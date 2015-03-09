So...here we go, at last. Apple Watch.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:52:43 PMSo...here we go, at last. Apple Watch.
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:52:48 PMAir just gets Intel Broadwell processors, some faster SSDs, but Pro models will get the new track pad -- those small updates are shipping today. But I suspect a lot of people will be waiting for April 10.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:52:51 PMCook: I'd like to turn to the newest addition of Apple family. Of coures I'm talking about Apple Watch
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:53:04 PMCook: Most personal device we've ever created. Not just with you. On you
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:53:13 PMDesigned to appeal to: those with different tastes and preferences, says Cook.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:53:17 PMCook: Appeal to variety of people with different tastes and different preferneces
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:53:38 PMStainless steel being shown on slide. Anodized aluminum next. And then 18k gold.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:53:45 PMCook: Used incredibly beautiful materials, like this stainless steel and sapphire crystal. Anodized aluminum. And jaw-dropping gold
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:53:57 PMAnd again promising "most advanced timepiece ever created"
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:54:11 PMCook: Apple Watch is the most advanced timepiece ever created. Revolutionary new way to connect with others and a comprehensive health and fitness companion
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:54:20 PMTime: accurate within 50 milliseconds of universal time standard (said at last event)
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:54:35 PMCook: Many different faces and configurations.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:54:44 PMThe Apple Watch marks Apple’s first new product category since the “magical” iPad in 2010. It’s also the first new push by the company under Tim Cook’s tenure. Cook had promised for over a year that Apple in 2014 would introduce “amazing” new products and enter “exciting new product categories” beyond its wildly successful smartphones, tablets and computers.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:54:52 PMAnd showing different faces and configs: traditional face, or lunar clock, or appointment watchface.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:54:56 PMCook is running through some faces. Digital, simple and elegant, etc
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:55:06 PMThe Apple Watch comes in two sizes -- 42mm or 38mm -- and three designs -- the aluminum-cased Apple Watch Sport, stainless-steel-cased Apple Watch and the 18-karat-gold-cased Apple Watch Edition.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:55:06 PMCan go high detail or minimal. Customized faces could help differentiate.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:55:10 PMShowing off Mickey Mouse face
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:55:18 PMThe aluminum comes with silver or space gray options, while the stainless steel comes in its namesake color or a space black version. The gold watch is available in 18-karat yellow gold or 18-karat rose gold. T
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:55:20 PMMickey! He's back on Apple Watch. Last seen on iPod Nano watch.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:55:24 PMThere also are a variety of bands that can be easily swapped, including a Milanese loop of metal mesh with magnets, a leather band that auto-attaches, a segmented metal link band, a classic leather watch band, a leather loop band, and a more plasticized sport band in bright colors.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:55:39 PMCook says you can add many details to the face you choose. Like data, world clock, stopwatch. Can even add your next meeting and plenty more
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:55:43 PMCan add world clock, next meeting, stopwatch, etc as customizable options.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:56:06 PMCook: Apple Watch also has a new feature called glances. Able to check things very quickly for things you check frequently. Can control music. Can even check your heart rate
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:56:07 PM"Glances" are how you see quick info: swipe up and see weather, calendar, control music, heart rate.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:56:24 PMCook: As you see, Apple Watch brings a whole new personal dimension from timekeeping. It's never been done before
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:56:25 PMLike mini-apps. A bit like Pebble Time Steel's mini-app snapshots.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:56:36 PMCook: Apple Watch also allows you to communicate immediately and much more intimately than ever before.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:56:55 PMCook: Right from your wrist you can receive messages. Taptic engine alerts you by tapping your wrist so you can read and respond instantly if you want
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:57:01 PMMessage pops up, you get buzz, can read and respond. Or see incoming call via speaker and mic. Like Samsung watches.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:57:05 PMCook: Can receive calls on your watch. I have been wanting to do this since I was 5 years old
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:57:13 PMTim Cook could have done this on Samsung Gear since last year.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:57:26 PMCook: If you're an email junkie, you can read full emails. You can mark them in red, flag them or delete them
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 5:57:29 PMTime for a Dick Tracy reference from Cook, even if its an oblique one.
