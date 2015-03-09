Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:09:35 PMQuick-glance, looking at stocks, Salesforce Wave data, MLB.com scores, and Twitter info. And American Airlines upcoming departure info.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:09:35 PMLynch: Can see current stock market, business info using Salesforce, MLB for sports scores. Can see top trends on Twitter. American Airlines to look at upcoming trips. (all using Glances)
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:09:47 PMLynch: Asking Siri what the temperature in New York is
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:09:53 PMAndroid Wear has some of this but pushed on the fly via Google Now.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:10:00 PMLynch: Can also interact with Siri just using my voice by saying "Hey Siri"
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:10:13 PMLynch: Can talk to Siri to set reminders - remind me to pack my umbrella
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:10:22 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:10:23 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:10:25 PMLynch: It's great to use Siri to make yourself remember things throughout the day.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:10:33 PMSiri weather forecast: nice multi-day reading. Siri has full commands: memos, etc. Google's Android Wear works similarly.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:10:41 PMLynch: WeChat. (recommends restaurant Fig & Olive. I love that place. haha)
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:10:44 PMI always wonder how much of these onstage demos are canned. Especially as we're not getting the over-the-shoulder view of the watch being used live.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:11:07 PMCan open WeChat app: sticker list shown. The ability to open recognizable apps and have them work well could be the big difference-maker.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:11:10 PMLynch: Stickers to respond (dog giving a thumbs up)
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:11:11 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:11:13 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:11:26 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:11:27 PMLynch: Get a notification to remind you to stand up. Can turn off it you like. If you already got up, won't remind you b/c knows you stood
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:11:34 PMNow showing "Stand!" notification for hourly stand motivation. Like Fuelband or Jawbone.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:11:51 PMLynch: On way home, might go to Whole Foods. Can pay for things when checking out. To bring up credit card, just double tap and choose card. Hold near terminal. Super easy to pay
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:12:03 PMDouble-tap side button to bring up Apple Pay, hold near terminal. Needs contact with wrist. Shara covered this earlier in the week.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:12:07 PMMakes a sound and says "Done" when Apple Pay has gone through
dan.ackerman 3/9/2015 6:12:07 PMCan I just say, Apple Pay makes it a little *too* easy to spend money at Whole Foods.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:12:21 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:12:24 PMApple Pay opens automatically near the terminal.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:12:25 PMLynch: It's a lot of fun to use. You don't have to bring watch face and touch terminal. Once get close, get audible noise and taptic feedback
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:12:40 PMLynch: When going home, might put phone down and walk around house. Can stay in touch with Apple Watch and not have phone all the time.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:12:51 PMLynch: To change face, tap and hold and swipe to select other ones
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:13:00 PMFor changing watch faces, you can force-press and select a new one (like Android Wear)
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:13:18 PMLynch: Can swipe up to see photos from Instagram. If want to see more, tap on them. Use crown to quickly scroll through
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:13:35 PMEasily pulling up Instagram feed of photos. Mini-app, with "like" button. Seemed easy.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:13:36 PMLynch: It's a lot of fun to use apps like Instagram right on your watch. Super easy and quick
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:13:37 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:13:52 PMLynch: Left dog to get haircut. Going to get call. Can answer on watch or send to phone
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:14:10 PMIncoming calls work via speakerphone, or can be sent to iPhone, or send a canned "can't talk now" message.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:14:14 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:14:15 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:14:17 PMLynch: Answers right on watch. Says will be over as soon as event is done to pick up dog.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:14:19 PMBow Wow Meow, talk soon
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:14:37 PMLynch: Really easy to take those calls wherever you are. Communicates with iPhone over W-iFi and Bluetooth. Can be anywhere in house, not just in Bluetooth range
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:14:49 PMLynch: If wanting to go to airport might call car. Uber. Press crown to go to home screen. Uber app
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:14:52 PMAt home, Wi-Fi takes over instead of Bluetooth for taking calls, getting messages. That is something Android Wear doesn't have.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:14 PMLynch: Sees driver's name, what kind of car, when arriving. Get notification when there. Taps to let you know car is coming. License plate number
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:20 PMLynch: A lot of fun to be able to call a car like that
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:15:21 PMWi-Fi plus Bluetooth is cool. Makes Apple Watch more useful in a Wi-Fi zone.