Cold-forging process: up to 80% harder, less prone to nicks and scratches.

Apple's March 9 event
The company will give more details about Apple Watch and could introduce new Macs and other products.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:26:47 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:26:53 PM
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:26:57 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:26:58 PMCold-forging process: up to 80% harder, less prone to nicks and scratches.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:27:13 PMthis is all being shown like a super-precision watch ad.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:27:19 PMBasically trying to show how durable these will be. If you're wearing your watch, you don't want it scratched the first time you wear it. (like my iPhone, which somehow got scratched with a case on it. How does that happen??)
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:27:31 PMdiamond-like carbon layer added for space black model.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:27:38 PMEach links bracelet made from more than 140 individual parts, Ive said
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:27:54 PMMilanese loop: made of mesh of steel coils like fabric.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:28:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:28:15 PMThat video's done now. Cook back up
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:28:20 PMNext: no ordinary gold?
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:28:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:28:33 PMCook: Apple Watch - 38mm starts to $549. Ranges up to $1,049 depending on band. 42mm is only $50 more
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:28:44 PMApple Watch Edition is something unbelievably unique and very special, Cook says
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:28:46 PM$549-$1049 for 38mm, $599 and up for 42mm
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:28:53 PMCook: Also 38mm, 42mm, cases made from solid gold
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:29:05 PMOn Apple Watch. So, again: starts at $549/$599. I totally guessed this right.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:29:08 PMCook: Beautiful custom designed bands, elegant clasps and buckles also made in solid gold
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:29:14 PMCook: Limited quantities of Apple Watch Edition
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:29:18 PMCook: Priced from $10,000
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:29:23 PMIn select retail stores
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:29:31 PMApple Watch Edition: $10,000 starting price. Select retail stores. HOLY MOLY.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:29:35 PMCook: Apple Watch Edition is most beautifiul selection
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:29:46 PMCook: April 10. Preorders start. Can also see in Apple retail stores starting then.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:29:47 PMApril 10 preorders. And can try them at Apple Stores.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:29:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:30:07 PMCook: Beautiful custom table where can see all the Apple Watches beautifully displayed. Retail staff can help you try them on.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:30:08 PMEach Apple Store will have a custom table to try on Apple Watch models.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:30:17 PMCook: Apple Watch is available April 24. Available in many countries in the world
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:30:18 PMAvailable April 24, many countries.
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:30:23 PMSo, late April indeed.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:30:26 PMAustralia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, UK, US
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:30:44 PM
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:30:44 PMAustralia, Europe, Hong Kong - global launch.
-
Tim Stevens 3/9/2015 6:30:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:30:46 PMCook: we are incredibly excited about new family of products. new ad about Apple Watch
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:30:49 PMmore territories, too.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:30:52 PMNow we're seeing an ad
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:31:22 PMAd has no talking. Just showing images of the watch
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:31:31 PMwith the watch face changing, showing apps, showing different bands, finishes, etc
-
Scott Stein 3/9/2015 6:31:42 PMSo, the Apple Watch could be $349 for you, or $549, or $800, or $1000, or $10,000. Many, many ways to go.
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:31:53 PMThe Apple Watch Edition was rumored to be as high as $10K, but I'm still a little surprised that's where it starts
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:31:56 PMCook is back up
-
Shara Tibken 3/9/2015 6:32:00 PMCook: Thank you, thank you