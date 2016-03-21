Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:13:47 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:13:47 PM"The second initiative we'd like to talk about is health."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:14:01 PMJeff Williams, chief operating officer, is up to talk about progress with ResearchKit
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:14:18 PM"Last year we introduced ResearchKit. Our goal was to use technology to solve some of the biggest problems facing medical research."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:14:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:14:42 PM"So what happened. Virtually overnight the research studies we watched changed some of the industries."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:14:53 PMParkinson study became the largest Parkinson study in less than 24 hours
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:15:02 PM"With ResearchKit, anyone anywhere can participate."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:15:15 PM"Mt. Sinai's asthma app discovered asthma triggers in all 50 states."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:15:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:15:33 PM"Diabetes, Mass General's study of Type 2 diabetes found some people respond completely differently."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:15:45 PMThere are some subtypes of diabetes, it found
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:15:53 PM"ResearchKit is opening up all kind of possiblities."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:15:57 PMVideo time to learn more about this
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:16:03 PM
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:16:17 PM
Jeff Williams on stage.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:16:26 PMApple unveiled ResearchKit during its Apple Watch event in March 2015. The software was designed to help medical professionals build apps and collect data about patients in an easy, consistent manner.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:16:52 PMParkinson's was one of the first areas it talked about. There's an app to assess if a patient has Parkinson's, listening to them talking, measuring their walking and looking for tremors when they touch the screen.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:16:54 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:17:01 PMHealth has become a big focus area for companies across the tech sector.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:17:09 PMSeveral have introduced health-centric gadgets, such as the Samsung Gear Fit and Jawbone Up24, and countless others are working on smart glucose meters and similar products. Other companies see an opportunity to mine patient data or collect readings on individuals to predict when they'll get sick and tailor treatment.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:17:46 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:18:34 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:19:13 PMVideo is still going, talking about how ResearchKit is changing research and the way people live.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:19:32 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:19:34 PMJeff Williams is back up
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:19:49 PM"When we introduced ResearchKit, our goal was simply to improve medical research. We thought our work was largely done."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:19:55 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:20:07 PM"What became clear to us later was the very same tools to advance medical research can also be used by people to advance their care."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:20:44 PMThe Parkinson's app can show patients and doctors if a medication is working.
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:21:01 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:21:06 PMToday we're launching CareKit, Williams says.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:21:28 PM"The very first CareKit app being released today is for Parkinson's."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:21:46 PM6 places will use it, John Hopkins, Stanford, UCSF, Emory, University of Rochester, etc
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:22:07 PM"Surgery. One thing physicians tell us is one of the most important things affecting outcome of surgery is what you do in the recovery process."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:22:13 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:22:15 PMYou get discharged with a single sheet of paper
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:22:35 PM
Williams introducing CareKit.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:22:36 PM"This is your list of things to do, not to do. ... Adherence to this is notoriously very poor. Using the CareKit modules, we've been working with Texas Medical Center."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:22:58 PMIt has an app with a checklist of things for you to do each day. Symptom and measurement tracker.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:23:13 PM"Then you can share this information with your loved ones who can help support you through your recovery process."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:23:18 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:23:26 PMYou can also share it with your doctor so they can update your care plan on the fly
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:23:32 PM"We think the possibilities here are limitless."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:23:51 PM"A word about privacy. Nothing is more sensitive than your health data. You decide which apps use the data and who you share it with."