Welcome to CNET's live coverage of today's Apple event in Cupertino, California.

Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:32:04 PMCNET live show with Brian, Lexy and Sharon. Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive. Here's the latest:
Everything Apple just announced |
Apple reveals iPhone SE |
Apple's smaller iPad Pro |
Apple's iPhone SE vs the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 5S |
Apple TV updates |
iOS 9.3 goes live today |
Apple Watch starting price slashed by $50 to $299 |
Apple's new iPhone SE won't help the FBI find criminals |
Apple goes greener with big renewable energy push
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:31:36 PMWelcome to CNET's live coverage of today's Apple event in Cupertino, California.
Dan R 3/21/2016 4:32:42 PMReady to be wowed!
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:33:25 PMCNET's Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) and Scott Stein (@jetscott) are on the ground in Cupertino today. They'll be here shortly to bring you all the news as it breaks.
Jfiggy 3/21/2016 4:33:31 PMHow do you watch the event
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:33:57 PM@jfiggy Apple will be live-streaming the event for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Windows 10 users. Here's how you can tune in.
Samantha 3/21/2016 4:34:00 PMLooking forward to this.
Samantha 3/21/2016 4:34:49 PMHas anyone heard any supposed updates to the watch this time around?
Patrick Joseph Calimquim 3/21/2016 4:34:55 PMwhere is the live coverage??
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:36:44 PMWe expect Apple to show off a new 4-inch iPhone today, known unofficially at the moment as the iPhone SE, and a follow-up to the iPad Air 2. (Read more here.) What do you want to see? cnet.com
jasper 3/21/2016 4:36:56 PMapple.com/events
MrCelroy 3/21/2016 4:36:57 PM@PatrickJosephCalimquim www.apple.com
SwapFrance 3/21/2016 4:37:03 PMI will only buy new iphone if it content force touch display otherwise i am happy with my iphone 5....and i like Sharon Profis she is so pretty... :-)
jack 3/21/2016 4:37:06 PMwhat upgradation we can expect from apple in iphone or ipad.
Saman 3/21/2016 4:37:07 PMLooking forward for an update to the iPhone
Pratik 3/21/2016 4:37:11 PMNo need to go back to the 4inch phone, should have released a 5inch phone which is the perfect size
Jay D 3/21/2016 4:37:21 PMAny chance Apple may want to jump on the VR bandwagon? May be a good move considering their impact on mobile gaming over the years. And imagine the possibilities with VR and Facetime
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:39:37 PMHere's what we know about the "iPhone Mini," aka the iPhone SE
Daisy 3/21/2016 4:40:31 PMWhat are the odds of apple changing it's front? It would be great if they have their own edge style.. I was all for getting the samsung s7 edge but their's been too many issues being reported.. I'm praying that apple will dare try a new look.
jack 3/21/2016 4:40:33 PMwhat are the chances that the 4 inch iphone will be an great product of apple.
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:40:53 PMApple's event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.
Adrian 3/21/2016 4:40:56 PMI still use iphone 5. 4 incher is not dead yet. I think it is perfect size. And VR is gimmick
www.whyamifat.net 3/21/2016 4:40:58 PMAny one think they'll utilize liquid metal in the new iPhone?
jayc_m 3/21/2016 4:41:05 PMWee weee.. Ipaaaaad... Omg..
Da1Gai 3/21/2016 4:41:13 PMI would buy the 4-inch iPhone, but if the specs are barley upgraded, I would be disappointed.
Nate E 3/21/2016 4:41:45 PMWonder what backlash if Apple did cut the headphone jack? Personally will be soooo disappointed...
Money 3/21/2016 4:41:49 PMAre you joking?
jason 3/21/2016 4:41:52 PMhow do you watch it live on iPhone or computer
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:42:03 PMApple will be live-streaming the event for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Windows 10 users. Here's how you can tune in.
VINCENTtheLAW 3/21/2016 4:42:21 PM...I'm waiting for the Apple Car...oh, it's not today...ok - I'm out!
www.whyamifat.net 3/21/2016 4:42:26 PMWireless EarPods alone would be a game changer
applebits 3/21/2016 4:42:30 PMTime for another Family Meeting With Uncle Tim. :-)
Coz 3/21/2016 4:43:06 PMI developed tendonitis (DeQuervain's) after jumping to a larger phone, too (HTC One). I think it was from the thumb reaching.
benelj89 3/21/2016 4:43:31 PMI would think that apple would want to keep the device length in the realm of the 5/5S, but maybe give a bigger screen/smaller bezel and shape in line with the 6. I guess that the screen will be above 4 inches (4.2"), but not much more.
Sebastien 3/21/2016 4:43:40 PMOn Apple's website, the iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPhone 6, iPhone 5S pages aren't available.
Adrian 3/21/2016 4:43:41 PMUncle Timo will reward us with 16GB base model
Trucker 3/21/2016 4:44:07 PMHopefully iPhones will be wireless charging
Arvind 3/21/2016 4:45:18 PMWireless charging is for iPhone 7
deedr1234 3/21/2016 4:45:21 PMHopefully the iphone will have bigger battery!
doing 3/21/2016 4:45:25 PMwonderful
www.whyamifat.net 3/21/2016 4:45:26 PMYear of the iPhone!
Dev 3/21/2016 4:45:28 PM@Trucker I doubt it...I wish though.
HamzaJoozer 3/21/2016 4:45:29 PMGet rid of 16 GB model Tim please.
doing 3/21/2016 4:45:31 PMWonderful
Arvind 3/21/2016 4:45:34 PMU ll get a 4 inch iPhone with the specs of the current iPod
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:48:12 PMHey everyone! Scott and I just got into Town Hall, and we're getting all set up.