The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:12 PM
    "We start with this aluminum design but we made some beautiful refinements."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:18 PM
    This looks basically like the 5S
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:26 PM
    Same more blocky shape than the 6
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:36 PM
    A lot of people love the way that looks
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:32:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:53 PM
    "The heart of the iPhone SE is our chip. Our amazing A9 chip with is embedded M9 processor."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:32:59 PM
    It has the same processing performance of the 6S, which is double the 5S.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:33:10 PM
    "Same incredible graphics performance as the 6S, which is 3X faster than the 5S."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:33:30 PM
    "M9 motion coprocessor is always on. Lets you track your fitness all day. Also lets you do things like say, hey siri."
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:33:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:33:54 PM
    "Even though it has all these capabilities and it's so much more capable than the 5S, delivers battery improvements across the board."
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:33:56 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:34:03 PM
    "We wanted to give it our most advanced camera system."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:34:21 PM
    12MP iSight camera with focus pixels and true tone flash. New image signal processor.
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:34:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:34:43 PM
    About 40 percent of iPhones being used in the world today are 4-inches or less. Lots of people love these devices.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:03 PM
    But it's also partly a price consideration. The smaller ones are old so they've been much cheaper than the 6 and 6S (and their Plus siblings)
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:13 PM
    "It can even capture 4K video."
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:35:14 PM

    Battery life comparison

  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:35:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:35 PM
    "We've also given it great wireless capabiltiies. LTE speeds 50% faster than the iPhone 5S and more LTE bands so more global roaming."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:45 PM
    "We've given it high speed Wi-Fi as well. 802.11ac."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:35:55 PM
    "It has TouchID to keep the contents on your iPhone secure."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:05 PM
    "Now you can make easy, secure and private payments with Apple Pay built in."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:15 PM
    "Added an NFC radio and a secure element inside of the 5C."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:25 PM
    "We've had over 3M cards added in the first 72 hours alone."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:36:37 PM
    "Meets our incredibly high environmental standards."
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:37:00 PM

    iPhone SE network details

  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:02 PM
    "This is the most powerful 4-inch phone ever."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:12 PM
    "We're going to start the price of the iPhone SE at $399."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:21 PM
    Which makes it our most affordable price we've ever introduced an iPhone at
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:37:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:50 PM
    SE starts at $17 a month for the monthly payments
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:37:55 PM
    Orders start March 24. Available March 31.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:01 PM
    Shipping first in the US, Australia, etc.
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:38:03 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:38:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:08 PM
    110 countries by the end of May
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:24 PM
    $399 for 16GB, $499 for 64GB
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:28 PM
    "Fundamentally important to the iPhone experieince is iOS"
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:37 PM
    "Our latest version, iOS 9, released this past fall."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:38:45 PM
    "iOS 9 today is running on 80 percent of our active iOS devices."
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:38:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:00 PM
    "That compares incredibly favorably with the latest version of Android, which is running on 2% of active devices."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:17 PM
    This is the first time Apple has introduced an iPhone on two different occasions in the same year. (We still expect an iPhone 7 and its bigger sibling in the fall.). The device comes as consumers are feeling ho-hum about phones. Sales aren't growing as they used to, and market researcher IDC expects worldwide shipments to rise only 5.7 percent this year to 1.5 billion, down from a 28 percent jump just two years ago.
