Apple's March 21 event

The company will show off its newest iPhone and iPad -- as well as some possible Apple Watch updates -- during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:21 PM
    "In the new iPad Pro, we've put our most advanced camera yet. 12MP."
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:54:37 PM

    Drawing with the new iPad Pro

  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:54:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:44 PM
    "And you can shoot 4K video with it. Right on your iPad Pro, shoot 4K video and edit multiple screens on the same device."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:54:51 PM
    "Retina flash so you can take great selfies."
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:55:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:55:28 PM
    Silver, gold, space grey and rose gold
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:55:55 PM
    We're really excited to offer 32GB for $599. 128GB is $749
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:05 PM
    That's $100 more than the base price of the iPad Air 2.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:12 PM
    There's a 256GB version for $899.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:18 PM
    That's the most storage in any iOS device.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:22 PM
    They're available March 31.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:56:34 PM
    Here's a video to show more about the new iPad.
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:56:38 PM
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:56:52 PM

    Rosegold iPad Pro

  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:57:10 PM
    To compare, the 32GB iPad Pro (12.9 inch) is $799. The 128GB version is $1.079
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:57:33 PM
    Here was the iPad Air 2 pricing before today --> 16GB - $499; 64GB - $599; 128GB - $699
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:57:39 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:57:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:58:13 PM
    So to get that "Pro" label, you're paying $100 more
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:58:20 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:58:29 PM
    Nice job with the marketing price hike, Apple!
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:58:31 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:58:48 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 5:59:23 PM
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 5:59:50 PM

    4-speaker audio sound

  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 5:59:52 PM
    The Apple Pencil also adds on $99 and the keyboard for the 12.9-inch Pro costs $169. I don't think they've said the cost for the 9.7-inch keyboard case.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:18 PM
    iPad Air 2 will now start at $399, a price drop of $100.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:27 PM
    iPad Mini starts at $269.
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:00:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:40 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 6:00:46 PM

    Shooting 4K video

  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:00:53 PM
    "The iPad Pro is an amazing choice and it allows you to do so much more."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:01:05 PM
    Cook is recapping what we saw today.
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:01:26 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:01:48 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:01:55 PM
    "We're always pushing forward and innovating"
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:09 PM
    "This is probably the last product introducition in the Town Hall you're sitting in today."
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 6:02:13 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:02:17 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:22 PM
    "The iPod was announced in this room. So was the App Store. We have lots of great memories here."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:31 PM
    "Next year in 2017, we're looking forward" to the new spaceship campus.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:46 PM
    "We expect that we're going to have many, many opportunities to invite all of you to join us there."
  • Scott Stein 3/21/2016 6:02:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:02:57 PM
    "We can't wait to see what's in store the next 40 years."
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:05 PM
    Tim Cook is thanking everyone and telling us about the hands-on area.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:11 PM
    That's it, everyone.
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:14 PM
    Thanks so much for tuning in!
  • Shara Tibken 3/21/2016 6:03:19 PM
    We're going to run to the demo area now.
  • Lynn La 3/21/2016 6:04:48 PM

    Cook closing up the Town Hall.

  • Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 6:07:13 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 6:19:20 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 3/21/2016 6:22:43 PM
    Thanks for joining! See all of the news from today's event here.
