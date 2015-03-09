Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:21:09 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:21:15 PMCan also learn about watch and see how-to videos, or set up for friends. 8.2 available today. Can also learn about watch via this app.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:22 PMCook: With all of these great apps. .. think Apple Watch is quickly going to become integral to your day
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:35 PMCook: Designed it with all day battery life across a range of uses. 18 hours in typical day
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:21:36 PM"All-day battery life" 18 hours
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:55 PMCook: At the end of the day, simple and elegant way to charge it that only Apple would come up with. If hold magnetic charger near back of watch, will automatically click into place
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:21:58 PMCook: Curated into 3 collections
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:22:07 PMcharging: magnetic system. as we knew. (Is it Qi compatible?)
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:22:17 PMCook: Apple Watch Sport. Has anodized aluminum. Silver or Space Gray. Color bands made of higher performance (plastic)
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:22:28 PM
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:22:34 PMNow the models: Sport, aluminum "not run of the mill aluminum"
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:22:36 PMCook: Everything about Apple Watch carefully considered. This aluminum is not your run of the mill alumuinum.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:22:42 PMVideo: on aluminum.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:22:44 PMNow seeing vid on Apple Watch Sport
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:22:46 PMSparkles.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:22:57 PMAluminium
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:23:02 PMI love how Jony Ive pronounces "aluminum" the British way
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:23:14 PM"Ah-loo-min-ee-um"
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:23:20 PMIt's a new alloy: 60% stronger than standard aluminum alloys, just as light
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:23:40 PMThe entry device, the aluminum and glass Apple Watch Sport with plastic band, starts at $349. Apple hasn’t yet revealed pricing for its mid-range and high-end watches, but experts believe the 18-karat-gold Apple Watch Edition could climb to price levels associated with fine jewelry, such as $5,000 or above.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:23:45 PMtiny bits of magnesium and zinc added: protective compound that strengthens metal
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:23:51 PMAs Cook said, the devices must be paired with an iPhone, and are compatible with the iPhone 5, 5C, 5S, 6, and 6 Plus. Sadly, earlier iPhones are excluded, as are other phone platforms like Google’s Android operating system and Microsoft’s Windows.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:24:07 PMMost wearables on the market, including the Gear smartwatches from Samsung, retail for $200 to $300.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:24:16 PMthey're doing an awful lot to make aluminum feel amazing.
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:24:38 PMcovered with protective outer layer to help prevent scratching.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:24:48 PMIve is still describing why this aluminum is better than other aluminum. Wonder if we have the same video for the gold version, which is golder than other gold, basically. ha
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:24:55 PMCook is back up
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:25:07 PMCook: starts at $349 for the 38mm. Only $50 more for the 42mm model
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:25:07 PMSport: $349 for 38mm, $399 for 42mm.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:25:14 PMSo yes, the larger one costs more.
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:25:16 PM
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:25:34 PMApple Watch collection offers the widest variety of band. Can get sport band, 3 leather bands, Milanese loop and loop bracelet. Stainless steel.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:25:43 PMCook: Of course, this stainless steel is no ordinary stainless steel
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:25:47 PMStainless steel model now: two finishes, tons of bands. "no ordinary stainless steel." Here we go, another sexy metal video.
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:26:22 PMNow video on why this stainless steel is better. Jony Ive's voice again. The stainless steel Apple Watch comes in its namesake color or a space black version.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:26:36 PMComposition of metal tightly controled to minimize impurities and make it harder
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:26:38 PMAlloy of stainless steel, but strengthened. molten metal shots galore.