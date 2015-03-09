Apple's March 9 event | CNET
Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:00:06 PM
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:01:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:01:07 PM

    We're here in line. They let us in for breakfast first, but it's probably at least half an hour before we get inside the venue.

  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:02:12 PM
    As you can see our photographer for the event James Martin has arrived...as has Shara and team.
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:02:22 PM
  • Kyle H 3/9/2015 4:02:52 PM
    Will the Apple Watch definitely be waterproof, or is it just a rumor at this point?
  • ThisIsTyDell 3/9/2015 4:02:55 PM
    Looking forward to the Apple Watch replacing my chest strap heart rate monitor my dr makes me wear when working out, and oh yeah...time of course.
  • lio logo 3/9/2015 4:03:03 PM
    apple always nicely played their high quality game in industry levels ..
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:03:04 PM
  • Lee Weinstein 3/9/2015 4:03:06 PM
    People need to stop comparing this to Pebble and other fitness devices, there is NO comparison...! Apple Watch will abuse all fitness devices + revolutionize wearable tech just as they did "Smart Phones". LMAO at the Flavor Flave comment!!!
  • JayJayasuriya 3/9/2015 4:03:23 PM
    Looking forward to @CNET's live coverage of #SpringForward event, where @tim_cook is expected to announce final details its new #AppleWatch
  • Abdur Rahman 3/9/2015 4:03:25 PM
    The thrill of apple's product launch keeps us stay all night as always
  • Jeff C 3/9/2015 4:03:31 PM
    no offense to the rest of the people on the show but Tong is why I came.....
  • danmdan 3/9/2015 4:03:33 PM
    Pebble Time Steel has a reported "up to 10 days battery" life - so I've real doubts about a more expensive Apple Watch with a reported 1 day of battery life.
  • Colin 3/9/2015 4:03:39 PM
    Any ideas on some of the more innovative apps we might see today?
  • yashendra2797 3/9/2015 4:03:49 PM
    @Y3kisaac hahaha... Fortunately my family respects mine. Now if only they don't ask me why I'm not married even though i turned 18 2 months ago... #IndianProblems ;)
  • Y3kisaac 3/9/2015 4:03:54 PM
    I want the Apple watch to be the wearable not only for fitness people but for everyone
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:03:58 PM
  • yoshthug 3/9/2015 4:03:58 PM
    No Brian Tong! Say it ain't so!
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:04:19 PM
    Got my media badge
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:04:34 PM
    Apple has said it plans to begin selling the smartwatch, which starts at $349, in April. But we still don't know how and where Apple will start selling the device, how much the 18-karat gold version will cost, and what types of apps will be offered on the device.

    We might also see a refresh of other Apple products, such as MacBooks, Apple TV and possibly even iPads.
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:04:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 4:04:50 PM

    Badge for #appleevent

  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:05:11 PM
  • AROAH 3/9/2015 4:05:16 PM
    I can't wait to see all the features Android Wear will have within the year.
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:05:41 PM
  • Ian 3/9/2015 4:06:03 PM
    Love the Cnet pre-show.
  • ARCHY219 3/9/2015 4:06:05 PM
    how much do you really think the apple watch will go for?
  • CarbonPear 3/9/2015 4:06:07 PM
    I have dreams that [sometimes] come true. I had one when Phil Schiller said "109 hours standby on the Apple Watch". Possible?
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:06:11 PM
  • Apple! 3/9/2015 4:06:19 PM
    Brian Tong runs the show !!!!
  • Y3kisaac 3/9/2015 4:06:24 PM
    Will Bridget Carey be here?
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:06:55 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:06:57 PM
    @Y3kisaac No, but she'll be watching and chiming in from New York.
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:07:22 PM
  • Craig 3/9/2015 4:07:36 PM
    I thought this thing started at 9:00am? Well, why late, let's get the show on the road. Don't keep your customer waiting.
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:08:07 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:08:36 PM
    @Craig The actual event starts at 10 a.m. PT (our pre-show started at 9 a.m. PT)
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:08:37 PM
  • Ryan 3/9/2015 4:08:59 PM
    WHERE'S BRIAN???
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:09:29 PM
  • Michelle Meyers 3/9/2015 4:09:55 PM
    @Ryan He's on vacay!!! He'll be missed...but our pre-show team is awesome...listen in.
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:10:02 PM
  • James Martin 3/9/2015 4:10:50 PM
  • Kyle 3/9/2015 4:10:57 PM
    What is the story with those blue bikes?
