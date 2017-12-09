Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:45:32 PM
    What will this mean for games?
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:45:34 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:45 PM
    Apple has been working with Hollywood studios to bring their 4K and HDR titles to Apple TV, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:54 PM
    4K movies will cost the same as HD titles, Cue says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:45:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:46:06 PM
    4K: no extra price. Free upgrade. That's pretty nice.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:10 PM
    If you bought an HD movie already, you'll be upgraded to 4K at no additional charge, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:46:14 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:23 PM
    Working with Netflix to bring their 4K titles to its service, as well as Amazon Prime Video, Cue says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:46:30 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:39 PM
    Apple TV app on your phone coming to seven new countries, Cue says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:49 PM
    Canada and Australia comes later this month.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:46:54 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:58 PM
    Adding local services to Apple TV.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:09 PM
    Cue says Apple is bringing live sports to Apple TV.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:47:19 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:25 PM
    If your favorite team is playing on ESPN, it'll be prominently positioned, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:47:29 PM
    Apple TV app finally spreads to other countries. And live sports...so does this mean Jets games will notify me now?
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:32 PM
    Bringing live news to the TV App.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:47:36 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:49 PM
    For sports, Apple shows you the score and time left to see if you want to watch it, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:47:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:48:01 PM
    There's a dedicated sports tab. As the seasons change, so will the tab, Cue says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:48:07 PM
    Sports score updates in dashboard. Like a little sports bar.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:48:08 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:48:17 PM
    If you own an iPad or iPhone, there's no better choice than Apple TV, Cue says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:48:23 PM
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:48:43 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:48:55 PM
    Apple TV games...Jenova Chen on-stage. New game. I love Journey.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:49:08 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:11 PM
    Cue touts That Game Company and CEO Jenova Chen for another demo.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:35 PM
    Chen touts a new game called SKy.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:49:39 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:42 PM
    Sky is a romantic social adventure game, Chen says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:49:51 PM
    What a great start for game talk. thatgamecompany's big upcoming game shown here. Sky
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:51 PM
    You fly above the clouds and explore a mysterious world.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:50:06 PM
    It's designed to be adaptable to any player. Everything can be done with one finger on the Siri remote, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:50:08 PM
    Feels like Journey meets Flower.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:50:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:50:35 PM
    This looks like a really slick game.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:50:50 PM
    Sky will take advantage of new hardware, plus Metal and the A10x fusion chip, Chen says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:51:05 PM
    Eight players can play together from anywhere around the world, Chen says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:51:20 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:51:49 PM
    In Sky, you play as the Children of Light, and your goal is bring that light to where it's needed the most. There'a definitely a nice whimsical feel to the game.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:52:07 PM
    I love games like this. That being said, it's hard to tell where this falls against something like the Switch.
