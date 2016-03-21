Apple's March 21 event
The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:21 PM"In the new iPad Pro, we've put our most advanced camera yet. 12MP."
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:54:37 PM
Drawing with the new iPad Pro
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:54:38 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:44 PM"And you can shoot 4K video with it. Right on your iPad Pro, shoot 4K video and edit multiple screens on the same device."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:51 PM"Retina flash so you can take great selfies."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:55:23 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:55:28 PMSilver, gold, space grey and rose gold
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:55:55 PMWe're really excited to offer 32GB for $599. 128GB is $749
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:05 PMThat's $100 more than the base price of the iPad Air 2.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:12 PMThere's a 256GB version for $899.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:18 PMThat's the most storage in any iOS device.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:22 PMThey're available March 31.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:34 PMHere's a video to show more about the new iPad.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:56:38 PM
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:56:52 PM
Rosegold iPad Pro
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:57:10 PMTo compare, the 32GB iPad Pro (12.9 inch) is $799. The 128GB version is $1.079
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:57:33 PMHere was the iPad Air 2 pricing before today --> 16GB - $499; 64GB - $599; 128GB - $699
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:57:39 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:57:52 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:58:13 PMSo to get that "Pro" label, you're paying $100 more
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:58:20 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:58:29 PMNice job with the marketing price hike, Apple!
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:58:31 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:58:48 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:59:23 PM
Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:59:50 PM
4-speaker audio sound
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:59:52 PMThe Apple Pencil also adds on $99 and the keyboard for the 12.9-inch Pro costs $169. I don't think they've said the cost for the 9.7-inch keyboard case.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:18 PMiPad Air 2 will now start at $399, a price drop of $100.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:27 PMiPad Mini starts at $269.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:00:33 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:40 PMTim Cook is back up
Lynn La 3/21/2016 6:00:46 PM
Shooting 4K video
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:53 PM"The iPad Pro is an amazing choice and it allows you to do so much more."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:01:05 PMCook is recapping what we saw today.
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:01:26 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:01:48 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:01:55 PM"We're always pushing forward and innovating"
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:09 PM"This is probably the last product introducition in the Town Hall you're sitting in today."
Lynn La 3/21/2016 6:02:13 PM
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:02:17 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:22 PM"The iPod was announced in this room. So was the App Store. We have lots of great memories here."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:31 PM"Next year in 2017, we're looking forward" to the new spaceship campus.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:46 PM"We expect that we're going to have many, many opportunities to invite all of you to join us there."
Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:02:50 PM
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:57 PM"We can't wait to see what's in store the next 40 years."
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:05 PMTim Cook is thanking everyone and telling us about the hands-on area.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:11 PMThat's it, everyone.
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:14 PMThanks so much for tuning in!
Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:19 PMWe're going to run to the demo area now.
Lynn La 3/21/2016 6:04:48 PM
Cook closing up the Town Hall.
Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 6:19:20 PM
Thanks for joining! See all of the news from today's event here.