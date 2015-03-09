Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:00:06 PM
James Martin 3/9/2015 4:01:04 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:01:07 PM
We're here in line. They let us in for breakfast first, but it's probably at least half an hour before we get inside the venue.
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:02:12 PMAs you can see our photographer for the event James Martin has arrived...as has Shara and team.
Kyle H 3/9/2015 4:02:52 PMWill the Apple Watch definitely be waterproof, or is it just a rumor at this point?
ThisIsTyDell 3/9/2015 4:02:55 PMLooking forward to the Apple Watch replacing my chest strap heart rate monitor my dr makes me wear when working out, and oh yeah...time of course.
lio logo 3/9/2015 4:03:03 PMapple always nicely played their high quality game in industry levels ..
Lee Weinstein 3/9/2015 4:03:06 PMPeople need to stop comparing this to Pebble and other fitness devices, there is NO comparison...! Apple Watch will abuse all fitness devices + revolutionize wearable tech just as they did "Smart Phones". LMAO at the Flavor Flave comment!!!
JayJayasuriya 3/9/2015 4:03:23 PMLooking forward to @CNET's live coverage of #SpringForward event, where @tim_cook is expected to announce final details its new #AppleWatch
Abdur Rahman 3/9/2015 4:03:25 PMThe thrill of apple's product launch keeps us stay all night as always
Jeff C 3/9/2015 4:03:31 PMno offense to the rest of the people on the show but Tong is why I came.....
danmdan 3/9/2015 4:03:33 PMPebble Time Steel has a reported "up to 10 days battery" life - so I've real doubts about a more expensive Apple Watch with a reported 1 day of battery life.
Colin 3/9/2015 4:03:39 PMAny ideas on some of the more innovative apps we might see today?
yashendra2797 3/9/2015 4:03:49 PM@Y3kisaac hahaha... Fortunately my family respects mine. Now if only they don't ask me why I'm not married even though i turned 18 2 months ago... #IndianProblems ;)
Y3kisaac 3/9/2015 4:03:54 PMI want the Apple watch to be the wearable not only for fitness people but for everyone
yoshthug 3/9/2015 4:03:58 PMNo Brian Tong! Say it ain't so!
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:04:19 PMGot my media badge
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:04:34 PMApple has said it plans to begin selling the smartwatch, which starts at $349, in April. But we still don't know how and where Apple will start selling the device, how much the 18-karat gold version will cost, and what types of apps will be offered on the device.
We might also see a refresh of other Apple products, such as MacBooks, Apple TV and possibly even iPads.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:04:50 PM
Badge for #appleevent
AROAH 3/9/2015 4:05:16 PMI can't wait to see all the features Android Wear will have within the year.
Ian 3/9/2015 4:06:03 PMLove the Cnet pre-show.
ARCHY219 3/9/2015 4:06:05 PMhow much do you really think the apple watch will go for?
CarbonPear 3/9/2015 4:06:07 PMI have dreams that [sometimes] come true. I had one when Phil Schiller said "109 hours standby on the Apple Watch". Possible?
Apple! 3/9/2015 4:06:19 PMBrian Tong runs the show !!!!
Y3kisaac 3/9/2015 4:06:24 PMWill Bridget Carey be here?
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:06:57 PM@Y3kisaac No, but she'll be watching and chiming in from New York.
Craig 3/9/2015 4:07:36 PMI thought this thing started at 9:00am? Well, why late, let's get the show on the road. Don't keep your customer waiting.
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:08:36 PM@Craig The actual event starts at 10 a.m. PT (our pre-show started at 9 a.m. PT)
Ryan 3/9/2015 4:08:59 PMWHERE'S BRIAN???
Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:09:55 PM@Ryan He's on vacay!!! He'll be missed...but our pre-show team is awesome...listen in.
Kyle 3/9/2015 4:10:57 PMWhat is the story with those blue bikes?