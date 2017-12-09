Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more
Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:12 PMSky is exclusively on Apple TV, iPhone and iPad and launching this winter, Chen says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:16 PMCue is back on.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:43 PMThe new Apple TV is $179.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:50 PMOrder on Sept 15, and ships on Sept 22.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:52:55 PM(I wonder if this means Apple TV 4K games will parallel iPad ones)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:57 PMAnd with that, Tim is back on.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:53:13 PMApple TV arriving a lot sooner than I expected. Sept 22. Sorry Katz.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:15 PMNext up, is the iPhone.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:53:16 PMiPhone time. OK
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:20 PMHere we go, the main event!
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:46 PMNo other device in our lifetime has had the impact on our world like the iPhone, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:56 PMNo other device has put so much power into people's hands than the iPhone, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:53:58 PM(No HomePod talk yet, btw)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:11 PMIt literally changed the way we live and turned Apple into the most profitable company in the world.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:54:27 PM"the hardware virtually disappears" - aesthetic goal of iPhone, says Cook.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:32 PMThe first iPhone changed how we interact with tech by introducing multi-touch, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:39 PMFor the first time, you're touching software, he says. It's magical.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:51 PMThe App Store changed the way we learned and played, and spawned new industries, he says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:54:57 PMGetting the iPhone retrospective. I have an original in my bag, still works.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:06 PMWe changed the way people communicate with FaceTime and iMessage, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:18 PMWith Siri, Apple used AI to make our voices more powerful, Cook says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:34 PMApple revolutionized security and privacy with TouchID, Cook says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:55:46 PMSiri, Touch ID, dual cameras. Running through features. 3D Touch not mentioned.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:50 PMOver the past decade, we pushed forward with innovation after innovation, he says.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:05 PMNow, we can create devices far more intelligence, more capable than before.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:07 PMHUGE iPhone news
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:10 PMsays Cook
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:11 PMCue the video.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:23 PMLooks like that new copper color is real.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:31 PMThe phone looks the same as before.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:46 PMSimilar design seen in this video. smaller iPhone 8 has a single camera, not a dual.
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:47 PMYep, the iPhone 8 (single camera) and iPhone 8 Plus (dual camera)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:54 PMThis is a huge step forward for iPhone, Cook says.
Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:57 PM(Falcone wins that bet)
Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:57:07 PMPhil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, is on stage.
