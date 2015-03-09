Ive (via video) is running through a lot of the features Schiller discussed

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:46:53 PMIve (via video) is running through a lot of the features Schiller discussed
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:07 PMThe company now generates less than 15 percent of its revenue from Macs, but the devices help flesh out its family of products -- which are increasingly designed to work together.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:13 PMApple in January reported Mac unit sales rose 14 percent to 5.52 million in the quarter ended Dec. 27. Revenue from the computers reached a record high in the period.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:47:14 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:47:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:21 PMThe increase in Mac sales comes as the rest of the PC market struggles. Worldwide PC shipments slid 2.4 percent to 80.8 million in the calendar fourth quarter, according to market tracker IDC. Apple held on to its new position as the fifth biggest computer vendor in the world, a title it first gained in the calendar third quarter of 2014 (which coincides with Apple's fiscal fourth quarter) with then-record shipments of 5.5 million units.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:47:24 PMDell's very nice XPS 13 is the same size as the current 11-inch Air, and starts at $899, again with Core i5.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:28 PMApple controlled a much smaller chunk of the market in previous periods, but its sleek designs, such as the MacBook Air, have caught on with customers.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:42 PMWhat we're waiting to find out is how much this costs
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:51 PMLast April, the 13-inch and 11-inch MacBook Air models got upgraded base model processors, as well as $100 price cuts (UK buyers were treated to £100 cuts).
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:47:57 PMAnd at the end of July, the high-end MacBook Pro line received CPU and RAM boosts, but the only price cuts came in the higher-end 15-inch model, now $2,499/£1,999/AU$2,999 instead of $2,599/£2,199/AU$3,199. The still-kicking 13-inch non-Retina model was cut too, down to $1,099, £899, or AU$1,349.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:48:06 PMThis demo video is going over the main points, Retina display, new track pad, and the force clicking, which is possibly the most head-turning new feature.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:48:09 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:48:10 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:48:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:48:12 PMThe video with Ive's voice is still going
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:48:36 PMReally, no other PC maker talks about battery as much in laptops. They talk about design and materials and screens, but rarely battery.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:48:37 PMIve says changed internal chemistry of battery cells. now in chips.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:49:25 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:49:26 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:49:27 PM
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:49:33 PMEliminating vents and fans, as seen in the video we're watching, makes room for more battery, plus a very small motherboard.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:49:44 PMIve: This product is not only thin and light, its advanced wireless technologies make it truly portable.
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:50:00 PMCloser view now, I see a speaker grille along the top of the keyboard tray.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:50:18 PMIve: To create the new MacBook, we were uncompromising in its design and engineering
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:50:28 PMInterestingly, unmentioned but still there is the standard headphone jack. Still no way to get rid of that.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:50:29 PMIve: To deliver what we believe is the best MacBook Yet
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:50:35 PMSchiller is back onstage
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:50:44 PMSchiller: Hashtag MacBook Lust
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:50:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:51:02 PMSchiller: 12-inch display, 8GB memory, 256 GB SSD. Starts at $1299
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:51:13 PM1.1GHz core M, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD -- for $1,299 -- looks like
I nailed the price.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:51:15 PMFor $1599, faster processor and twice the internal storage, 512 SSD
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:51:20 PMSchiller: Ship April 10
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:51:28 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:51:30 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:51:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:51:33 PMNew MacBook joins MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
-
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:51:38 PMMacbook Air and Pro are sticking around, getting updated.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:51:48 PMMacBook Air being updated to faster Intel processors, Thunderbolt Gen 2. Shipping starting today
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:52:15 PM13 inch MacBook Pro gets new ForceTouch trackpad, faster processors. Twice as fast flash. Able to get another hour of battery life. Now 10 hours of all-day battery life
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:52:22 PMAlso shipping today, Schiller says
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:52:24 PMWow. So, lots and lots of MacBooks.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:52:25 PMCook is back up
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:52:35 PMCook: It's really awesome. I think you're really going to love it