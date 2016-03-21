Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:03:35 PM"About a month ago we asked Americans across the country to join in a conversation. We need to decide as a nation how much power the government should have over our data and over our privacy."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:03:52 PM"I've been humbled and deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we've received from Americans all across the country."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:04:07 PM"We did not expect to be in this position, at odds with our government. But we believe strongly we have a responsbility to protect your data."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:04:21 PM"This is an issue that impacts all of us and we will not shrink from this responsilbity."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:04:31 PMLots of cheers from the Apple execs for those comments.
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:04:46 PM"Let's get back to why you're here this morning."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:05:00 PM"Because so many people use our products every day we understand we have an opportunity and a responsbility to impact things for the better."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:05:15 PM"Talking about 2 initiatives where we are trying to leave the world better than we found it."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:05:22 PMLisa Jackson is up to talk about the environment.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:05:51 PM"Just like everything we do at Apple, when we think about the environment, we think about innovation. We want to change the world for the better. We think there's no better challenge in the world than our changing climate."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:06:03 PM"The solution is energy efficiency and renewable energy. The time for action is now."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:06:17 PM"Two years ago we told you about our ambitious goal. Be 100% renewable in 100% of our operations worldwide."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:06:33 PM"Currently 93% of our facilities worldwide run on renewable energy."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:06:48 PM"Just last year we reached our goal of using 100% renewable power to power our operations in the US as well as our offices and stores in China."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:06:53 PM100% renewable in 23 countries around the world.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:07:04 PM"Some places able to purchase renewable energy right from the grid. But not always possible."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:07:15 PMIn China built a solar farm.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:08:03 PM"In Singapore, where there's not enough room to put solar panels on the ground we looked up. Solar arrays on more than 800 rooftops" will provide the power Apple needs.
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:08:30 PM"It means every time you send an iMessage or make a FaceTime video call or ask Siri a question, you can feel really good about reducing your impact on the environment."
-
Lisa Jackson on stage.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:08:45 PMAlso talking about protecting forests that produce the paper Apple uses, especially for its packaging
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:09:06 PM99% of packaging comes from paper that is recycled or comes from renewably sustained forests.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:09:46 PMAlso focused on reuse and recycling
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:10:15 PMApple's showing us some images of recycling its gadgets
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:10:39 PM"We put an incredible amount of money into designing the best products in the world. Put that same amount of energy into thinking about what to do when they can no longer be used."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:10:43 PMVideo time
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:11:01 PM"True innovation means considering what happens at every stage of its life cycle."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:11:19 PMRobot named "Liam" deconstructs old iPhones so parts can be repurposed
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:11:53 PMOk video over
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:12:03 PM"There's no other machine in the world that does what Liam can do."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:12:17 PM"Will help us make even bigger strides in recycling and reuse."
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:12:38 PM"Silver from the motherboard can be used in a solar panel."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:13:04 PM"With Apple Renew you can recycle your devices in a way that's safe for your data and safe for the environment."
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:13:19 PMYou can take it into the store or mail it for free using a prepaid mailing label from Apple's site
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:13:22 PMTim Cook is back up now
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:13:40 PM"Power Apple on 100% renewable energy is an incredibly bold initiative."