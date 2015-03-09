Ive (via video) is running through a lot of the features Schiller discussed

The increase in Mac sales comes as the rest of the PC market struggles. Worldwide PC shipments slid 2.4 percent to 80.8 million in the calendar fourth quarter, according to market tracker IDC. Apple held on to its new position as the fifth biggest computer vendor in the world, a title it first gained in the calendar third quarter of 2014 (which coincides with Apple's fiscal fourth quarter) with then-record shipments of 5.5 million units.