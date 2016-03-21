I think Microsoft would agree! haha. They'd love people to upgrade to newer PCs

Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:46:51 PMI think Microsoft would agree! haha. They'd love people to upgrade to newer PCs
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:46:58 PM"Many of them will find it's their ultimate PC replacement."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:47:19 PM"Best of all they can get access to all of those incredible apps in the app store. Now more than 1M apps in the app store designed for iPad and they work beautifully with iPad Pro."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:47:33 PM"Has a Pro display. Oxide TFT display driven by custom Apple timing controller."
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:47:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:47:48 PM"Photo alignment tech so incredible contrast ratio and sharp text."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:47:53 PM40% less reflective than Air 2
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:48:07 PM25% brighter than an iPad Air 2.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:48:22 PM"There's a very wide color gamut. ... 25% greater color saturation than iPad Air 2."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:48:33 PM"In addition, it supports two really breakthrough features. It works with NightShift."
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:48:44 PM
iPad's pro display
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:49:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:49:06 PM"But the second features is a breakthrough that has never appeared on any device before. It's incredibly innovative. We call it a true tone display. Measures color temperature of the ambient light and adjusts the display to match."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:49:42 PM"You go into the warm incandescent light of your home and the paper takes on a warm tone. But digital devices emit light, have the same tone no matter where you area."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:49:52 PM"But now with a two-tone display it does."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:49:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:50:00 PMSorry, true tone!
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:50:16 PM
Definition of two-toned display
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:50:22 PM"Pro Audio system. 4 speakers working in a stereo system. Frequencies between highs and lows depending on how you use it."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:50:34 PM"Best of all, this has an incredible level of performance. Fastest chip ever. A9X."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:50:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:50:44 PM"Made with a 3D finfet architecture."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:50:58 PMThis is getting pretty nerdy here. Pretty technical chip terms.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:51:14 PM3D Finfit means the transistors on the chip are built up like skyscrapers instead of out like the suburbs
-
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:51:27 PM
Two-toned technology in different lighting environments.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:51:27 PM"It is an incredibly powerful chip."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:51:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:51:34 PM"Includes embedded M9 coprocessor."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:51:42 PM"It also supports 'Hey Siri'"
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:51:54 PMYou can talk to your iPad and ask it to open your mail.
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:52:04 PM"The iPad Pro supports a great line of accessories."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:52:09 PMApple Keyboard for the 9.7-inch display
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:52:18 PM"Just put your iPad on it, it automatically starts to work."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:52:37 PMIt also supports the Pencil. "The greatest accessory Apple has ever made."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:52:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:52:51 PM"It is an amazingly precise drawing tool."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:52:55 PM"You can draw just like you do on paper."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:53:08 PM"It recognizes the pencil as well as your fingertips. You can use both simultaneously."
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:53:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:53:17 PM"People love drawing and doing illustrations with it."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:53:29 PMNew lightning adapters. SD card reader and USB Camera Adapter
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:53:50 PMCan also plug in an ethernet adapter to get onto your corporate network
-
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:53:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:53:57 PM"Customers love taking photos with their iPad as well."
-
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:06 PM"Can use the camera in augmented reality apps. Use it to scan documents."