Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:03 PMEven Google has pulled away from cellular-connected Watches, although Android Wear hasn't done that well.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:39:11 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:12 PMIt's interesting Samsung's new Gear Sport watches don't have an LTE option.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:19 PMOnly Samsung's Gear S3 has an LTE option.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:41 PMIt'll be interesting to see if the carriers make the connected device plan cheaper for this.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:39:44 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:44 PMNow for Apple TV.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:40:02 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:09 PMIn the early days of Apple TV, the company positioned its streaming media box as a “hobby.” Still, it was the most popular device of its kind, even without getting a hardware refresh for three years. Apple finally updated Apple TV in late 2015, releasing it with new software -- tvOS -- that lets developer make apps, and a new remote that works with Siri. Apple also boosted the starting price to $149 from $99.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:40:19 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:40:26 PMApple TV next. I'm still thinking about Apple Watch. Curious about how many apps will work. No watch face store announced.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:40 PMCook says there have been key inflection points for watching TV, from black and white to color and HD, etc.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:50 PMEach stage brought with it a more true-to-life experience, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:57 PMNow we're at the next major inflection point, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:18 PMCook introduces Apple TV 4K.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:25 PMHey, welcome to the 4K world, Apple.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:41:37 PMOk, TV. It is called Apple TV 4K, which is, well, hey, it happened.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:41:37 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:47 PMEddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, is on stage.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:54 PMThere are two big advancements in picture quality.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:01 PMThe first is in 4K.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:10 PM4K has four times the number of pixels as HD, Cue says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:42:12 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:20 PMCue talks about high dynamic range, or HDR.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:42:30 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:31 PMIf 4K is about more pixels, HDR is about better pixels, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:40 PMApple TV supports industry standard HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, Cue says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:42:51 PM4K is good! Many of us like it. Also, HDR. Showing the types of demos that most companies have been doing regarding 4K for a while.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:42:54 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:00 PMCue another video to show of the Apple TV 4K
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:24 PMShows of a night scene in Dubai and the details on the road.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:43:27 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:35 PMTalks about the crispness and sharpness in Apple TV video.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:43:41 PM4K screen savers. I mean, it's hard to appreciate from a theater screen.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:47 PMThe icons and user interface have been redone to take advantage of 4K, Cue says.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:43:51 PM
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:44:18 PMNow we're watching a clip from "Spiderman: Homecoming."
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:44:21 PMIn 4K, of course.
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:44:26 PM
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:44:49 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:44:55 PMThis also means 4K iTunes content will spread across other Apple devices, I'd imagine, which would be nice.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:05 PMThat video was running on the Apple TV 4K.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:16 PMThe Apple TV 4K gets the A10X fusion ship, the same as the new iPad Pro, Cue says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:45:17 PMiPad Pro equivalent processor onboard.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:28 PMNew Apple TV is twice as fast and graphics is four times as fast. It runs TV OS.