Schiller: So what did we do with the rest of that space. We filled it with batteries

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:41:24 PMSchiller: So what did we do with the rest of that space. We filled it with batteries
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:41:27 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:41:28 PM
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:41:40 PMYep, it's Core M -- that means we'll really have to test one to see what it can do. The Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro with Core M, came out in the Fall of 2014 and disappointed with both performance and battery life.
life.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:41:49 PMSchiller: The team went so much further with battery chemistry in MacBook. Traditional cells are rectangular. But doesn't work if have product this thin and contoured.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:42:03 PMSchiller: What team has done is amazing. Created batteries in sheets that can be terraced with contoured shapes
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:42:12 PMOk, to solve the Core M "known issue," the MacBook is pretty much all battery on the inside.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:42:24 PMSchiller: Far more efficient. 35% more battery in same same. All-day battery life in the new MacBook
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:42:33 PMSchiller: Up to 9 hours wireless Web browsing
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:42:40 PM9-10 hours of battery life is less than you might expect from a standard 13-inch Air.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:42:42 PMSchiller: How do you connect with the world. This is our vision for the future of the notebook
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:42:48 PMSchiller: Only intelligent vision is one without wires
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:42:57 PMSchiller: Why both 802.11ac and bluetooth built in
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:43:08 PMApple really, really doesn't want you to use any wires with this thing.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:43:13 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:43:13 PMSchiller: Can connect and share like never before. This is the vision of the future of notebook. One of extreme portability
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:43:14 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:43:15 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:43:38 PMSchiller: When want to watch content on TV, we do with AirPlay. Share files with AirDrop. When want to get on cellular network, can initiate hotspot on iPhone
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:43:42 PMSchiller: Do have a port on here for power
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:43:51 PMIt'll be interesting to see how this co-exists with new possible super-iPad.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:43:58 PMUse AirDrop, initiate a hotspot from your iPhone, etc. Hopefully not putting the MacBook into too much of a walled garden.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:44:01 PMSchiller: If have port on here, make most versatile connecter ever put in notebook. One connector supports USB, DisplayPort, VGA, power, etc
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:44:11 PMSchiller: New standard USB-C
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:44:19 PMSchiller: Going to see it appear on more products. First see it here
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:44:33 PMSchiller: Cable is a third the size of standard USB cable. easy to use b/c reversible .(looks like cable for iPhone)
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:44:34 PMSo, the single port on the system, USB-C, will support -- through dongles, I guess -- everything from power, ethernet, HDMI, etc.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:44:42 PM
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:44:49 PMThe accessory-making guys must be salivating.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:44:52 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:44:54 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:45:10 PMSchiller: This is the new MacBook, with is incredible keyboard, multitouch trackpad, 12-inch Retina Display. Our most dense logic board ever. All packed into the thinnest, lightest, most beautiful MacBook ever made
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:45:13 PMHard to say Apple's skipped anything people have been asking for
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:45:16 PMSchiller: Silver, Space Gray and "Stunning gold"
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:45:26 PMPlus three colors. But, how much will it cost?
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:45:31 PMSchiller: Most environmentally-friendly notebook we've ever made
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:45:39 PMI'm snowballing $1,299 to start.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:45:39 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:45:53 PMSchiller: I think the team's probably proudest of this one. Also the world's most energy-efficient notebook
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:46:02 PMSchiller: we really love and can't be prouder of this notebook
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:46:08 PMBut, we have to watch a video first, before we get that key info.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:46:09 PMVideo with Jony Ive, head designer
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:46:31 PMIve: Simplify to simplest components, create most efficeint design possible. Product that couldn't exist without invention across many disciplines
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:46:38 PMApple shares inching up now. Up 2 percent, or $2.62, to $129.22.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:46:49 PMNote that there's a Lenovo/NEC laptop coming out in a few months, starting *under* 2lbs, but using standard ulv Core i5.