Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:12 PM"We start with this aluminum design but we made some beautiful refinements."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:18 PMThis looks basically like the 5S
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:26 PMSame more blocky shape than the 6
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:36 PMA lot of people love the way that looks
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:32:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:53 PM"The heart of the iPhone SE is our chip. Our amazing A9 chip with is embedded M9 processor."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:59 PMIt has the same processing performance of the 6S, which is double the 5S.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:33:10 PM"Same incredible graphics performance as the 6S, which is 3X faster than the 5S."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:33:30 PM"M9 motion coprocessor is always on. Lets you track your fitness all day. Also lets you do things like say, hey siri."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:33:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:33:54 PM"Even though it has all these capabilities and it's so much more capable than the 5S, delivers battery improvements across the board."
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:33:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:34:03 PM"We wanted to give it our most advanced camera system."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:34:21 PM12MP iSight camera with focus pixels and true tone flash. New image signal processor.
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:34:30 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:34:43 PMAbout 40 percent of iPhones being used in the world today are 4-inches or less. Lots of people love these devices.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:03 PMBut it's also partly a price consideration. The smaller ones are old so they've been much cheaper than the 6 and 6S (and their Plus siblings)
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:13 PM"It can even capture 4K video."
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:35:14 PM
Battery life comparison
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:35:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:35 PM"We've also given it great wireless capabiltiies. LTE speeds 50% faster than the iPhone 5S and more LTE bands so more global roaming."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:45 PM"We've given it high speed Wi-Fi as well. 802.11ac."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:55 PM"It has TouchID to keep the contents on your iPhone secure."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:05 PM"Now you can make easy, secure and private payments with Apple Pay built in."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:15 PM"Added an NFC radio and a secure element inside of the 5C."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:25 PM"We've had over 3M cards added in the first 72 hours alone."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:37 PM"Meets our incredibly high environmental standards."
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:37:00 PM
iPhone SE network details
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:02 PM"This is the most powerful 4-inch phone ever."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:12 PM"We're going to start the price of the iPhone SE at $399."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:21 PMWhich makes it our most affordable price we've ever introduced an iPhone at
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:37:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:50 PMSE starts at $17 a month for the monthly payments
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:55 PMOrders start March 24. Available March 31.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:01 PMShipping first in the US, Australia, etc.
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:38:03 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:38:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:08 PM110 countries by the end of May
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:24 PM$399 for 16GB, $499 for 64GB
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:28 PM"Fundamentally important to the iPhone experieince is iOS"
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:37 PM"Our latest version, iOS 9, released this past fall."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:45 PM"iOS 9 today is running on 80 percent of our active iOS devices."
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:38:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:00 PM"That compares incredibly favorably with the latest version of Android, which is running on 2% of active devices."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:17 PMThis is the first time Apple has introduced an iPhone on two different occasions in the same year. (We still expect an iPhone 7 and its bigger sibling in the fall.). The device comes as consumers are feeling ho-hum about phones. Sales aren't growing as they used to, and market researcher IDC expects worldwide shipments to rise only 5.7 percent this year to 1.5 billion, down from a 28 percent jump just two years ago.