway coming...
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:35:16 PMMicrophone on-watch tuned to make calls better outdoors, it seems.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:24 PMSeries 3 comes in a new gold aluminum finish, with silver and space gray. There's a new sport loop band.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:35:27 PMSport Loop is a wrap-around nylon. No buckle.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:35:28 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:37 PMThere are exclusive new colors on the Apple Watch Nike fit edition.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:35:52 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:35:54 PMSport Loop looks like a slap bracelet for Apple Watch!
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:54 PMThere are new colors on Apple Watch bands. New Hermes bands and watch face styles.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:09 PMApple's adding a gray ceramic finish Watch.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:36:19 PMCeramic returns, in gray this time, for Series 3. Wonder what the price is.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:36:24 PM
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:36:40 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:46 PMSeries 3 summary -- faster, GPS, celluar, swimproof, all day battery life. 18 hours across mix of LTE and WiFi, Bluetooth.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:54 PMCellular is $399 and non-Celluar at $329.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:59 PMSeries 1 is now $249
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:06 PMWhere's Series 2?
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 5:37:15 PM
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:37:17 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:37:21 PMPrice creeps up a bit? $329 w/o LTE, $399 w LTE (for 38mm I imagine)
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:23 PMApple Watch Series 3 coming in 9 countries and the big 4 US carriers.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:37:27 PMGoodbye, Series 2.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:32 PMWilliams teases a special offer.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:37:33 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:41 PMSeries 3 without cellular available in 26 countries.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:48 PMApple Watch Series 3 coming Sept 22
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:37:50 PMSept 15 order, Sept 22 available for Apple Watch Series 3. Well, that's it.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:37:53 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:38:10 PMNot a huge pitch on why you want a phone on a watch, but the upsell price isn't huge.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:38:14 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:38:47 PMWe have had a bunch of other cellular-connected smartwatches out there, but they haven't sold.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:38:50 PM