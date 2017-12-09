Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:03 PM
    Even Google has pulled away from cellular-connected Watches, although Android Wear hasn't done that well.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:39:11 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:12 PM
    It's interesting Samsung's new Gear Sport watches don't have an LTE option.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:19 PM
    Only Samsung's Gear S3 has an LTE option.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:41 PM
    It'll be interesting to see if the carriers make the connected device plan cheaper for this.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:39:44 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:39:44 PM
    Now for Apple TV.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:40:02 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:09 PM
    In the early days of Apple TV, the company positioned its streaming media box as a “hobby.” Still, it was the most popular device of its kind, even without getting a hardware refresh for three years. Apple finally updated Apple TV in late 2015, releasing it with new software -- tvOS -- that lets developer make apps, and a new remote that works with Siri. Apple also boosted the starting price to $149 from $99.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:40:19 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:40:26 PM
    Apple TV next. I'm still thinking about Apple Watch. Curious about how many apps will work. No watch face store announced.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:40 PM
    Cook says there have been key inflection points for watching TV, from black and white to color and HD, etc.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:50 PM
    Each stage brought with it a more true-to-life experience, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:40:57 PM
    Now we're at the next major inflection point, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:18 PM
    Cook introduces Apple TV 4K.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:25 PM
    Hey, welcome to the 4K world, Apple.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:41:37 PM
    Ok, TV. It is called Apple TV 4K, which is, well, hey, it happened.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:41:37 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:47 PM
    Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, is on stage.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:41:54 PM
    There are two big advancements in picture quality.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:01 PM
    The first is in 4K.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:10 PM
    4K has four times the number of pixels as HD, Cue says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:42:12 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:20 PM
    Cue talks about high dynamic range, or HDR.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:42:30 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:31 PM
    If 4K is about more pixels, HDR is about better pixels, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:42:40 PM
    Apple TV supports industry standard HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, Cue says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:42:51 PM
    4K is good! Many of us like it. Also, HDR. Showing the types of demos that most companies have been doing regarding 4K for a while.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:42:54 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:00 PM
    Cue another video to show of the Apple TV 4K
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:24 PM
    Shows of a night scene in Dubai and the details on the road.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:43:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:35 PM
    Talks about the crispness and sharpness in Apple TV video.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:43:41 PM
    4K screen savers. I mean, it's hard to appreciate from a theater screen.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:43:47 PM
    The icons and user interface have been redone to take advantage of 4K, Cue says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:43:51 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:44:18 PM
    Now we're watching a clip from "Spiderman: Homecoming."
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:44:21 PM
    In 4K, of course.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:44:26 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:44:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:44:55 PM
    This also means 4K iTunes content will spread across other Apple devices, I'd imagine, which would be nice.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:05 PM
    That video was running on the Apple TV 4K.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:16 PM
    The Apple TV 4K gets the A10X fusion ship, the same as the new iPad Pro, Cue says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:45:17 PM
    iPad Pro equivalent processor onboard.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:28 PM
    New Apple TV is twice as fast and graphics is four times as fast. It runs TV OS.
