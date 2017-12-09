Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:45:32 PMWhat will this mean for games?
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:45:34 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:45 PMApple has been working with Hollywood studios to bring their 4K and HDR titles to Apple TV, he says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:45:54 PM4K movies will cost the same as HD titles, Cue says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:45:58 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:46:06 PM4K: no extra price. Free upgrade. That's pretty nice.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:10 PMIf you bought an HD movie already, you'll be upgraded to 4K at no additional charge, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:46:14 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:23 PMWorking with Netflix to bring their 4K titles to its service, as well as Amazon Prime Video, Cue says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:46:30 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:39 PMApple TV app on your phone coming to seven new countries, Cue says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:49 PMCanada and Australia comes later this month.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:46:54 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:46:58 PMAdding local services to Apple TV.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:09 PMCue says Apple is bringing live sports to Apple TV.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:47:19 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:25 PMIf your favorite team is playing on ESPN, it'll be prominently positioned, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:47:29 PMApple TV app finally spreads to other countries. And live sports...so does this mean Jets games will notify me now?
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:32 PMBringing live news to the TV App.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:47:36 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:47:49 PMFor sports, Apple shows you the score and time left to see if you want to watch it, he says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:47:50 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:48:01 PMThere's a dedicated sports tab. As the seasons change, so will the tab, Cue says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:48:07 PMSports score updates in dashboard. Like a little sports bar.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:48:08 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:48:17 PMIf you own an iPad or iPhone, there's no better choice than Apple TV, Cue says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:48:23 PM
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:48:43 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:48:55 PMApple TV games...Jenova Chen on-stage. New game. I love Journey.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:49:08 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:11 PMCue touts That Game Company and CEO Jenova Chen for another demo.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:35 PMChen touts a new game called SKy.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:49:39 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:42 PMSky is a romantic social adventure game, Chen says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:49:51 PMWhat a great start for game talk. thatgamecompany's big upcoming game shown here. Sky
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:49:51 PMYou fly above the clouds and explore a mysterious world.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:50:06 PMIt's designed to be adaptable to any player. Everything can be done with one finger on the Siri remote, he says.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:50:08 PMFeels like Journey meets Flower.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:50:27 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:50:35 PMThis looks like a really slick game.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:50:50 PMSky will take advantage of new hardware, plus Metal and the A10x fusion chip, Chen says.
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:51:05 PMEight players can play together from anywhere around the world, Chen says.
-
David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:51:20 PM
-
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:51:49 PMIn Sky, you play as the Children of Light, and your goal is bring that light to where it's needed the most. There'a definitely a nice whimsical feel to the game.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:52:07 PMI love games like this. That being said, it's hard to tell where this falls against something like the Switch.