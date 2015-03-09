Lynch: Also like when traveling to airport, use Apple Watch to get through security

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:32 PMLynch: Also like when traveling to airport, use Apple Watch to get through security
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:15:38 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:46 PMLynch: American - can see flight info, seat number, bar code that can wave at scanner to get through security.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:54 PMLynch: Thats' really great. one less thing to hold on to
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:15:59 PMNear airport, boarding pass pops up plus QR code. Like Passbook. (Android Wear does this too, to some degree)
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:16:05 PMLynch: When leaving, like to send wife goodbye note. Can do that with digital touch. Brings up my friends
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:16:12 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:16:17 PMLynch: Can call her, send a message or use digital touch. I'm going to draw a little picture for her
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:16:24 PMThe colorful friend dial to reach friends is a very nice touch. No parallel in other watches I've seen.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:16:31 PMThe more Kevin Lynch talks, the more the shares go down. Now up just 1 percent (after hovering around 1.5 percent). All in all, investors are saying "meh"
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:17:01 PMW Hotel reservation popping up: notifications get colors, images, style. Not simple plain text.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:17:03 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:07 PMLynch: Starwood's W Hotel app. Has all info need to check in. Rich notifications. Can act on these. Can use this to unlock my door right from the notification on my watch.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:19 PMLynch: Can bypass front desk entirely and go to room. Watch is key. Can wave it to go into room
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:17:27 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:30 PM(A lot of these apps are ones we already knew about and saw at the September event)
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:17:33 PMW mini-app also unlocks hotel door. Nice.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:40 PMLynch: Hear song and wonder what it is. Can use Shazam on my watch
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:03 PMShazam brings up name of song and the lyrics
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:18:03 PMScrolling apps means going back to big field of colored app-circles. Shazam running on Apple Watch shows what song is playing.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:18:11 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:19 PMLynch: I see the song, album art, lyrics are in sync with the song being played right now
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:18:33 PMMy question: can apps be found easily, and will they pop up easily? Or will they start spamming me with notifications?
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:38 PMLynch: When I'm traveling I might receive some messages as well. One coming in from daughter Maddie. Saying forgot key and can't get in house
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:58 PMLynch: I can reply from watch. Dictation. Say - it's OK. I can unlock garage door. Can send as audio file or as text
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:19:06 PMResponding to people: can send as text transcription, or direct audio file.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:19:30 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:19:39 PMLynch: Great app from Alarm.com. Garage door is set up. Can see garage door is closed. Have a camera pointed at door. Seeing live feed pointed at garage door. Sending command to open door. And can see it opening from the watch
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:19:45 PMNow showing garage door opening via camera remote, seeing live feed of door opening on watch. Surveillance on watch? Snazzy.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:19:54 PMLynch: These are just a few examples of the great apps being made for Apple Watch. A big focus here has been saving you time
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:02 PMLynch: Excited to see what develoeprs are going to do with this great new platform
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:04 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:04 PMThat garage-door opening app was Alarm.com.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:05 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:15 PMCook's back up
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:26 PMApple clearly banking on app community for this watch.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:29 PM
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:31 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:33 PMCook: Been designed to work with iPhone. Go to iPhone to see apps, browse apps and download apps
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:34 PMiPhone will download apps for watch.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:43 PMCook: in iOS 8.2, you will find this new app, the Apple Watch app
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:47 PMiOS 8.2 will have Apple Watch app: a hub and app store.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:49 PMCook showing us Apple Watch store
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:03 PMCan view how-to videos, learn about watch before get one, can set up friend and decide which notifications you can
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:08 PMCook: iOs 8.2 is available today for download