Apple's March 9 event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple's March 9 event

The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.

  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:32 PM
    Lynch: Also like when traveling to airport, use Apple Watch to get through security
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:15:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:46 PM
    Lynch: American - can see flight info, seat number, bar code that can wave at scanner to get through security.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:15:54 PM
    Lynch: Thats' really great. one less thing to hold on to
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:15:59 PM
    Near airport, boarding pass pops up plus QR code. Like Passbook. (Android Wear does this too, to some degree)
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:16:05 PM
    Lynch: When leaving, like to send wife goodbye note. Can do that with digital touch. Brings up my friends
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:16:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:16:17 PM
    Lynch: Can call her, send a message or use digital touch. I'm going to draw a little picture for her
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:16:24 PM
    The colorful friend dial to reach friends is a very nice touch. No parallel in other watches I've seen.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:16:31 PM
    The more Kevin Lynch talks, the more the shares go down. Now up just 1 percent (after hovering around 1.5 percent). All in all, investors are saying "meh"
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:17:01 PM
    W Hotel reservation popping up: notifications get colors, images, style. Not simple plain text.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:17:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:07 PM
    Lynch: Starwood's W Hotel app. Has all info need to check in. Rich notifications. Can act on these. Can use this to unlock my door right from the notification on my watch.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:19 PM
    Lynch: Can bypass front desk entirely and go to room. Watch is key. Can wave it to go into room
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:17:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:30 PM
    (A lot of these apps are ones we already knew about and saw at the September event)
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:17:33 PM
    W mini-app also unlocks hotel door. Nice.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:17:40 PM
    Lynch: Hear song and wonder what it is. Can use Shazam on my watch
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:03 PM
    Shazam brings up name of song and the lyrics
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:18:03 PM
    Scrolling apps means going back to big field of colored app-circles. Shazam running on Apple Watch shows what song is playing.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:18:11 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:19 PM
    Lynch: I see the song, album art, lyrics are in sync with the song being played right now
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:18:33 PM
    My question: can apps be found easily, and will they pop up easily? Or will they start spamming me with notifications?
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:38 PM
    Lynch: When I'm traveling I might receive some messages as well. One coming in from daughter Maddie. Saying forgot key and can't get in house
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:18:58 PM
    Lynch: I can reply from watch. Dictation. Say - it's OK. I can unlock garage door. Can send as audio file or as text
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:19:06 PM
    Responding to people: can send as text transcription, or direct audio file.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:19:30 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:19:39 PM
    Lynch: Great app from Alarm.com. Garage door is set up. Can see garage door is closed. Have a camera pointed at door. Seeing live feed pointed at garage door. Sending command to open door. And can see it opening from the watch
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:19:45 PM
    Now showing garage door opening via camera remote, seeing live feed of door opening on watch. Surveillance on watch? Snazzy.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:19:54 PM
    Lynch: These are just a few examples of the great apps being made for Apple Watch. A big focus here has been saving you time
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:02 PM
    Lynch: Excited to see what develoeprs are going to do with this great new platform
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:04 PM
    That garage-door opening app was Alarm.com.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:15 PM
    Cook's back up
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:26 PM
    Apple clearly banking on app community for this watch.
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:29 PM
  • Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:20:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:33 PM
    Cook: Been designed to work with iPhone. Go to iPhone to see apps, browse apps and download apps
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:34 PM
    iPhone will download apps for watch.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:43 PM
    Cook: in iOS 8.2, you will find this new app, the Apple Watch app
  • Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:20:47 PM
    iOS 8.2 will have Apple Watch app: a hub and app store.
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:20:49 PM
    Cook showing us Apple Watch store
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:03 PM
    Can view how-to videos, learn about watch before get one, can set up friend and decide which notifications you can
  • Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:08 PM
    Cook: iOs 8.2 is available today for download
