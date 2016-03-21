Do you even see me?

Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
deedr1234 3/21/2016 4:48:13 PMDo you even see me?
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:48:15 PMIt's a tight fit in here.
SwapFrance 3/21/2016 4:48:17 PMI am expecting macbook pro with thinner design and faster CPU with same price... As developer i am expecting 14 inch macbook pro.
Adrian 3/21/2016 4:48:21 PMMr octopus orange? lol
Fb.com/DelightATech 3/21/2016 4:48:22 PMNew iPhone, iPad and MacBook is what we will see today
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 4:48:42 PMHeads up, we'll be shutting down comments soon.
jay 3/21/2016 4:49:52 PMwill an iphone with 4 inch will be a success for apple.
Fb.com/DelightATech 3/21/2016 4:49:53 PMWhat do u all think apple will have their iPhone line up for this year?
iPhone SE, 6S and 7
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:49:57 PMApple is holding Monday’s event at the Town Hall auditorium at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The venue, which seats a few hundred people, is a notable location and has a lot of history for Apple.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:50:06 PMToday's event may not be Apple’s flashiest this year, but it’s important for getting more of Apple’s current iPhone and iPad users to upgrade their devices. Nearly 40 percent of iPhone owners have one of the older 4-inch models instead of the larger handsets. And fewer people have been buying new iPads, despite Apple’s efforts to make them more laptop-like.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:50:24 PMIt sounds like we're listening to Beats One as we get ready for this to start.
ben 3/21/2016 4:51:18 PMI hope that they introduce the Apple watch 2!!!!! That is actually useful!
Digital Snuggles 3/21/2016 4:53:24 PMThey don't even need to innovate - just give me better battery life.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 4:53:45 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:55:10 PMIt looks like everyone is seated, and it's gotten quiet in here as we wait for the event to start.
John Falcone 3/21/2016 4:55:17 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:55:20 PMThe event kicks off a busy week for Apple. The company will face off against the US government in a Southern California court Tuesday, where it will argue that it shouldn’t have to create new software to help the FBI unlock an iPhone 5C used in December’s San Bernardino, California, terrorist attack.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:55:26 PMApple argues it shouldn't be forced to make its phones less secure, while the FBI says it needs Apple’s help to determine if information on the iPhone could reveal more about the terrorists' activities.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:55:38 PMI'll be heading to Riverside after this event to cover the hearing tomorrow.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:56:18 PMThere was some other big legal news for Apple this morning. The Supreme Court said it will consider the Apple v. Samsung case. It hasn't looked at a design patent case since the 1800s, which is crazy.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:56:33 PMThose cases were about things like carpet color. Computers, let alone smartphones, didn't even exist at that time.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:56:45 PMWe're getting the warning that the presentation will be starting shortly.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 4:57:16 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:57:38 PMWe're listening to Sia right now.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 4:58:06 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:58:20 PM
Breakfast
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:58:38 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:59:01 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:59:16 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 4:59:27 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 4:59:52 PM
Entryway to 1 Infinite Loop
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:00:26 PM
Inside Apple's HQ
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:00:32 PMOk. The lights have dimmed. It's go time
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:00:59 PMWe're seeing a video that's running through the history of Apple in words like "Genius Bar." "Newton" is crossed out. haha
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:01:05 PMThat was one of Apple's rare misses.
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 5:01:24 PMEverything you need to know for today's event: Start time, how to stream and what we expect
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:01:31 PMApple CEO Tim Cook is on the stage.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:01:47 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:01:58 PM"Normally we don't spend a lot of time looking back, but yes, we're about to celebrate Apple's 40th birthday on April 1."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:02:27 PM"Recently we passed a major milestone that no one could have imagined. There are now 1 billion Apple devices in use around the world."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:02:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:02:38 PMThe company said that number in January during its last earnings report.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:02:53 PM"Our products are such an important part of peoples' daily lives and with that comes a significant responsibility."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:03:01 PM"I'd like to address something that's on the minds of everyone this morning."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:03:13 PM"We built the iPhone for you, our customers, and we know it's a deeply personal device."