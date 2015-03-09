Video is done. Cook is back up

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:03:47 PMVideo is done. Cook is back up
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:03:49 PMScreen seems good in that bright African sunlight.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:03:59 PM
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:04:12 PMWhat i'd really like to see is a video of the Apple Watch helping some poor, out-of-shape shlub run a marathon.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:04:14 PMCook: Chrisy just arrived back in US from Africa yesterday afternoon. Despite that graciously accepted invite to be with us this morning.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:04:20 PMChristy Turlington Burns is now on stage
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:04:28 PMShe makes Tim Cook look short
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:04:31 PMShe is here. So we're getting the word from her. Turlington First Take.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:04:48 PMCook: We've always been about trying to make a difference in the world, and you're clearly doing that.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:04:53 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:04:55 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:04:56 PMCook asks how helped her run marathon
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:05:10 PMBurns: I relied on it quite heavily. A lot of elevation and altitude, I kept checking how much further
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:05:18 PMCook: You're wearing the blue modern buckle. Favorite?
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:05:20 PMSo, use case #1: Apple Watch for health (and athletes)
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:05:28 PMBurns: This is my fashion favorite. Using rubber band for most racing and training
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:05:34 PMCook: Big adventure coming up
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:05:53 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:05:58 PMBurns: In 8 weeks, running London Marathon. Hope to beat record just under 4 hours. Apple Watch is going to help me get there
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:06:07 PMApple shares now up less 2 percent. Up $1.93 to $128.53. Let's see what happens when AppleWatch pricing is announced.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:06:19 PMBurns now leaving the stage
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:06:21 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:06:34 PMSo, was that the first Apple Watch review?
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:06:37 PMCook: Christy is going to be doing a weekly blog on Apple.com
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:07:04 PMTime, connection, and fitness. "just the beginning."
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:07:09 PMCook: Apple Watch can be an incredibly rich and integral part of your life. It's a precise and customizable timepiece. It's a revolutionary new way to connect with others. And it's a comprehensive health and fitness companion. But that's just the beginning
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:07:12 PMHow come they never have supermodels test-driving MacBooks?
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:07:22 PMCook: Can pay with Apple Pay, view photos, music, can interface with Siri
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:07:26 PMAlso Apple Pay, photos, control music, interface with Siri via voice
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:07:46 PMCook: And one of my favorites, you can get notifications on Apple Watch. Can get any notification receive on iPhoe today, you can get on your watch. Can keep track of favorite sports teams (with ESPN)
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:07:51 PMAnd can receive notifications: any ones you get on iPhone. (as in, what other smartwatches can do)
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:07:52 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:08:02 PMCook: Can connect to social media (shows Facebook app) and keep track of news right when it happens (CNN)
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:08:03 PMCNN notification looks like standard text notifications.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:08:22 PMWatchKit SDK: "thousands" of new apps since release in November.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:08:25 PMCook: We released the WatchKit SDK in November. Since then developers have been creating thousands of new apps. Some are pretty phenomonal.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:08:26 PMHere come the app demos.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:08:30 PMKevin Lynch now taking the stage
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:08:41 PMHe isn’t a well-known name or even a regular on stage for product demonstrations. But he made his debut at Apple’s big Apple Watch announcement in September.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:08:52 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:08:52 PMThe executive, known to wear cardigans and round spectacles, joined the company in early 2013 after a lengthy stint at Adobe Systems. Lynch is not the typical Apple convert -- his time at Adobe was marked by a clash against Jobs over Flash. The widely used technology for Web games and video was one of Adobe's prized products, but Jobs didn't want it on his iPhones and iPads. Jobs won.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:08:57 PMStill, since joining Apple, Lynch has been overseeing the software on Apple Watch -- something vital to the success of the device.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:08:57 PMSo far: customizable watch faces and Digital Touch most unique stuff.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:09:03 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:09:31 PM