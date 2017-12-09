Apple iPhone 8 Event livestream, start time and more | CNET

Everything Apple is underway. Follow CNET's live coverage from the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new Cupertino campus, and watch our live commentary.

  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:12 PM
    Sky is exclusively on Apple TV, iPhone and iPad and launching this winter, Chen says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:16 PM
    Cue is back on.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:52:18 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:43 PM
    The new Apple TV is $179.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:50 PM
    Order on Sept 15, and ships on Sept 22.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:52:55 PM
    (I wonder if this means Apple TV 4K games will parallel iPad ones)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:52:57 PM
    And with that, Tim is back on.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:53:12 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:53:13 PM
    Apple TV arriving a lot sooner than I expected. Sept 22. Sorry Katz.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:15 PM
    Next up, is the iPhone.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:53:16 PM
    iPhone time. OK
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:20 PM
    Here we go, the main event!
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:53:36 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:46 PM
    No other device in our lifetime has had the impact on our world like the iPhone, Cook says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:53:56 PM
    No other device has put so much power into people's hands than the iPhone, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:53:58 PM
    (No HomePod talk yet, btw)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:11 PM
    It literally changed the way we live and turned Apple into the most profitable company in the world.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:54:27 PM
    "the hardware virtually disappears" - aesthetic goal of iPhone, says Cook.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:32 PM
    The first iPhone changed how we interact with tech by introducing multi-touch, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:54:38 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:39 PM
    For the first time, you're touching software, he says. It's magical.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:54:51 PM
    The App Store changed the way we learned and played, and spawned new industries, he says.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:54:57 PM
    Getting the iPhone retrospective. I have an original in my bag, still works.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:06 PM
    We changed the way people communicate with FaceTime and iMessage, he says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:55:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:18 PM
    With Siri, Apple used AI to make our voices more powerful, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:55:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:34 PM
    Apple revolutionized security and privacy with TouchID, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:55:44 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:55:46 PM
    Siri, Touch ID, dual cameras. Running through features. 3D Touch not mentioned.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:55:50 PM
    Over the past decade, we pushed forward with innovation after innovation, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:05 PM
    Now, we can create devices far more intelligence, more capable than before.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:07 PM
    HUGE iPhone news
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:10 PM
    says Cook
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:11 PM
    Cue the video.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:23 PM
    Looks like that new copper color is real.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:31 PM
    The phone looks the same as before.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:56:35 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:46 PM
    Similar design seen in this video. smaller iPhone 8 has a single camera, not a dual.
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:47 PM
    Yep, the iPhone 8 (single camera) and iPhone 8 Plus (dual camera)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:56:54 PM
    This is a huge step forward for iPhone, Cook says.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:56:55 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2017 5:56:57 PM
    (Falcone wins that bet)
  • Roger Cheng 9/12/2017 5:57:07 PM
    Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, is on stage.
  • David Katzmaier 9/12/2017 5:57:12 PM
