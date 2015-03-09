Apple's March 9 event | CNET
Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:57:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:57:51 PM
    Cook: New ways to communicate with Apple Watch never done before. It press side button, can bring up friends. Can connect Apple Watch to Apple Watch with a new technology called Digital Touch
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:03 PM
    Cook: Can sketch on your watch and sketch will be animated on friend's watch exactly as you drew it
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:58:09 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:58:11 PM
    Ah- nice- Apple Watch to Apple Watch direct communication. Draw a sketch and have it pop onto friends' watch. Or tap to get friend attention. Or send heart beat.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:12 PM
    Cook: Can also tap on watch to get friend's attention. Can even send heartbeat
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:19 PM
    FYI - this is all stuff we learned in September
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:32 PM
    Cook: Apple Watch is also a comprehensive health and fitness companion
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:58:33 PM
    Digital Touch a killer teen app. Or a creepy way to bother people.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:58:41 PM
    Cook: We make products that enhance peoples' lives
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:01 PM
    Cook: Apple Watch tracks your daily movement, how long exercising or getting brisk activity. It even reminds you if you've been sitting too long
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:59:01 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 5:59:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:12 PM
    Cook: Comes together in simple, three ring graphic so can see all dimensions at once
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:59:12 PM
    Apple Watch tracks daily movement, exercise based on calorie estimates, and how much you're sitting in three-ring chart. (we knew this already, too)
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:59:18 PM
    Largely recap so far.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:37 PM
    Cook: Apple Watch can also send you remidners as a friend would to be more active. At end of week, send report on how did previous week. Will suggest new move target for the coming week ahead. Like having a coach on your wrist
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 5:59:44 PM
    Weekly reports of your progress, and coaches to new goals. Weekly summaries standard in many fitness bands but not always coaching.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 5:59:56 PM
    Cook: Apple Watch also has a new Workout app. Allows you to do things like running and cycling. Can do pretty much any machine in your gym today
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:00:08 PM
    Cook: Can see how many calories burning, distance traveling, time
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:00:13 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:00:15 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:00:16 PM
    Individual workouts can be controlled via Workout app. run, time, heart rate, individual activities.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:00:18 PM
    Cook: That is a brief summary of health and fitness on the Apple Wtch
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:00:31 PM
    Tim Cook gave the Apple Watch to someone....WHO?
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:00:48 PM
    Cook: To bring capabilities to life, we'd give Apple Watch to a friend of ours. We did that. You may know her as one of the world's top fashion models. She's also a member of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:01:09 PM
    It...is...
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:16 PM
    Cook: She also founded Every Mother Counts, which is a nonprofit organization commited to safe pregnancy and child bearing for every month. Christy Turlington Burns
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:01:25 PM
    Christy Turlington! She is the lucky one.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:44 PM
    Cook: Christy also in her spare time has finished 3 marathons, which is 3 more than I have. She recently became the first person in the world to finish a half marathon using an Apple Watch
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:01:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:54 PM
    Cook: Able to video some of her experiences in Africa while running the marathon
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:01:56 PM
    Apple Watch for a marathon? Dan Graziano, you're next.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:01:57 PM
    Now we're getting a video
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:02:01 PM
    Christy running.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:02:18 PM
    Burns: Health and fitness has always been part of my life. Maternal health is the most important issue to me
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:02:44 PM
    Africa run with an Apple Watch
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:02:45 PM
    I actually saw a documentary by her at Tribeca a few years ago. Was about maternal health in different countries. Was really great. I think U2's Bono was a producer for that or something
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:02:48 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:02:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:00 PM
    We're seeing more video of her running
  • dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:03:13 PM
    This video feels like a Vice episode.
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:03:20 PM
    Workout app is the app you use for running marathons.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:20 PM
    Burns: During race, used Workout app. Tracked time, distance and pushed my pace. Even after short time of using it, I can see how it's going to be an important part of my life
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:39 PM
    Burns: I'll continue to raise even more awareness of maternal health worldwide. It's going to be hard. But like most challenges, it will definitely be worth it
