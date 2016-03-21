Now we're talking iOS 9.3

Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:20 PMNow we're talking iOS 9.3
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:39:23 PM
End of May, more than 100+ countries
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:29 PMNight Shift - exposure to blue light makes it harder to fall asleep.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:39:43 PMThis mode will change the screen color to reduce the blue light.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:40:21 PMToday we're adding the ability to further protect your notes with Password protection for Notes.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:40:30 PMNow talking up the Health app for iOS 9.3
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:40:45 PM"You can easily add data to your dashboard."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:40:59 PM"We introduced Apple News with iOS 9. Over 50M active users."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:41:11 PM"We're adding Top Stories to make it easier to track news. Trending topics. Editor tips."
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:41:11 PM
Nightshift on iOS9.3
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:41:19 PM"CarPlay is the smarter, safer way to use iPhone in your car."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:41:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:41:32 PM"Already more than 100 car models have been announced with CarPlay support."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:41:37 PMiOS 9.3 adds more useful features
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:41:51 PMApple, which updates iOS every year, needs to continually keep the system fresh to maintain customers' interest in its products, ensure software developers keep making apps for its platform, and make sure devices are secure. The refreshes are also vital to keep Apple in step with competitor, like Google -- whose Google Now and Google Now On Top provide predictive capabilities to Android device users.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:42:02 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:42:10 PM"Education. iPad with its powerful features and apps opens up more powerful ways of engaging."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:42:25 PM"Preview of a new suite of software and capabiltiies designed specifically for educators, students."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:42:31 PM"That's just some of the highlights of iOS 9.3"
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:42:41 PMIt's available as a free update for all of you today.
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:42:54 PM
Car manufacturers that have CarPlay
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:43:06 PMNote, the SE is cheaper than what the 5S cost before today. That one was $450.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:43:12 PMTim Cook is back to talk about iPad
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:43:30 PMApple’s iPad lineup, once the company’s hottest product line, has been struggling for the past couple years. Consumers have been holding on to their tablets for longer and opting to purchase bigger-screen iPhones and Macs instead.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:43:36 PMApple released its hulking 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the petite 7.9-inch iPad Mini 4 last fall, but it didn’t update its two-year-old, 9.7-inch iPad. Instead, it kept selling is iPad Air 2, which debuted in late 2013.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:43:46 PMNow we've got Phil Schiller, head of marketing, to talk up the iPad.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:43:55 PM"Customers have really fallen in love with the new iPad Pro."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:44:14 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:44:18 PMSchiller is talking up iPad Pro, but the whole line has been struggling.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:44:28 PMiPad sales have been in free-fall for the past two years. Apple hoped November's iPad Pro would buoy sales by attracting business users, but it hasn't caught on. In the December quarter, unit sales tumbled 25 percent to 16.1 million. That marked the eighth quarter in a row iPad sales have fallen from the previous year.
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:44:48 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:44:58 PM"People love iPad Pro. It is a revolutionary device."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:45:06 PMThe second member of the iPad Pro family
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:45:15 PM
Schiller on stage about to introduce the new iPad
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:45:16 PM"An entirely new iPad Pro based around a 9.7 inch Retina display."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:45:19 PMWeighs less than 1 pound
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:45:28 PM"Why make an iPad Pro that's smaller?"
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:45:45 PM"We started iPad with a 9.7-inch display for a good reason. Big enough to get work done but small enough to carry."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:46:00 PM"We've sold over 200 million iPads with a 9.7-inch display. It's Apple's most popular tablet size."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:46:01 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:46:11 PM"There's a second group of people we'd love to reach with this new iPad Pro. Windows Users."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:46:19 PM"The majority of people coming to iPad Pro come from Windows."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:46:38 PM"There are over 600M PCs in use today that are over 5 years old. This is really sad."
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:46:44 PM
The new 9.7-inch iPad Pro
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:46:44 PM