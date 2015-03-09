Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:57:36 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:57:51 PMCook: New ways to communicate with Apple Watch never done before. It press side button, can bring up friends. Can connect Apple Watch to Apple Watch with a new technology called Digital Touch
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:03 PMCook: Can sketch on your watch and sketch will be animated on friend's watch exactly as you drew it
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:58:09 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:58:11 PMAh- nice- Apple Watch to Apple Watch direct communication. Draw a sketch and have it pop onto friends' watch. Or tap to get friend attention. Or send heart beat.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:12 PMCook: Can also tap on watch to get friend's attention. Can even send heartbeat
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:19 PMFYI - this is all stuff we learned in September
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:32 PMCook: Apple Watch is also a comprehensive health and fitness companion
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:58:33 PMDigital Touch a killer teen app. Or a creepy way to bother people.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:41 PMCook: We make products that enhance peoples' lives
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:01 PMCook: Apple Watch tracks your daily movement, how long exercising or getting brisk activity. It even reminds you if you've been sitting too long
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:59:01 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:59:12 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:12 PMCook: Comes together in simple, three ring graphic so can see all dimensions at once
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:59:12 PMApple Watch tracks daily movement, exercise based on calorie estimates, and how much you're sitting in three-ring chart. (we knew this already, too)
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:59:18 PMLargely recap so far.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:37 PMCook: Apple Watch can also send you remidners as a friend would to be more active. At end of week, send report on how did previous week. Will suggest new move target for the coming week ahead. Like having a coach on your wrist
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:59:44 PMWeekly reports of your progress, and coaches to new goals. Weekly summaries standard in many fitness bands but not always coaching.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:56 PMCook: Apple Watch also has a new Workout app. Allows you to do things like running and cycling. Can do pretty much any machine in your gym today
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:00:08 PMCook: Can see how many calories burning, distance traveling, time
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:00:13 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:00:15 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:00:16 PMIndividual workouts can be controlled via Workout app. run, time, heart rate, individual activities.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:00:18 PMCook: That is a brief summary of health and fitness on the Apple Wtch
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:00:31 PMTim Cook gave the Apple Watch to someone....WHO?
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:00:48 PMCook: To bring capabilities to life, we'd give Apple Watch to a friend of ours. We did that. You may know her as one of the world's top fashion models. She's also a member of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:01:09 PMIt...is...
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:16 PMCook: She also founded Every Mother Counts, which is a nonprofit organization commited to safe pregnancy and child bearing for every month. Christy Turlington Burns
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:01:25 PMChristy Turlington! She is the lucky one.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:44 PMCook: Christy also in her spare time has finished 3 marathons, which is 3 more than I have. She recently became the first person in the world to finish a half marathon using an Apple Watch
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:01:47 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:54 PMCook: Able to video some of her experiences in Africa while running the marathon
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:01:56 PMApple Watch for a marathon? Dan Graziano, you're next.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:57 PMNow we're getting a video
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:02:01 PMChristy running.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:02:18 PMBurns: Health and fitness has always been part of my life. Maternal health is the most important issue to me
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:02:44 PMAfrica run with an Apple Watch
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:02:45 PMI actually saw a documentary by her at Tribeca a few years ago. Was about maternal health in different countries. Was really great. I think U2's Bono was a producer for that or something
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:02:48 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:02:49 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:00 PMWe're seeing more video of her running
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:03:13 PMThis video feels like a Vice episode.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:03:20 PMWorkout app is the app you use for running marathons.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:20 PMBurns: During race, used Workout app. Tracked time, distance and pushed my pace. Even after short time of using it, I can see how it's going to be an important part of my life
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:39 PMBurns: I'll continue to raise even more awareness of maternal health worldwide. It's going to be hard. But like most challenges, it will definitely be worth it