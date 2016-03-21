CareKit will be open source

Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:23:54 PMCareKit will be open source
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:24:09 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:24:15 PMTim Cook is back up
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:24:40 PMTime for Apple Watch news
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:24:52 PM"Since we launched it less than a year ago, the Apple Watch has become the top selling smartwatch in the world."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:25:09 PM"Customers love it." It's become an essential part of daily lives, Cook says.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:25:25 PM"People also love changing the bands and how it gives the watch an entirely new look."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:25:33 PM"About a third of our Apple Watch wearers regularly change their bands."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:25:48 PM"Today we're introducing some brand new colors and a new band made from a whole new material. Our new woven nylon bands."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:26:01 PM"Our new woven nylon band features a unique four layer construction. Four colors."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:26:09 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:26:14 PM"Also there's new sport and leather bands in all new colors. There's a stunning space black Milanese loop."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:26:31 PM"We're really excited about this new spring lineup. We want even more people to enjoy Apple Watch."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:26:38 PMPrice cut. Now will start at $299
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:26:48 PMApple TV is now up
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:26:57 PM"People are absolutely loving the new Apple TV."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:27:12 PM"We had the largest sales ever for Apple TV" after it hit the market late last year.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:27:24 PMWe have 5,000 apps on the App Store, Cook says.
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:27:37 PM
New sports bands.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:27:54 PMApple Watch is starting to show its age. The device, which originally cost $349 to $17,000, hit the market a year ago and hasn’t changed significantly since then. Apple has updated Apple Watch’s software and added new color and bands, including some designed by fashion brand Hermes. But it hasn’t significantly overhauled the device’s design.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:28:08 PMDropping the price could help it become more attractive to buyers.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:28:17 PMCook is going over some Apple TV apps.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:28:25 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:28:40 PM"This is just a small sample of what's available on Apple TV and much more is coming."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:28:51 PM"tvOS powers Apple TV. At its heart is Siri."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:28:58 PM"Can say, show me movies with Kevin Hart.'"
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:29:06 PM"Siri searches the popular apps so you don't have to."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:29:11 PM"We've got more coming and we'll keep adding more over time."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:29:25 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:29:26 PM"We've got some other great features coming to Apple TV like folders. Now you can organize your apps on your home screen just like you want to."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:29:33 PMDictation to use voice to enter text on screen.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:29:47 PM"Siri for the App Store so you can ask for any app you want and any type of app you want."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:29:59 PM"Now you can access your entire iCloud photo library, including live photos."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:30:05 PMThis is available as a free update today.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:30:15 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:30:24 PM"Now I'd like to talk about iPhone. iPhone is the most loved smartphone in the world. Today we're welcoming a new member to the iPhone family."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:30:47 PMGreg Joswiak is up to talk about the iPhone. This is his first appearance on stage that I remember. Usually Phil Schiller.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:30:57 PMIn 2015, Apple sold over 30 milion 4-inch iPhones.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:31:10 PM"So why are people buying 4-inch iPhones. First, some people simply love smaller phones."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:31:19 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:31:20 PM"Second, we found for a lot of these customers, it's their first iPhone."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:31:32 PMJoswiak is head of iPhone marketing.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:31:53 PM"Some people asked us, some people even pleaded with us, please keep the 4-inch products in our lineup. Today we're going to do just that and we're going to make it a lot better."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:31:56 PMiPhone SE
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:01 PM"Let me show it to you."