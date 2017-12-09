Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:32:54 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:32:59 PM
    Also no antenna in band, something some other watches did.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:02 PM
    Apple isn't the first to offer a smartwatch with a standalone cellular connection -- Samsung did it years ago.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:33:11 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:20 PM
    Williams is testing out the Series 3's cellular capability.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:37 PM
    His daughter is out in the water rowing and talking on her Apple Watch Series 3.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:33:40 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:33:54 PM
    She really is a team player.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:33:55 PM
    One kinda fun thing: this is a swim-friendly phone, essentially. No other LTE watch has been swimproof. (to my knowledge)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:34:08 PM
    Apple doesn’t reveal sales figures for the device, but Strategy Analytics estimated that the company shipped 2.8 million wearables in the first quarter, up 56 percent from a year earlier
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:34:19 PM
    If you're on a raft, alone, you'll be able to make wrist calls!
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:34:23 PM
    Williams: I'm going to go rogue for a minute.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:34:51 PM
    He says his daughter is out in the water, and notes the only mic is on her Apple Watch. That's just darn close to magic, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:05 PM
    Oh so many obnoxious wrist calls on the subway coming...
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:35:16 PM
    Microphone on-watch tuned to make calls better outdoors, it seems.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:24 PM
    Series 3 comes in a new gold aluminum finish, with silver and space gray. There's a new sport loop band.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:35:27 PM
    Sport Loop is a wrap-around nylon. No buckle.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:35:28 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:37 PM
    There are exclusive new colors on the Apple Watch Nike fit edition.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:35:52 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:35:54 PM
    Sport Loop looks like a slap bracelet for Apple Watch!
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:35:54 PM
    There are new colors on Apple Watch bands. New Hermes bands and watch face styles.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:09 PM
    Apple's adding a gray ceramic finish Watch.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:36:19 PM
    Ceramic returns, in gray this time, for Series 3. Wonder what the price is.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:36:24 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:36:40 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:46 PM
    Series 3 summary -- faster, GPS, celluar, swimproof, all day battery life. 18 hours across mix of LTE and WiFi, Bluetooth.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:54 PM
    Cellular is $399 and non-Celluar at $329.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:36:59 PM
    Series 1 is now $249
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:06 PM
    Where's Series 2?
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/12/2017 5:37:15 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:37:17 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:37:21 PM
    Price creeps up a bit? $329 w/o LTE, $399 w LTE (for 38mm I imagine)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:23 PM
    Apple Watch Series 3 coming in 9 countries and the big 4 US carriers.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:37:27 PM
    Goodbye, Series 2.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:32 PM
    Williams teases a special offer.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:37:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:41 PM
    Series 3 without cellular available in 26 countries.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:37:48 PM
    Apple Watch Series 3 coming Sept 22
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:37:50 PM
    Sept 15 order, Sept 22 available for Apple Watch Series 3. Well, that's it.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:37:53 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:38:10 PM
    Not a huge pitch on why you want a phone on a watch, but the upsell price isn't huge.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:38:14 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:38:47 PM
    We have had a bunch of other cellular-connected smartwatches out there, but they haven't sold.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:38:50 PM
